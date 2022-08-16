There's no dispute about some of the evidence in the trial of two men accused of wanting to kidnap Michigan’s governor. Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox enjoy getting high. The jury repeatedly has heard about their marijuana use, mostly from the defense. Fox and Croft are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020. But defense lawyers say the two men were “big talkers” who sometimes said outrageous things when they had been smoking pot. Defense attorney Joshua Blanchard says Croft was “frankly high on marijuana all the time.” Fox’s attorney has also referred to marijuana when questioning witnesses. The government isn't making much of their drug use. Prosecutors say the men were dangerous extremists.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO