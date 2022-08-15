On Wednesday, August 31, our state will recognize Ohio Overdose Awareness Day with a goal of remembering loved ones lost to the epidemic, raising awareness, and supporting communities in the fight against drug addiction. As a way to help the state and local communities promote Ohio Overdose Awareness Day, RecoveryOhio, the Ohio Department of Health, and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services have partnered together to create this Ohio Overdose Awareness Day Toolkit with the theme "Everyone Knows Someone. Overdoses Impact Us All."

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO