ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

State police report injuries at truck crash on I-91 in Meriden

MERIDEN — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle shut down Interstate 91 in Meriden Friday, according to the state Department of Transportation. State police reported that there were injuries at the scene, but the extent of those injuries was unknown as of 5 p.m. The crash closed...
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport police: Person killed in hit-and-run crash early Saturday

BRIDGEPORT — A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday, police said. The city’s emergency communications center received a call regarding a hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston and Success avenues at 1:20 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city emergency management director.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Stolen puppy found unharmed and returned to owner

BRIDGEPORT — Police say they have recovered the puppy that was stolen from its owner after the man was pistol-whipped during an armed robbery early Wednesday. According to police, the 12-week-old male husky was found unharmed on a woman’s porch in the East End of Bridgeport around 9 a.m. Saturday.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
Naugatuck, CT
Shelton, CT
Accidents
Shelton, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Bethlehem, CT
City
Shelton, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Northford man killed in North Haven after car hits tree

NORTH HAVEN — A 31-year-old Northford man was killed in a crash early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were dispatched to a crash in the 700 block of Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a vehicle had struck a tree, Police Chief Kevin Glenn said. “He...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Plainville biker killed in East Hartford crash, police say

EAST HARTFORD — A Plainville motorcyclist was killed Thursday night when he struck a concrete barrier on Route 2, state police said. State police identified the motorcyclist as 52-year-old Glenn Pelletier, who was the only person involved in the crash. Pelletier was riding his 2005 Harley Davidson V-Rod east...
PLAINVILLE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Motorcycle Crash#Alternate Routes#Traffic Accident#Ct#St Vincent
Eyewitness News

Motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Hartford on Thursday night. State police identified the victim as 51-year-old Glenn Pelletier of Plainville. Troopers said Pelletier was riding eastbound on Route 2 in the area of the exit 5 off ramp when he struck...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police identify Manchester mall shooting suspect

MANCHESTER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor man they say shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills on Friday afternoon. The suspect on Saturday was identified as 30-year-old Richard “Rico” LaPlante, of Windsor. The warrant included charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault, and called for a $1 million bond, according to police.
MANCHESTER, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Car Hits House

2022-08-20@1:10pm– #Bridgeport CT– A driver hit a house on Beatrice Street (off Stratford Avenue) causing damage to the foundation and hitting gas meters. The driver fled the scene. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Register Citizen

Hartford police: 2 people shot in 2 hours in overnight incidents

HARTFORD — Two people were shot overnight in separate incidents in the city, police said. Officers first responded to Saint Francis Hospital around 12:15 a.m. Saturday after a gunshot wound victim sought care, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Boisvert said the man, who he described as being in his 40s,...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 2 men shot after dispute outside Bridgeport bar

BRIDGEPORT — A dispute outside a local bar led to two men getting shot early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Broad and Bank streets for a report of shots fired around 2:25 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city’s emergency management director. Police...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Man charged in connection to 2021 double fatal crash in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has turned himself into state police following a double fatal crash in Woodbridge on Route 15 in August of 2021. Police said a car with seven people inside veered into the right shoulder near exit 58 and struck a tree. A passenger, who was identified as Siyania Albio-Defernandez was […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Register Citizen

Darien police: Brazen thieves steal catalytic converter in broad daylight

DARIEN — Police are investigating two thefts of catalytic converters that occurred last week. Darien police were called to the 700 block of the Post Road around 4:20 p.m. Aug. 8. Police said a woman reported finding a man cutting off her catalytic converter with a saw, while another man stood next to her vehicle.
DARIEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy