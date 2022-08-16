WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as AJ Styles challenges Bobby Lashley for the United States championship

Read full article on original website
It keeps Going: WWE Releases More Wrestlers, Total Now At Twenty Today
They’re not done. There have been a lot of stories taking place in WWE this year and that was the case again this week. The big story this week was the announcement that NXT UK would be replaced with NXT Europe starting next year. As a result, several NXT UK names have been let go from the company. It turns out that there are even more names gone than previously known.
Gamespot
All 34 WWE Wrestlers Released In 2022
The past few years have been tough for WWE talent. Although the wrestling promotion typically has annual layoffs over the course of a week. The company has released over 100 wrestlers over the past two years, which is unprecedented. With Vince McMahon stepping down as CEO and Paul Levesque taking over creative--and rehiring released wrestlers--many thought that these releases would have stopped. Well, they haven't.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Her Relationship With Becky Lynch
Together, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch progressed through NXT to the WWE. Along with Sasha Banks and Bayley, they make up the WWE group known as the Four Horsemen. They’ll be remembered in WWE history for what they’ve accomplished with memorable matches. In November of last year, following...
411mania.com
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Have Confrontation After Smackdown Goes Off The Air (Clip)
After last night’s episode of Smackdown went off the air, Sami Zayn was left in the ring following the segment with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Prior to the end of the show, Zayn took a Claymore from McIntyre that was meant for Reigns. After the show ended, Kevin Owens came out to join him. Owens told Zayn that he’s “way too good” to be Roman Reigns’ “bitch” or anyone else’s. Things appeared to get heated, but Riddle came out and told them to hug, and they did. You can see clips of the segment below.
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Returns on WWE SmackDown
If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed the apparent return of another former WWE star. Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured a “Viking Funeral” segment. The purpose of the segment was to make the point that The Viking Raiders are moving on because Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who were brutally attacked by Erik and Ivar, are now yesterday’s news.
All The WWE Superstars And On-Air Talent Who Left The Company in 2022
Here's the full list of all the WWE superstars and other on-air talent who have left in 2022.
PWMania
Trish Stratus Returning to WWE RAW
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been confirmed for Monday’s live RAW. RAW will be broadcast live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada’s Scotiabank Arena on Monday. This is Trish’s hometown, but it’s unclear what she will be doing specifically that evening. As previously mentioned, Stratus was...
WWE SmackDown results: Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre face off
Drew McIntyre hasn’t been shy about giving Roman Reigns a hard time about not showing up for work in recent weeks, but that’s not going to be an issue on tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Montreal. McIntyre and Reigns are on a collision course for a title match at Clash at the Castle in just a few weeks, but until now, they haven’t both been live on the same show all that many times — and one of the times they were, they were interrupted by Karrion Kross. They’re going to meet face to face again on this week’s show, which could...
Bleacher Report
Where Exactly Does Roman Reigns Fit into Triple H's WWE?
Roman Reigns the part-timer in WWE has a weird ring to it. But that's something fans have already seen unfold before their eyes, with Reigns' role reduced more than ever despite his holding both men's top titles as the undisputed champion. The long-term outlook for Reigns has never been a...
PWMania
Former WWE & WCW Referee Nick Patrick To Ref One Final Match
Former WWE & WCW referee Nick Patrick (aka Joe Hamilton Jr) has announced that he will be reffing his final match. In a post on his Facebook page, he said “This is the last I quit match I officiated. The next one will be with my own promotion, and will be my last match as a ref.”
PWMania
Two WWE Stars Pulled From SmackDown, Toxic Attraction Confirmed for Tonight
The Women’s Tag Team Title tournament match that was scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown episode has been changed by WWE. The tournament match on the show was originally advertised by WWE as Natalya and Sonya Deville vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne), the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, will now be appearing on the show.
PWMania
Spoiler: Unannounced WWE Star Backstage at SmackDown
Tonight, SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. Bayley is backstage at tonight’s SmackDown in Montreal. She may somehow become involved with the competitors in tonight’s Women’s Tag Team Tournament match, although we don’t...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Fuels Rumors of a Return to the Ring
There have been rumors about a former WWE NXT Champion making a comeback to the ring for months, and those rumors have mainly focused on AEW or a potential return to WWE. Whatever Johnny Gargano is going through, his most recent social media post appears to indicate that he is prepared to make a comeback. Even though anything is possible and he could make his AEW debut, most indications point to him returning to WWE and possibly joining the main roster.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On MJF's AEW Status
The future of AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman — or MJF as he's better known — has been up in the air for quite some time. The 26-year-old has been open about the possibility of jumping ship to WWE when his AEW contract expires in 2024, and his backstage issues in recent months have been well-documented.
PWMania
Updated WWE Clash at The Castle Card – New Title Match Revealed
The WWE Intercontinental Title match for WWE Clash at The Castle is now official. Sheamus won a Fatal 5 Way on Friday night’s 1200th episode of SmackDown from Montreal to move up to the position of the new #1 contender for the WWE Intercontinental Title. Along with Sami Zayn, other participants in the match included Happy Baron Corbin, Ricochet, Madcap Moss. Corbin attempted to finish Ricochet off, but Sheamus unexpectedly leveled him with a Brogue Kick to win and receive the title shot.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – August 19, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. Michael Cole mentions the first episode of Smackdown in 1999. Ronda Rousey makes her way into the ring, despite still allegedly being suspended. Ronda says she paid her fine last week and then some. She says she is not leaving until she...
PWMania
Tenille Dashwood Done With Impact Wrestling, Removed From Roster Page
Tenille Dashwood, formerly known as Emma in the WWE, doesn’t seem to be a part of Impact Wrestling anymore. On the site’s roster page, Dashwood’s profile is no longer accessible under the header “wrestlers.” Although it hasn’t been confirmed, this would suggest that she is done with the promotion.
