allfortennessee.com
Tennessee basketball: Projecting Vols’ 2022-23 starting lineup
A key injury last year forces Rick Barnes to play small to great success, and it may have altered what Tennessee basketball will look like in the future. Both players who were involved in that are back as well as other crucial returning talent, and Barnes has added to that with another elite recruiting class and an elite transfer.
Knoxville woman’s close encounter with bear at Gatlinburg restaurant
Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window.
Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Monday, August 8, a Silver Alert was issued for Whaley. That following Wednesday, the TBI reported they found the car they […]
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Missing woman found in Knoxville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 21-year-old Deseria Travis. Travis was last heard from on May 10. She had been living in Clarksville and has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5’8” tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Travis was pregnant at the time and had a due date of Aug. 7. If anyone sees Travis or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died in a crash on Tazewell Pike Sunday evening, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Mountain Shadow Drive, the report said. Earnest Helm, 71, was reportedly driving westbound on Tazewell Pike when they turned left onto Tindell Lane, failing to yield for 27-year-old Toby McClellan, Jr., who was riding the motorcycle.
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
WATE
KPD: One person found dead near interstate in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was found dead in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department. KPD responded to a call around 12:10 p.m. after a body was reported at E. Fourth Avenue and Third Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene where they found an unidentified person...
wvlt.tv
KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. ‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by...
2 injured in shooting near Mechanicsville
Knoxville Police Department reported 2 people were injured in a shooting near Knoxville College.
West Knoxville apartment building total loss after fire
Knoxville Fire Department is responding to a fire on Walker Springs in West Knoxville Tuesday, Aug. 16.
