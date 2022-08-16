A new video shows Aqib Talib standing near his brother when a youth football coach was fatally shot five times

Read full article on original website
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
16-year-old Cleveland high school football player Devonte Johnson shot and killed
Glenville High School football player Devonte Johnson was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon and left for death. Police responded to a shooting around 4:00 pm, and when they arrived they found Johnson on the ground in a field and pronounced him dead at the scene. Cleveland Police identified the 16-year-old...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
The little brother of 14-year-old football player Gregory Holmes who was killed begs kids to put the guns down
Gregory Holmes was a fourteen-year-old football player in Charlotte, North Carolina that was shot and killed last week that happened in broad daylight. Medics transported the Holmes to Atrium Main where he was pronounced dead. Investigators said the case has been ruled a homicide. On Aug. 12, detectives arrested a...
WATCH: Michael Irvin Tries, Fails to Break Up Bar Fight
A fistfight reportedly broke out at a Dallas bar Monday with Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin in attendance. Irvin, however, wasn’t throwing punches. Rather he was attempting to de-escalate the situation. Keyword “attempting,” as his efforts failed. Irvin arrived into town after appearing on ESPN‘s “First Take” in New York City that morning. He and a friend were playing pool at Knockout Sports Bar when a fan walked up to Irvin looking to get a picture, per TMZ Sports.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin could be the most elusive Dallas Cowboy on the roster
USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin absolutely tore it up tonight. The former TCU standout has two touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys and has been proving to everyon he deserves in the NFL. He never got a shot in the NFL out of school. Many said Turpin had off-the-field issues, and he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Leonard Fournette Reportedly Threw Punches in Fight With Titans
Thursday’s joint practice between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans came to a sudden end after a brawl broke out between the two teams. According to Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette threw a punch at Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel came in quickly to break things up before calling off the remainder of practice. Vrabel was visibly annoyed while talking about the incident with reporters after practice.
DUI arrest video shows Marcell Ozuna tried to go VIP on police
Marcell Ozuna tried to go all big-time on police during his DUI arrest on Friday morning. Ozuna was arrested by Norcross Police after being stopped for speeding and failure to maintain his driving lane. Ozuna admitted to drinking 3 or 4 beers prior to driving. He was arrested and booked into Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia on DUI charges after refusing a breathalyzer test.
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Paige Spiranac Has 3-Word Reaction To Viral Mike Tomlin Story
Paige Spiranac is a big fan of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Spiranac saw the story that Jay Glazer posted about Tomlin and only needed three words to describe how she was feeling. "I love Tomlin," Spiranac tweeted. According to Glazer, Tomlin saw some kids fighting in the street...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steelers Reportedly Release Veteran Linebacker
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly cut fourth-year linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III from the injured reserve with an injury settlement, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Gilbert was one of three injured linebackers for the Steelers before his release, joining Gernard Avery and Marcus Allen. The 25-year-old defender suffered a foot injury during the Steelers' closed practice on August 6.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Several Georgia High School football players pulled a woman from a smoky car accident
Rome High School should be proud. Several Georgia High School football players watched a car accident where a female was trapped in the car and they sprung into action. With smoke coming out of the car, the football players began trying to pry the door open to get the 50-year-old female out of her smoking car.
Mason Rudolph gets brutally honest on being behind Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky in Steelers’ preseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-man quarterback competition going on in the preseason and Mike Tomlin provided a key update ahead of preseason Week 2. With Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph all facing off in hopes of being named the starter, Tomlin revealed that it will be Trubisky starting against the Jaguars on Saturday. Tomlin also informed fans that Pickett would be the second quarterback to take the field, running with the second stringers, pushing Rudolph down to third-string duties.
AthlonSports.com
College Football Player, Younger Brother Of NFL Tight End, Dies At 22
The football world has received incredibly sad news. Luke Knox, a tight end at Florida International and the younger brother of NFL tight end Dawson Knox, has tragically passed away. He was only 22 years old. "We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the...
Jerry Jones Responds to Antonio Brown’s Interest in Cowboys
The Cowboys owner does not sound too interested in signing the veteran wide receiver.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Single Vehicle accident kills three people | Reports are Indiana State football players involved in the crash
We do not know the details right now, but there are three people who were killed in a car accident on Sunday morning, and we are learning that there were multiple Indiana State football players in the car. Police said there were five people in total in the vehicle. They...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Roquan Smith contract talks are over | He will play under his current contract
Roquan Smith contract talks with the Chicago Bears are over. The Bears young linebacker is going to bet on himself. According to reports, Roquan Smith returned to practice on Saturday and has agreed to play out his contract before hitting free agency in March. Smith is guaranteed 9.7 million dollars...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
RG3 is furious with the NFL and Deshaun Watson over the punishment | Apologizes to all victims
Robert Griffin III is furious with the National Football League and NFLPA over the Deshaun Watson punishment decision. The Browns quarterback was punished with an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, but that is not enough. Robert Griffin III just crushed everyone involving Deshaun Watson’s case for not being remorseful....
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 21, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Football Game
Panthers released LB Kamal Martin with an injury settlement. Saints released QB KJ Costello and RB Devine Ozigbo. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay just ripped Carson Wentz
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay just hammered former starting quarterback Carson Wentz. Obviously, Wentz was expected to be the starting quarterback for the Colts, and did well, but the Colts owner is not a fan. “We went through the season with some inconsistency at quarterback that led to massive problems,”...
NFL Analysis Network
Raiders QB Derek Carr Is Among Elite Company Through Eight Years
When people discuss which quarterbacks have reached the elite level, there are a few that come to mind instantly. One player who is normally skipped over but should be mentioned more among the elite quarterbacks in the league is Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders. Carr has been one...
Comments / 0