Georgia jury awards $1.7 billion in Ford truck crash case
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia jury has returned a $1.7 billion verdict against Ford Motor Co. involving a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple. Lawyers for the couple confirmed the verdict. Jurors in Gwinnett County returned the verdict late last week in the civil case involving what the plaintiffs’ lawyers called dangerously defective roofs on Ford pickup trucks. Melvin and Voncile Hill were killed in April 2014 in the rollover wreck of their 2002 Ford F-250 pickup truck. Ford representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday. But in closing arguments, lawyers hired by the company defended the actions of Ford and its engineers.
Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial
There's no dispute about some of the evidence in the trial of two men accused of wanting to kidnap Michigan’s governor. Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox enjoy getting high. The jury repeatedly has heard about their marijuana use, mostly from the defense. Fox and Croft are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020. But defense lawyers say the two men were “big talkers” who sometimes said outrageous things when they had been smoking pot. Defense attorney Joshua Blanchard says Croft was “frankly high on marijuana all the time.” Fox’s attorney has also referred to marijuana when questioning witnesses. The government isn't making much of their drug use. Prosecutors say the men were dangerous extremists.
2 shark bites reported at S. Carolina's most popular beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Two swimmers have survived shark attacks this week at South Carolina’s most popular beach. Police say both were bitten in Myrtle Beach on the same day and a half-mile apart. One woman from Pittsburgh needed hundreds of stitches after she was bitten in the forearm in waist-deep water on Monday. The other suffered a more glancing bite to the leg. Shark attacks on humans are extremely rare. The International Shark Attack File says just 47 shark bites were reported at beaches in the U.S. last year, after many millions of people enjoyed the water.
Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county not done
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Recounts of election results in eight of nine Kansas counties appear to confirm that voters soundly rejected an amendment to remove abortion rights from the state's constitution. The counties faced a deadline of 5 p.m. Saturday to report the results of the hand recounts, which came at the request of anti-abortion activists. Sedgwick County officials said Saturday they would not meet the deadline but did not explain why. Results for the other eight counties found a total of 13 fewer votes for the amendment and 19 fewer votes opposing the amendment. Election officials attributed the changes mostly to human error, such as voters making unclear marks on ballots.
Landlords try to stop rent control initiative in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ballots haven’t even been printed yet, but already a group of landlords and real estate agents in Florida are trying to stop voters from deciding on a measure that would implement rent control for a year in the theme park hub that has been one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S. The Florida Apartment Association and the Florida Association of Realtors last week sued Orange County, Florida in an attempt to halt a ballot initiative aimed at limiting how much landlords can increase rents. The associations say that Florida law prohibits rent control ordinances except in an emergency.
