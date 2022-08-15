Read full article on original website
ohio.gov
Governor DeWine Announces School Safety Grant Program Accepting Applications
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the State is now accepting applications for $53 million in grant funding for schools as part of his $100 million Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program. The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC), in partnership with the Ohio School Safety Center, is...
ohio.gov
Governor DeWine Awards $8.5 Million to Support Local Law Enforcement
(WILLARD, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he is awarding $8.5 million to 21 local law enforcement agencies to help them strategically combat violence in their communities. Governor DeWine announced the seventh round of recipients to receive grant funds as part of his Ohio Violent Crime...
ohio.gov
Ohio Overdose Awareness Day Toolkit
On Wednesday, August 31, our state will recognize Ohio Overdose Awareness Day with a goal of remembering loved ones lost to the epidemic, raising awareness, and supporting communities in the fight against drug addiction. As a way to help the state and local communities promote Ohio Overdose Awareness Day, RecoveryOhio, the Ohio Department of Health, and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services have partnered together to create this Ohio Overdose Awareness Day Toolkit with the theme "Everyone Knows Someone. Overdoses Impact Us All."
ohio.gov
Governor DeWine Celebrates 42nd Annual Governor’s Fish Ohio Day
(PORT CLINTON, Ohio)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today joined Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz, Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker, and leaders from the conservation and tourism industry to celebrate the 42nd annual Governor’s Fish Ohio Day. This annual event highlights the importance of protecting and improving Lake Erie, and its fish and wildlife resources.
ohio.gov
EMIS Newsflash – August 18, 2022
FY23 SOES Beginning of Year Student (S) Collection, v2. The next EMIS Focused Training has been scheduled for September and will cover career tech reporting. These trainings will last up to 90 minutes and will be provided remotely via Microsoft Teams. Dates and times for these sessions are as follows.
