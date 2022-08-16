Pittsfield 13-U Babe Ruth All-Stars suffer first loss in Little League World Series pool play against Southeast Regional champs

Read full article on original website
Connor Paronto, John Mullen lead Pittsfield 13-U Babe Ruth All-Stars past Midwest Plains, into LLWS Championship & more
Behind seven strong innings from starting pitcher Connor Paronto, which featured one run and three strikeouts, the Pittsfield 13-U Babe Ruth All-Stars clinched a spot in the Little League World Series championship game following Thursday’s 6-1 win over the Midwest Plains Region. The New England Regional champions improved to...
Springfield Central WR Kevin Jackson verbally commits to Maine: ‘They made it feel like a family’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Kevin Jackson left his first sit-down conversation with Maine receivers coach Justin Flores with a good feeling.
Springfield Back to School party draws crowds
9-year old Alexis Gassett sits in a police cruiser with officer Dads Dominique during the Back to School party hosted by the New North Citizens Council and held at Roberto Clemente Field on Plainfield Street. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 8/19/2022Get Photo. 2 / 15. Springfield Back to School pary.
Strength vs. stealth: Westfield residents weigh options for Barnes’ next jets
WESTFIELD — Westfield residents were given the opportunity Thursday evening to learn more about each of the potential upgrades to the fleet of the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base. Dozens turned out throughout the evening to learn about the two potential upgrades to the 104th’s...
Southwick’s South Pond Beach will stay closed for rest of season
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Town Beach at South Pond will remain closed for the rest of the year as E. coli levels in the nearby waters remain high. The Southwick Health Department said that the most recent tests of E. coli in South Pond this week found levels still too high to reopen the beach. The beach has been closed since Aug. 4, when Health Director Alex White conducted tests that returned with levels at 407 bacterial cultures per 100 ml of water. The legal limit for wading beaches in Massachusetts is 235 cultures per 100 ml.
Vox Church and Boys and Girls Club hold second annual Back-to-School Sneaker Event
SPRINGFIELD — Kids of all ages, sizes and shapes, moms, dads and extended families crowded the athletic field next to the Boys and Girls Club on Carew Street Saturday as Vox Church and the club hosted the second annual Back-to-School Sneaker Event. Vox Church Campus Coordinator Daniel Tedone estimated...
Springfield honors memory of Leonard Corbin, first Black firefighter in city’s history
SPRINGFIELD - City officials and members of the Fire and Police departments joined with the family of the late Leonard A. Corbin on Friday to celebrate the memory and legacy of the city’s first Black firefighter. In a brief ceremony outside the Eastern Avenue Fire Station, Fire Commissioner Bernard...
Westfield Fair provides family fun (photos)
WESTFIELD – The 94th Westfield Fair kicked off Friday evening and will continue through Sunday Aug. 21. Hundreds of visitors enjoyed farm demonstrations, oxen pulls, tractor pulls, a sheep and dairy cow competition and more. A demolition derby with Sky Fire Productions was also scheduled for Saturday evening.
Caribbean heritage celebrated in Springfield with parade, festival (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — Mother Nature may have provided the heat on Saturday, but the Springfield Carnival Association and Caribbean American African Association Social Club turned it up a notch with their annual parade and festival. The parade celebrating Caribbean American heritage began at the Rebecca Johnson Elementary School on Catherine...
Agawam Public Library exhibit highlights Mark Chester’s photographs of Massachusetts’ new Americans
Photojournalist and Springfield native Mark Chester is the son of immigrants. With family who immigrated to the U.S. from Belarus, he’s well aware of the multi-cultural fabric of our country. It’s part of what inspired him to undertake a photographic look at Massachusetts’ newly naturalized citizens. A...
Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show
People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
Hardwick Fair unites community for 260th year
HARDWICK — The 260th Hardwick Community Fair on Saturday featured children dancing ballet to crowd of appreciative onlookers, and showcased agriculturally inclined youngsters, learning art of showing cattle, getting opportunity to demonstrate fruits of their labor in public. Cattle judging has long been a staple of the Hardwick Fair.
Fall foliage in Massachusetts: Check out these Vrbo listings that have ideal scenic leaf peeping views
Fall is right around the corner and no one does fall better than New England. Particularly in Massachusetts, there are plenty of areas throughout the state to see the best views of the red, orange and yellow colors. Below is a list of some Vrbo rental listings across the state that pair nicely with the views of fall.
Stephen Baker and Timothy McDonald of Connecticut face charges related to attempting to steal car parts in Springfield
Two Salisbury, Connecticut, men were arrested on Thursday afternoon after they reportedly attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle near Eastern Avenue, according to the Springfield Police Department. On Thursday at 4:45 p.m., Stephen Baker, 32, and Timothy McDonald, 33, both from Simsbury, Conn., were arrested and both...
Springfield house fire displaces one person and four house cats
A house fire that apparently started in the basement and extended into the first and second floors of a home at 105 East Alford Street Saturday morning, drove the sole occupant and their pets from their home. Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said arriving firefighters saw smoke coming from the...
Westfield hotel marks pandemic survival with long-delayed ribbon-cutting
WESTFIELD — When Ashish Patel opened the doors to Westfield’s Hampton Inn in November 2019, his biggest worries were getting through the winter so they could hit the ground running in spring. Instead, he faced the constant and ever-changing obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic — including the possibility...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Aug. 21, 2022
Chad Murphy to Mary A. Husson, 151 Corey Colonial, Unit 151, $237,000. Diane D. Jeserski to John Lawrence Dowd, Jack Dowd, Teresa Ann Dowd and Teresa Dowd, 145 Brookfield Lane, Unit 145, $300,000.
Regal Cinemas, with theater in MGM Springfield, headed for bankruptcy: report
SPRINGFIELD — The owners of the Regal Cinemas, a 543-theater chain that includes the 7-screen theater at MGM Springfield, is headed for bankruptcy, according to reports Friday in The Wall Street Journal. Earlier in the week, Regal owners, the British-based Cineworld, told investors that it was pursuing a restructuring...
Watch John Williams’ 90th birthday celebration at Tanglewood with James Taylor, Yo-Yo Ma (videos)
LENOX — Not everyone has James Taylor leading 18,000 people singing “Happy Birthday” to them, but not everyone is John Williams. The Oscar winning composer’s 90th birthday was celebrated with an overview of his amazing career and performances by Taylor, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, saxophonist Branford Marsalis and violinist Itzhak Perlman on Saturday night at Tanglewood.
DA identifies Springfield woman as victim in fatal Amherst crash
A Springfield woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal three-car crash in Amherst Friday. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwest District Attorney’s Office said in a release that 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez was killed at about 8:45 Friday morning when the car she was operating collided with two others at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road.
