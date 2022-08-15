ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tatis to meet with Padres executives, teammates later this week

By Kevin Acee
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago
The Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. in the dugout during game earlier this season at Petco Park. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The beginning of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s road to building trust with the men he works with and the men he works for will begin later this week.

Tatis plans to meet with Padres President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller on Thursday and will also address his teammates as a group and meet with team Chairman Peter Seidler in separate meetings, a source said Monday night. The timing of those meetings has not been determined.

The 23-year-old Tatis, who led the National League with 42 home runs last season, is serving an 80-game suspension for a failed PED test.

The All-Star shortstop, who underwent surgery in March to repair a fractured wrist suffered in an offseason fall from a motorcycle, was four games into a minor league rehab assignment when the suspension was announced Friday. His return to the majors had been expected this week. Now he won’t play until early in the 2023 season.

Multiple teammates said Monday that Tatis talking to them will be welcome and even necessary.

"It's very important," pitcher Joe Musgrove said. "Everyone has got different feelings in here on the whole situation. More than anything, we want to forget about it. We didn't get any worse with him not coming back. It's just that late life, that spark plug we're not getting. Most of us have moved on. We've put it behind us. We don't want to think about him more than we have to. But this is good. We deserve to hear from him and hear the truth of it from his mouth."

Said Wil Myers: "He doesn't owe me anything. But it's a big step to do something like that. There are some steps to be made, and this is the first."

Teammates and team officials expressed disappointment and anger after the announcement.

"Very disappointed,” pitcher Mike Clevinger said. “The second time we’ve been disappointed with him. You hope he grows up and learns from this and learns it’s about more than just him.”

Tatis blamed the positive test for Clostebol on a medication he took to treat ringworm.

Preller, who played a key role in the 14-year, $340 million contract the team gave to Tatis before the ’21 season, clearly felt betrayed by trust shown in the young star.

“He’s somebody that from the organization’s standpoint we’ve invested time and money into,” Preller said Friday. “When he’s on the field, he’s a difference maker. You have to learn from the situations. We were hoping that from the offseason to now that there would be some maturity, and obviously with the news today, it’s more of a pattern and it’s something that we’ve got to dig a bit more into. ... I’m sure he’s very disappointed. But at the end of the day, it’s one thing to say it. You’ve got to start showing by your actions.”

7:18 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022 : This article was updated with quotes from players.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 2

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

