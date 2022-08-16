How can I see my mail before it arrives?

DENVER ( KDVR ) – If you are feeling anxious about what’s coming for you in the mail, the United States Postal Service has a system allowing you to digitally preview your mail and manage your packages that are scheduled to arrive soon.

The USPS’ informed delivery allows postal users to view grayscale images of the exterior, address side of letter-sized mail pieces, and track packages.

Here are some other things you can do with informed delivery, according to the Postal Service:

Leave delivery instructions

Reschedule a delivery

It is a free tool to allow consumers to take action before mail reaches their mailbox by previewing what is coming in.

How do I sign up?

From the U.S. Postal Service website under the informed delivery section , you can sign up for free .

From there, you just have to create an account, verify your identity, and then you can start receiving notifications.

