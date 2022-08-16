Pittsfield 13-U Babe Ruth All-Stars suffer first loss in Little League World Series pool play against Southeast Regional champs

SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Town Beach at South Pond will remain closed for the rest of the year as E. coli levels in the nearby waters remain high. The Southwick Health Department said that the most recent tests of E. coli in South Pond this week found levels still too high to reopen the beach. The beach has been closed since Aug. 4, when Health Director Alex White conducted tests that returned with levels at 407 bacterial cultures per 100 ml of water. The legal limit for wading beaches in Massachusetts is 235 cultures per 100 ml.

SOUTHWICK, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO