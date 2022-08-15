After weeks of speculation, Warner Bros. Discovery is ready to reveal some of the changes that will take place at HBO Max, in advance of next year’s anticipated combination of the HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services. And as expected, HBO Max will downsize its reality programming department. As part of the changes, around 14% of the staff under the oversight of HBO/HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys will be reduced. That translates to around 70 employees (from across HBO and HBO Max) who will be laid off in this restructure. As part of the changes, Sarah Aubrey, the current...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO