themadisonrecord.com
‘Opera in the Park’ brings arias to Home Place Park
MADISON – “Opera in the Park” will share an entertainment genre new to Madison audiences at open-air concerts. Opera in the Park will be a free, family-friendly performance at the new Home Place Park in Madison at 100 Shorter St. The concert will open at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 20.
themadisonrecord.com
Vote for orchestra’s music in future program
MADISON – Madison City Community Orchestra or MCCO is inviting fans and residents to help in selecting music for a future concert. Their contest for “June Madness Community Favorites Concert 2023” uses brackets like those that define “March Madness” teams. “At this past Conductor’s Showcase...
themadisonrecord.com
Playdate at Kids Kingdom planned for tomorrow before renovations begin
MADISON – The Kids Kingdom playground at Dublin Park has been the source of many fond memories for almost 25 years. It will close on Sept. 6 to be demolished and rebuilt into a new, inclusive playground where kids of all abilities can play. The Madison Parks and Recreation...
themadisonrecord.com
Nichols premieres ‘Sittin’ With the Supe’ podcast with Anderson, Thomas
MADISON – Technology has opened a communication tool for Dr. Ed Nichols, Superintendent of Madison City Schools. In reaching his virtual audience, Nichols will elaborate on the diverse initiatives in district classrooms and explain the successes of teachers and students. Nichols has created a podcast, which is a digital...
themadisonrecord.com
Mason Freeman reclaims cemetery to earn Eagle rank
MADISON – Mason Freeman was searching for a worthy project to earn the Eagle Scout rank when he learned about a historic cemetery that deserved attention. Mason’s family was a major motivation to attain Eagle status. Both his brother and father are Eagle Scouts. Mason’s brother, at his Eagle Scout Court of Honor, gave a coin to Mason. Their father had given the coin to Mason’s brother and said the coin always was passed on to a future Eagle Scout.
themadisonrecord.com
Revolutionary War veteran of Madison County to be honored Saturday
The gravesite and military service of a Revolutionary War veteran will be commemorated in a ceremony this Saturday, August 20, at 10 a.m. in the Eldridge-Powell Cemetery. The small cemetery is easily accessible and located just north of Bob Wade Lane in Madison County on West Ridge Dr. The event...
themadisonrecord.com
Trash Pandas split doubleheader with Lookouts
MADISON – After a struggle at the plate in a 4-1 loss in the opener, the Rocket City Trash Pandas offense scored early and often in the nightcap to defeat the Chattanooga Lookouts 8-5, earning a split of a doubleheader at Toyota Field on Thursday night. In the opener,...
themadisonrecord.com
James Clemens Football 2022 Has High Expectations
MADISON- It’s hard to imagine the James Clemens football team could be much better than the squad of 2021 which went undefeated during the regular season for the first time in school history, but that’s not the feeling among the program, especially head coach Chad McGehee. “I feel...
