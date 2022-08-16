ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Funeral home releases obituary on woman killed in Weinbach tragedy

By Jessica Jacoby
 5 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A local funeral home released an obituary notice on Monday for Jessica Marie Teague, one of the victims of the deadly Weinbach explosion.

According to the notice, After graduating from Henderson County High School, Jessica worked at Rural King. She then worked at Redbanks Nursing Home while earning her Associates Degree in Applied Computer Science at Henderson Community College. When college was over, she worked at Toyota Boshoku.

Everyone who knew Jessica would agree that she had a huge heart and a special love for animals. She rescued her two cats, Bell and Pepper, her babies whom she loved. Jessica also enjoyed video games and anime.

The notice says Jessica’s grandparents ,and her uncle, preceded her in death. She is survived by: her mother, step-father, father, sister, brother, grandfather, grandmother and many nieces and nephews.

Friends remember woman killed in Weinbach Explosion

According to the notice, expressions of sympathy can take form in donations to the humane society or animal rescue of your choice to reflect Jessica’s love for animals. There will be a private burial and her family has requested that no media be present before, during or after the funeral home.

