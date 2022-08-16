Read full article on original website
KWTX
Veteran-owned, Next Gen Arena is a must for Central Texas families with kids
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After years of driving to Austin or Waco for family fun, one Killeen family took it upon themselves to create a space for kids and adults alike to have fun, no road trip necessary. If you’re looking to burn some energy while having fun, look no...
Looking For A Job In Texas? H-E-B Holding Career Fair in August
Texas has many businesses that were founded in the Lone Star state. Many a Texan love Whataburger or Buc-ee's. But there's one very big grocery chain that everyone knows about here. We're of course talking about H-E-B Stepping into a H-E-B is like stepping into an another world sometimes. If...
Congrats! Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Brings in Nearly 100 Donors In Killeen, Texas
Congratulations are in order in Killeen Texas. August 16, I wrote an article letting Central Texas know to get ready for the battle of the badges. Topic of donation. Man donates blood in hospital. Man's hand squeezes rubber heart. Close-up. Donor sits in chair. Getty Images/iStockphoto. Killeen, Texas was a...
Austin, TX Eatery Lands at #5 on List of Best Restaurants in the U.S.
Yelp has released their yearly best 100 restaurants in the United States list, and now I have to go try this place in Austin, Texas. A favorite eatery in Texas' capital city has made the list at number 5. Yelp Can Help. Yelp has become my go-to source for info...
Cody Johnson Makes Texas Proud With Another Powerful Performance on National TV
Three and a half years ago Cody Johnson made his Today Show debut. This week the Texas native was back hanging out with Al Roker and company in New York City for another show stopping performance on national television. Cody Johnson who has spent quite a bit of the summer...
An Open Letter On Behalf of the Awesome Teachers of Central Texas
We should all believe that Central Texas educators have truly been a blessing for all of our children. Everything local educators have endured in recent years like budget cuts, their exhausted peers leaving, COVID-19, and the rapidly changing ways we conduct class and hold students accountable is just astounding to me. So many teachers have weathered these storms with grace and determination, and that makes them heroes in my book.
Want To Discover New Places in Texas? One TikTok Has You Covered
Do you know how big Texas is? Texas covers 268,597 square miles of land! Yes indeed, Texas is the biggest state in the United States. With so much land covered and so many people covering the area, a lot goes on in a day in Texas. And with so many moving parts, there's a multitude of ideas and businesses. Everything moving all at once however, creates a simple problem.
The 5 Poorest Cities in Texas May Not Be Where You Think
Despite everyone complaining about high prices and continued supply chain issues, there is some good news. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. has decreased for the fifth year in a row. United States Poverty Statistics. In 2019,...
Texas Professor Hopes Voters Fire Governor Abbott
Beto O’Rourke recently visited Lampasas, Texas as part of his 49-day 5,600-mile travel across Texas. Lampasas is part of the Fort Hood - Killeen - Temple region of Central Texas.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — Chipping away at old Paul Tyson Field
Crews from Sisk-Robb of Leander complete asbestos abatement this week at the old Paul Tyson Field on Lake Air Drive. The $29,000 project is a prelude to McLennan County's demolition of the 61-year-old Waco ISD stadium sometime after the Heart O' Texas Fair in October. The stadium was named after the pioneering coach whose Waco Tigers dominated Texas football in the 1920s. The new 2,000-seat Paul Tyson Field opened this spring near Waco High School, allowing the old stadium site to be redeveloped as a $10 million county equestrian facility.
dailytrib.com
Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College
Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
wildcatstrong.com
Wildcat Football scrimmages moved to Killeen
KILLEEN – The Temple football 3-way scrimmage with Manor and Killeen has been moved to Killeen’s Leo Buckley Stadium.
KWTX
Power restored at McLennan County Jail
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Electricity was restored at the McLennan County Jail at about 9 a.m. Thursday. The power reportedly went out at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 18. The generators are and air conditioners were running at the time of the outage, but areas like the kitchen are without power, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.
KWTX
One injured in late night shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. According to Temple P.D., officers were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1900 block of South 43rd Street in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who...
Attention Treasure Hunters! Vista College Auction in Killeen, Texas This Weekend
FLS Auction, Inc, based out of Lockhart, is hosting a live auction this weekend inside of the former Vista College in Killeen, Texas. Beginning 10 a.m. this Saturday, August 20th, anything and everything must sell from copiers to urinals, according to a Facebook post about the event. The auction will take place at the campus on 1001 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
Temple Police Department Investigates Shooting, One Male Injured
TEMPLE, TX (August 21, 2022) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Officers were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1900 block of South 43rd Street in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had...
22-Year-Old Juliet Dedeluk Dead Following Pedestrian Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
Texas DPS reported that a 22-year-old Waco woman was pronounced dead after being struck by a Ford F-150 on Tuesday. Around 10:40 PM on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to [..]
fox44news.com
Wanted fugitive from Waco captured by Texas DPS
AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests – one of them is from the Waco area. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Thursday that 50-year-old Rodney Eugene Hunter was arrested on August 9 at a location in south Waco by Special Agents. He is a high-risk sex offender.
KWTX
Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
