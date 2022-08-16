ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
US105

Looking For A Job In Texas? H-E-B Holding Career Fair in August

Texas has many businesses that were founded in the Lone Star state. Many a Texan love Whataburger or Buc-ee's. But there's one very big grocery chain that everyone knows about here. We're of course talking about H-E-B Stepping into a H-E-B is like stepping into an another world sometimes. If...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Killeen, TX
Education
City
Temple, TX
City
Killeen, TX
State
Texas State
City
Lampasas, TX
City
Copperas Cove, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Salado, TX
Killeen, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
US105

An Open Letter On Behalf of the Awesome Teachers of Central Texas

We should all believe that Central Texas educators have truly been a blessing for all of our children. Everything local educators have endured in recent years like budget cuts, their exhausted peers leaving, COVID-19, and the rapidly changing ways we conduct class and hold students accountable is just astounding to me. So many teachers have weathered these storms with grace and determination, and that makes them heroes in my book.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Want To Discover New Places in Texas? One TikTok Has You Covered

Do you know how big Texas is? Texas covers 268,597 square miles of land! Yes indeed, Texas is the biggest state in the United States. With so much land covered and so many people covering the area, a lot goes on in a day in Texas. And with so many moving parts, there's a multitude of ideas and businesses. Everything moving all at once however, creates a simple problem.
TEXAS STATE
US105

The 5 Poorest Cities in Texas May Not Be Where You Think

Despite everyone complaining about high prices and continued supply chain issues, there is some good news. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. has decreased for the fifth year in a row. United States Poverty Statistics. In 2019,...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Killeen High School#Alternative Education#The Texas Tribune#B 46 1#Tea#Staar
WacoTrib.com

PHOTOS — Chipping away at old Paul Tyson Field

Crews from Sisk-Robb of Leander complete asbestos abatement this week at the old Paul Tyson Field on Lake Air Drive. The $29,000 project is a prelude to McLennan County's demolition of the 61-year-old Waco ISD stadium sometime after the Heart O' Texas Fair in October. The stadium was named after the pioneering coach whose Waco Tigers dominated Texas football in the 1920s. The new 2,000-seat Paul Tyson Field opened this spring near Waco High School, allowing the old stadium site to be redeveloped as a $10 million county equestrian facility.
WACO, TX
dailytrib.com

Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College

Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KWTX

Power restored at McLennan County Jail

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Electricity was restored at the McLennan County Jail at about 9 a.m. Thursday. The power reportedly went out at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 18. The generators are and air conditioners were running at the time of the outage, but areas like the kitchen are without power, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

One injured in late night shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. According to Temple P.D., officers were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1900 block of South 43rd Street in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who...
TEMPLE, TX
B106

Attention Treasure Hunters! Vista College Auction in Killeen, Texas This Weekend

FLS Auction, Inc, based out of Lockhart, is hosting a live auction this weekend inside of the former Vista College in Killeen, Texas. Beginning 10 a.m. this Saturday, August 20th, anything and everything must sell from copiers to urinals, according to a Facebook post about the event. The auction will take place at the campus on 1001 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Wanted fugitive from Waco captured by Texas DPS

AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests – one of them is from the Waco area. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Thursday that 50-year-old Rodney Eugene Hunter was arrested on August 9 at a location in south Waco by Special Agents. He is a high-risk sex offender.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
GROESBECK, TX
US105

US105

Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy