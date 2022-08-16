Hickory Girls Win Jerry Roman Invite; Clarion, GC, Prep Boys Winners Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club

Read full article on original website
WCNC
Kings Mountain beats Shelby on the road to start season
SHELBY, N.C. — Kings Mountain started the season off right with a road victory over defending state champion Shelby on Friday night. The Mountaineers struck first, and withstood a late charge from the Golden Lions to hold on for the 28-26 victory. "Shelby's a great football team," Greg Lloyd,...
Players hit the ground after reports of shots fired at Salisbury High football game, witness says
SALISBURY, N.C. — Witnesses at Salisbury High School described a chaotic scene after some people thought they heard gunshots at the football game. A viewer sent Channel 9 a photo of what appears to be football players staying low on the ground. The Salisbury Police Department said no one...
North Carolina speedway cancels its 2022 races, blames boycott and abuse from fans
ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Friendship Motor Speedway announced that is canceling the remainder of its races in 2022 in a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday. The Speedway listed a number of concerns and reasons as to why they have decided to cancel its remaining races of the year in a more than 1,600-word post on […]
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition
Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
Individual + Team Stats from the Panthers Loss to New England
Final numbers from tonight's game.
Stanly News & Press
Radar, Pfeiffer golfing pioneer and Hall of Famer, has died
Pfeiffer University mourns the loss of Falcon Hall of Famer and former Pfeiffer Board of Trustee Member (2008-2012) Dana Rader. Rader, a trailblazer in women’s golf, became the first Pfeiffer female golfer to make the men’s team in 1978 before Pfeiffer began sponsoring women’s golf. She would work her way up to the No. 2 position on the team in 1980.
scoopcharlotte.com
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
cn2.com
Chase Leads York County Deputies into Gaston County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lumber thieves who lead the York County Sheriff’s Office on a chase through Rock Hill ends pursuit in Gaston County. Deputies were patrolling the area of Shallowford Drive where new homes are under construction when they observed two people loading plywood into a box truck in front of a construction site.
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
country1037fm.com
Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina
North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Being well informed is key when it comes to black bears in Polk County
FOOTHILLS – It seems as though you can’t go anywhere in the area – to the store, grabbing a cup of joe at the coffee shop, or perusing online without local bear sightings coming up as a topic of conversation. In fact, one recent post online of a juvenile bear near Howard Gap Rd. in Tryon had 871 “likes” and generated 22 comments from readers, while another sighting of a momma bear and her three cubs off Rippy Rd. in Tryon had the internet equally abuzz.
1 person dead after overnight crash in west Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after an overnight crash in west Charlotte, according to MEDIC. The crash happened on Freedom Drive and Wesley Village road, near the 7/11 convenience store. There were no other injuries reported at this time. Channel 9 has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for...
Huntersville boy loses part of leg in shark attack while snorkeling off Florida Keys
MIAMI — A 10-year-old North Carolina boy lost part of his leg after a shark attack off the Florida Keys. He is thanking God for keeping him alive. The family said they live in Huntersville. Jameson Reeder’s uncle posted images to Facebook saying they think an eight-foot bull shark...
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,495
Magnolia Cove, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherrills Ford, boat ramps and marinas, the new Mountain Creek Park -(606 Acres, walking, bike trails, dog park open now ! Covered front porch and large rear patio to enjoy the outside and entertain. Abundance of space in this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with so many upgrades! You’ve found your dream home! The home has an open concept and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, kitchen island, and subway tile back splash. Primary on Main with massive walk-in closet that connects to laundry. Primary shower has shower with bench. Ideal for entertaining and events extra wide hallways 8 ft doors Sherrrills Ford is easy access to Hwy 150, Hwy 16 to 485 and airport, I 77 Mooresville, Lincolnton, Hickory, Charlotte or Statesville available 9-1.
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Thursday night in a crash in Gaffney. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:26 p.m. on SC Highway 150 near Concord Road. Troopers said a Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west when the driver went off the left side of the road, down […]
Round of ammo found on Rutherford Co. school bus
A round of ammunition was found on a school bus in Rutherford County.
Gas price lowered to $2.38 a gallon at west Charlotte station Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gas prices will be lowered to $2.38 per gallon at a station in west Charlotte on Tuesday. Americans for Prosperity said it will take over the Shell Station on 4936 Albemarle Road on August 16 from 11:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. The event organizers said its “Cheap Gas Tour” […]
