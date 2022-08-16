Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh Town Police charge four with manslaughter
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Four individuals have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a Town of Newburgh man who it was believed fell or jumped from a roof in an attempted suicide, Town Police in Newburgh said Friday evening. It was on August 10 at...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Accord man arrested on robbery charge
ELLENVILLE – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 35-year-old Accord man on charges of robbery, petit larceny and harassment. On August 7 at about 1:25 p.m., deputies responded to an establishment on North Main Street in the Village of Ellenville for a reported robbery. A man reportedly forcibly stole property from the clerk.
2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park
A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park Saturday, Aug. 20, authorities said. The child was flown in critical condition after the incident at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township around 1:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The incident remains under investigation.
2 men from Monsey arrested in Garnerville motel robbery
Haverstraw police say two men were arrested after holding a man at gunpoint and forcing him to transfer money through a mobile app.
Overnight Homicide Under Investigation In Spring Valley
An investigation is underway after an overnight homicide that occurred near an intersection in the Hudson Valley. The Rockland County incident happened in Spring Valley in the area of Van Orden Avenue and Franklin, the Spring Valley Police Department announced Saturday morning, Aug. 20. Details on the victim as well...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three arrested, police seize drugs, stolen gun
PEEKSKILL – Three people have been arrested following the execution of. search warrants at two separate residences in Peekskill and Lake Peekskill in connection with a joint investigation by three agencies. As a result of the searches, police seized two illegally possessed loaded firearms – one, a revolver reported...
Pocono Township Arrests 2 Criminals This Week In Monroe County
In Monroe County, two criminals got arrested in the past week. These crimes range from alleged homicide to drug paraphernalia. Pocono Twp | This past week two criminals got arrested, one for allegedly attempting homicide at The Learning Center (TLC) Park and the other for possession of drug paraphernalia after a car accident near the Pocono Cheesecake Factory, according to Pocono Township Police.
Newburgh man pleads guilty to hate crime in threat against off-duty officer and son
William Ryan, 60, admitted to menacing as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two injured in Saugerties collision
SAUGERTIES – Two people were injured when the dump truck they were in rolled over on its side as the driver attempted to avoid a head-on crash with another vehicle while in the Town of Saugerties. Town Police said that around 12:10 p.m. on Friday, August 19, Liam Browne,...
WRGB
Milton Woman indicted in fatal Ballston pedestrian crash
Ballston, NY (WRGB) — A Saratoga County woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal Hop City road car-pedestrian crash in the Town of Ballston. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office said Adrianne Liedel, 20, of Milton, was arraigned on August 18 on a six-count indictment. On...
boropark24.com
Police Arrest Port Jervis Man for Numerous Thefts in Orange, Sullivan Counties
Joseph Flood of Port Jervis is behind bars this evening following a police chase that culminated with his capture. He had evaded police capture on numerous occasions, all the while committing more thefts. Flood is accused of stealing expensive gardening equipment, and unhooking trailers and driving off with them, in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal accident in Westchester
TOWN OF GREENBURGH – At least one person is dead following an overnight motor vehicle crash in the Town of Greenburgh. Police on the scene said it happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of the Sprain Brook Parkway at the Dobbs Ferry Road exit. A heavily...
News 12
Police: 3 Peekskill residents arrested in major drug and gun bust
Police in Peekskill say they have arrested three of their city’s residents on drugs and gun charges. Officials say on Wednesday, members of the Peekskill Police Department, Westchester County Department of Public Safety and Putnam County Sheriff's Department executed search warrants on two separate residences in Peekskill and Lake Peekskill in connection with a joint investigation.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown man gets PA jail time on drug charges
MILFORD – A Middletown man was sentenced in Pike County Court to one month to five years in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance. Marcus James Petty, 24, was also fined $2,800.00...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Car overturns on Thruway
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police are investigating an accident near the Plattekill rest area on the northbound Thruway. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Friday. State Police and the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded with an injured person airlifted to an area hospital. Further details were not immediately...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man arrested after pulling gun on Beacon police officer
BEACON – An Ellenville man is in the Dutchess County Jail after he allegedly drew a loaded handgun on a Beacon police officer on Wednesday afternoon on Fishkill Avenue. Twenty-six-year-old Aaron Thompson is facing a felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor charges of menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Attorney General wants all police departments and special units to wear cameras
ALBANY – New York State Attorney General Letitia James is recommending that every police agency in the state deploy body-worn cameras (BWC) after an investigation of a police-involved shooting in Rochester in June of 2021. In that incident, a murder suspect fired a gun and one officer and aimed at a second, with the second officer fatally shooting the suspect.
EXCLUSIVE: Parents, police reveal new info surrounding death of missing Port Jervis woman
Brittany Hendershot’s family gathered Friday at their home in Port Jervis just like they do each year on her birthday, but instead of celebrating this year they are planning her funeral.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Suspect in several Sullivan County larcenies in custody in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – A man who is wanted as a suspect in a number of larcenies in Sullivan County was captured in the City of Port Jervis Thursday afternoon. The man eluded police for days as he was chased through parts of Orange and Sullivan counties and Pike County, Pennsylvania.
Police: Kingston man stole cash from safe at work
A Kingston man is due in court next week after he allegedly broke into a safe at the Speedway where he works, and stole $600 from a money bag.
