When Kang the Conqueror starts his Multiversal war, Uatu may have an ace up his sleeve that was cleverly teased in What If…?. Things haven’t been the same since the original Avengers left the MCU. I know, Robert Downey, Jr. and Scarlet Johansson made tearful exits in the Avengers: Endgame finale, but Chris Evans was truly the glue that held it all together. The consummate boy scout, Evans’ take on Steve Rogers was perfect, and there’s no one else that can pull off star-spangled spandex. Truly, his was America’s ass.

MOVIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO