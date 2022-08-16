ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Almost 200 DCPS school buses delayed on first day back to school

By Stephanie Bennett, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07d6I8_0hIUBVXI00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools students wrapped up their first day back to school Monday.

In a media briefing, Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene called it an overall success, despite the transportation delays.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“It is always an issue on the first day and the first couple of weeks,” she said.

Almost 200 school buses were delayed on the first day, some as late as an hour and a half.

“This year I have two new words: patience and engagement. On the first day of school, patience with our one issue that we had today, transportation,” she added.

Greene says there are almost 900 school bus routes across the county, while the district still needs around 50 additional drivers to cover all of its routes.

“Our contractors are in the process of hiring over 100 drivers, but it does take time,” Greene said. “Hopefully over the next few weeks we will see those delays get better.”

Greene said other challenges include drivers learning new routes, and consolidating them.

She also said schools with many Exceptional Student Education students have seen delays, because drivers need to take extra care loading students and items like wheelchairs.

The bus driver shortage is just one part of the problem the district is facing this start of the school year. DCPS still needs 389 teachers and 111 paraprofessionals in its 154 schools.

Despite the challenges, Greene is confident moving forward.

“I believe that we are going to have a fantastic ‘22-’23 school year,” Greene concluded.

In the briefing, Greene also said more than 95% of requests for substitute teachers were filled the first day of school. Greene said last year, the fill rate was at 75% on the first day.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

46 people from 32 countries become US citizens at Green Cove Springs Junior High

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — This not only marked an important rite of passage, but it taught Clay County students the importance of civic engagement. “You will support and defend the constitution and laws of the United States of America,” said Judge Marcia Morales Howard to the crowd of 46 people from 32 countries who took their oath of citizenship at Green Cove Springs Junior High on Friday morning.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Action News Jax

‘It should be repaired’: JSO SWAT damages Jacksonville woman’s yard during stand-off with neighbor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An elderly woman said her fence was broken and her backyard was torn up by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. Action News Jax reported on Tuesday when JSO was called to a stand-off situation in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. A man barricaded himself in a house with two young children, and he shot at police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Back To School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
108K+
Followers
119K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy