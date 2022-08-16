ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

How can I see my mail before it arrives?

By Dara Bitler
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TLxVK_0hIU7ypM00

DENVER ( KDVR ) – If you are feeling anxious about what’s coming for you in the mail, the United States Postal Service has a system allowing you to digitally preview your mail and manage your packages that are scheduled to arrive soon.

The USPS’ informed delivery allows postal users to view grayscale images of the exterior, address side of letter-sized mail pieces, and track packages.

Here are some other things you can do with informed delivery, according to the Postal Service:

  • Leave delivery instructions
  • Reschedule a delivery

It is a free tool to allow consumers to take action before mail reaches their mailbox by previewing what is coming in.

How do I sign up?

From the U.S. Postal Service website under the informed delivery section , you can sign up for free .

From there, you just have to create an account, verify your identity, and then you can start receiving notifications.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

‘You’re coming at me pretty quick man’: Chilling cockpit audio reveals seconds leading up to Watsonville crash

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — One of the pilots involved in a deadly crash in Watsonville attempted to go around another plane before the two aircrafts slammed into each other in mid-air, audio traffic obtained by KRON4 showed. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, resulting in three deaths. “Gonna go around then cuz you’re […]
WATSONVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man found guilty in double murder at Clovis bar

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been convicted of murder after he shot and killed two people inside a bar last year, according to the Clovis Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that Eddie Cordero was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder for killing 27-year-old Merehildo Luna and 21-year-old Andres Sanchez at […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Woman guilty of felony embezzlement in Merced

MERCED Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced woman was sentenced for felony embezzlement of $300,000 on Wednesday by the Merced County Superior Court, according to the DA’s office. According to the report from the Office of the Merced County District Attorney, 46-year-old Robin Ruth Recla, also known as Robin Berard was found guilty of felony embezzlement […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#Us Postal Service#Informed Delivery#The Postal Service#Business Industry#Linus Business#Logistics Industry#The U S Postal Service#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

What’s behind the increase in missing girls?

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old girl from Antioch has been found safe, according to Antioch police. She is just the latest young person reported missing.  If it seems like there has been an increase in reports of missing girls, an expert in the field says that it is not your imagination. There appears […]
ANTIOCH, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deaths after 2 small planes crash above Santa Cruz County

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Two small private planes were involved in a mid-air collision around 3 p.m. Thursday in south Santa Cruz County, a law enforcement official told KRON4. There are reports of multiple fatalities, according to City of Watsonville officials. The planes crash-landed near Watsonville Municipal Airport after colliding in the air. Three people […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced deputies nab watermelon bandits, officials say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 57 watermelons were recovered on Monday evening after being stolen from a property, says the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say deputies were dispatched to a property near Washington Blvd. and Highway 140 in Livingston for a report of trespassing. Upon arrival, the victim stated that people were stealing watermelons […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New-look Clovis gets mighty challenge in opener

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – The high school football season officially kicks off on Thursday night, and the marquee game has Clovis High welcoming Long Beach Poly to the Central Valley. The game will feature the debut of new Clovis head coach Aaron Wilkins. After he was hired in February, Wilkins jumped at the opportunity to […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Chowchilla school bus kidnapper granted parole

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sally Moreno, the Madera County District Attorney said when she heard the news about Fredrick Woods’ parole being granted it was not what she had hoped for.  “I’m frustrated and disappointed, my reaction is based on the law”, Moreno said. “He doesn’t have an understanding of how his actions affect […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested for felony charges in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and child endangerment in Visalia on Tuesday, police say. According to authorities, on Monday shortly after 4:00 a.m., officers were called to a home located at 2600 Block of S. Bollinger regarding a disturbance in that location. Police say during the investigation, […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy