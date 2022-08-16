Read full article on original website
Bridgeport police: Pedestrian fatally stuck in hit-and-run; driver in custody
Bridgeport police say one person has died and another is in custody following a hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning.
Register Citizen
State police report injuries at truck crash on I-91 in Meriden
MERIDEN — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle shut down Interstate 91 in Meriden Friday, according to the state Department of Transportation. State police reported that there were injuries at the scene, but the extent of those injuries was unknown as of 5 p.m. The crash closed...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police: Person killed in hit-and-run crash early Saturday
BRIDGEPORT — A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday, police said. The city’s emergency communications center received a call regarding a hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston and Success avenues at 1:20 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city emergency management director.
Register Citizen
Police: Stolen puppy found unharmed and returned to owner
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they have recovered the puppy that was stolen from its owner after the man was pistol-whipped during an armed robbery early Wednesday. According to police, the 12-week-old male husky was found unharmed on a woman’s porch in the East End of Bridgeport around 9 a.m. Saturday.
Register Citizen
Police searching for suspect in McDonald’s parking lot armed robbery
MIDDLETOWN — Police say they are searching for a suspect who pointed a gun at an individual during a meetup in the McDonald’s parking lot at 611 South Main St. on Saturday. The suspect, who was described as a heavyset male wearing a gray hoodie and dark shorts,...
Register Citizen
Police: Northford man killed in North Haven after car hits tree
NORTH HAVEN — A 31-year-old Northford man was killed in a crash early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were dispatched to a crash in the 700 block of Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a vehicle had struck a tree, Police Chief Kevin Glenn said. “He...
Register Citizen
Warrant: Witness heard screams before speeding car slammed into tree, killing 2 people in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE — Police have charged a New Jersey man with negligent homicide in connection with a crash that killed two of the passengers in his vehicle on the Wilbur Cross Parkway last year. Juan Fernandez, 38, of Union City, N.J., was also charged with four counts of second-degree assault,...
Register Citizen
Plainville biker killed in East Hartford crash, police say
EAST HARTFORD — A Plainville motorcyclist was killed Thursday night when he struck a concrete barrier on Route 2, state police said. State police identified the motorcyclist as 52-year-old Glenn Pelletier, who was the only person involved in the crash. Pelletier was riding his 2005 Harley Davidson V-Rod east...
Eyewitness News
Motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Hartford on Thursday night. State police identified the victim as 51-year-old Glenn Pelletier of Plainville. Troopers said Pelletier was riding eastbound on Route 2 in the area of the exit 5 off ramp when he struck...
Register Citizen
Two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Stratford causes serious injuries, police say
STRATFORD — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 that resulted in serious injuries Thursday. The state Department of Transportation reported an overturned motor vehicle on the highway near exit 31 for South Avenue around 1:40 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles and caused serious injuries. Few...
Register Citizen
Police identify Manchester mall shooting suspect
MANCHESTER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor man they say shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills on Friday afternoon. The suspect on Saturday was identified as 30-year-old Richard “Rico” LaPlante, of Windsor. The warrant included charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault, and called for a $1 million bond, according to police.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Car Hits House
2022-08-20@1:10pm– #Bridgeport CT– A driver hit a house on Beatrice Street (off Stratford Avenue) causing damage to the foundation and hitting gas meters. The driver fled the scene. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
Register Citizen
Hartford police: 2 people shot in 2 hours in overnight incidents
HARTFORD — Two people were shot overnight in separate incidents in the city, police said. Officers first responded to Saint Francis Hospital around 12:15 a.m. Saturday after a gunshot wound victim sought care, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Boisvert said the man, who he described as being in his 40s,...
Register Citizen
Police: 2 men shot after dispute outside Bridgeport bar
BRIDGEPORT — A dispute outside a local bar led to two men getting shot early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Broad and Bank streets for a report of shots fired around 2:25 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city’s emergency management director. Police...
Man dies after crash on Middletown Avenue in North Haven: Police
A crash has shut down a portion of Middletown Avenue in North Haven Friday morning.
Man charged in connection to 2021 double fatal crash in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has turned himself into state police following a double fatal crash in Woodbridge on Route 15 in August of 2021. Police said a car with seven people inside veered into the right shoulder near exit 58 and struck a tree. A passenger, who was identified as Siyania Albio-Defernandez was […]
Register Citizen
Police: Windsor man charged with attempted murder of loss prevention officer at Buckland Hills shoppes
MANCHESTER — A Windsor man turned himself in to police Saturday night and was charged with allegedly shooting a loss prevention officer at a Macy’s in the Shoppes at Buckland Hills earlier this week. Richard LaPlante, 30, was charged with criminal attempt/murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and carrying...
Register Citizen
Greenwich considers creating panhandling law after complaints about safety, traffic disruptions off I-95 ramp
GREENWICH — With increasing complaints about panhandling near the ramps for Exit 5 of Interstate 95 in Riverside, the town is considering whether to enact a new ordinance to control the practice. “Lots of people” are calling and emailing Town Hall to complain, saying it is “disrupting traffic” in...
Register Citizen
Darien police: Brazen thieves steal catalytic converter in broad daylight
DARIEN — Police are investigating two thefts of catalytic converters that occurred last week. Darien police were called to the 700 block of the Post Road around 4:20 p.m. Aug. 8. Police said a woman reported finding a man cutting off her catalytic converter with a saw, while another man stood next to her vehicle.
Eyewitness News
Boat launch in Rocky Hill closed as crews remove vehicles from Connecticut River
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – The Ferry Park boat launch in Rocky Hill is closed Saturday after two vehicles drove into Connecticut River, fire officials said. The incident happened overnight. The Rocky Hill Fire Department said the vehicles are at the bottom of the river and are leaking gas.
