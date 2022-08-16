Read full article on original website
‘The Sandman’ showrunner is relieved nobody picked up on the secret episode
We’ve all been there. You binge a whole season of your new favorite Netflix show in just a day or two and desperately wish there was at least one more episode to watch. Well, fittingly for this show, Netflix has made that dream a reality with The Sandman, as a surprise bonus episode just dropped online this Friday, offering fans a whole extra hour of Endless entertainment (see what we did there?) to enjoy.
‘Thunderbolts’ is coming, and MCU fans have thoughts on what the tone should be
What does Marvel have in store for Thunderbolts? MCU fans are hoping for a change in tone when the villains-turned-heroes grace the silver screen. Much has been said about Marvel Studios’ current product. There’s no arguing the MCU’s dominant presence in movie theaters, and the superhero flicks have become a worldwide box office behemoth that routinely hauls in billions of dollars. After Kevin Feige’s numerous Phase Five and Six announcements at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con, the future could hold more record-breaking profits.
MCU fans get emotional over the sentimental value of Smart Hulk’s lab
As anyone could have predicted a mile off, the first episode of Marvel Cinematic Universe series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sparked a thousand discussions as fans analyzed, dissected, and picked apart their first encounter with Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters. For the most part, fans have been receptive to the...
Will the MCU’s original Avengers return for ‘The Kang Dynasty?’ This character could be the key
When Kang the Conqueror starts his Multiversal war, Uatu may have an ace up his sleeve that was cleverly teased in What If…?. Things haven’t been the same since the original Avengers left the MCU. I know, Robert Downey, Jr. and Scarlet Johansson made tearful exits in the Avengers: Endgame finale, but Chris Evans was truly the glue that held it all together. The consummate boy scout, Evans’ take on Steve Rogers was perfect, and there’s no one else that can pull off star-spangled spandex. Truly, his was America’s ass.
Mark Ruffalo apologizes for exposing Captain America’s secret to the world
As far as we know, Steve Rogers is still alive and out there somewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made it clear that he’s probably not on the moon, Old Man Steve’s whereabouts remain a mystery that nobody seems able to solve.
‘She-Hulk’ showrunner explains her love of trolling Kevin Feige
As one of the most important, influential, and powerful figures in modern Hollywood, you wouldn’t have thought that Marvel Cinematic Universe head honcho Kevin Feige would be the victim of a relentless trolling campaign, but She-Hulk: Attorney at Law showrunner Jessica Gao clearly had other ideas. It may have...
‘She-Hulk’ director explains why the fourth wall breaks are necessary for the show
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law kicked off on Disney Plus this week, and it delivered a lot of firsts for the MCU. The first appearance from Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, our first confirmation that Steve Rogers had sex, and, notably, the franchise’s first fourth wall-breaking moments. As per her comic book adventures, Shulkie knows she’s in a TV show and speaks directly to the audience.
Some brave souls claim ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ didn’t peak during the opening credits
It’s never a good look for a movie to peak during its opening credits, especially one that marks the long-awaited solo debut of a top-tier franchise’s most popular and marketable character, but that’s what we ended up with when X-Men Origins: Wolverine landed back in 2009. Audiences...
Who are the ‘House of the Dragon’ showrunners and did they work on ‘Game of Thrones’ too?
HBO’s latest television series set in the world of Westeros is nearly here, with House of the Dragon set to release its premiere episode on August 22, 2022. While some fans of George R. R. Martin’s creation are undoubtedly excited about the series, other fans are trepidatious, remembering how they felt after the last season of Game of Thrones.
Will there be ‘The Rehearsal’ season 2 on HBO Max?
Fans of The Rehearsal on HBO Max have come to love the show for the quirky, at times mind-blowing, comedy that it provides to viewers. Nathan Fielder takes his talents all around to help typical people rehearse different conversations or events that might be coming up in their lives, that way they can feel more comfortable once those events are actually here — at least that’s the setup.
Fans suggest found footage as the MCU’s next genre, and excellent points are being made
One of Kevin Feige’s favored soundbites regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe is to say that each new project is deliberately designed and executed to scratch a new genre off the list, with half-hour legal comedy She-Hulk: Attorney at Law the latest example, one that comes complete with fourth wall-breaking.
Franchise fatigue sets in as fans name the sagas they couldn’t bring themselves to finish
The longer an established film or television property carries on, the more difficult it is to retain interest, which is why the law of diminishing returns and franchise fatigue are very real concerns that audiences have experienced countless times over the years. Even the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the single must...
‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just made a long-held MCU fan theory canon
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s opening episode surprised us all by confirming something about Captain America’s private life that fans have been hotly debating for years. After relentless questioning from Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) finally gave in and revealed that Steve Rogers was not a virgin and first had sex during the war, before he was frozen in the ice for decades.
Bloodthirsty MCU fans reveal who they’d love to see in a ‘Shang-Chi’-style cage fight
Last year’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was always going to be a breath of fresh air for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but arguably the biggest surprise in the movie came from the most unlikely of sources. If you’d approached someone beforehand and told them that...
What is the DCEU’s 10-Year Plan? Every movie confirmed and rumored
The DCEU has been at the center of a lot of controversy in recent months, and DC fans are hotly debating the best path forward for the franchise and its films. Plus, the recent cancelation of Batgirl, due to the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, has only made this discussion more intense.
‘Ahsoka’ star reveals how much ‘Rebels’ inspires her take on Sabine Wren
It goes without saying that the presence of Dave Filoni as one of the key cogs in the Star Wars creative machine has led to an influx of animated elements being folded into live-action canon, something that’s set to continue in a major way with Rosario Dawson’s spinoff series Ahsoka.
Horror fans come out of the woodwork to praise an underwhelming remake
There’s nothing that puts the cat amongst the pigeons quite like discussing reboots and remakes, particularly in the horror genre that sees fewer and fewer original concepts come out. But cast your mind back to the heady days of 1999. Family Guy had just aired its first episode, The...
Fans try to defend a record-breaking blockbuster that still failed miserably
If you ever need concrete evidence as to why the video game genre is regularly labeled as cursed, then look no further than the fact the two most recent movies to hold the title of highest-grossing console-to-screen adaptation ever made both ended up losing money. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time even held onto the record for six years before Warcraft arrived, and yet neither of them turned a single penny of profit during their respective theatrical runs.
A misleading sci-fi mystery thriller hits the open road on streaming
If your entire knowledge of lo-fi mystery thriller Encounter came entirely from the trailers and marketing materials, then you may have been left feeling somewhat short-changed by the time the credits come up. Not to dive too far down the rabbit hole marked “massive spoilers”, but there was some muted...
Fans have thoughts on Idris Elba not casting his own daughter in ‘Beast’ due to a lack of chemistry
Let us not accuse Idris Elba of nepotism. Where most Hollywood stars usher their children to the front of the casting lines, acting talent aside, Elba said no to his daughter sharing the screen with him in Beast. The action star’s survival-thriller is roaring into theaters this weekend. While critics...
