Brooklyn, NY

Man who was injured by fallen tree branch while sitting on BK park bench has died: report

By Adam Warner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man who was hit by a fallen tree branch while sitting on a bench at a Brooklyn playground over the weekend has died, the Daily News reported.

Jared Richardson was sitting on a bench at the Reinaldo Salgado Playground on Monroe Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 8:20 a.m. Saturday when a branch fell about 40 feet and struck him in the head.

He was transported to Kings County Hospital with a severe head injury. Sources told the Daily News he died just before 8:30 p.m. the same day.

The “failed limb” came from a London planetree that was last inspected by a city Parks Department forestry expert in August 2020, a Parks spokesperson told the New York Post .

The tree, which was last pruned a month before the inspection, was deemed to be in good condition.

