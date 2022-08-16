ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Reportedly Had Big Plans For Kris Statlander Before Injury

As previously reported, Kris Statlander is expected to be out for six-to-eight months following a torn ACL in her knee, as well as several impaction fractures. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW had “significant” plans for Statlander before her injury. This included a match with Jade Cargill, which they had been building to on television. Cargill is now focused entirely on a feud with Athena.
WWE
411mania.com

Update On Status of Kota Ibushi In NJPW

Kota Ibushi has been very clear about his issues with New Japan Pro Wrestling this year, criticizing the company for several different reasons and even making accusations about Yakuza ties. The company later fined Ibushi and the member of staff he had issues with, and it was later reported the situation had calmed down. However, Ibushi has yet to return to NJPW.
WWE
411mania.com

Tenille Dashwood Reportedly Done With Impact

Following speculation about her status with Impact Wrestling, a new report says Tenille Dashwood has exited the company. PWInsider has confirmed with sources in the company that Dashwood is done with the company, as her contract has expired. It was reported yesterday that Dashwood was removed from the Impact roster...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlook#Combat
411mania.com

Gunther Says He Enjoyed Working Empty Arena Matches in NXT UK

The pandemic led to a lot of empty arena shows in WWE and beyond, and Gunther says he enjoyed the experience. The WWE Intercontinental Champion recently spoke with Keith Whittier for a new interview and weighed in on the shows that took place in front of no audience due to COVID restrictions, noting that his style worked well in the unique environment.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Note On The Current Plan For AEW All Out Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

It was previously reported that next week’s AEW Dynamite will have a title unification match, with AEW World Champion CM Punk facing interim World Champion Jon Moxley. At the start of Wednesday’s episode, it was said that would be the main event of All Out on September 4, before it was changed to happen earlier.
CHICAGO, IL
411mania.com

Update On MJF And His Status With AEW

MJF hasn’t been seen in AEW since the Dynamite after Double or Nothing, where he buried Tony Khan and dropped a F-bomb on national television (which was censored). This came in the middle of speculation about his status with the company, as there were rumors he was unhappy about pay and wanted to leave, while others suggested the issues were settled and turned into a worked-shoot storyline.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes

– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
WWE
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling News: Notes on Tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Name for KUSHIDA and MCMG Stable, New Series 4 Micro-Brawlers

– PWInsider reports that the Fatal 4-Way match featuring Laredo Kid vs. Rey Horus vs. Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Also, the Impact World Title No. 1 Contender 6-Man Elimination match will headline tonight’s show. The match features Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann vs. Bandido.
WWE
411mania.com

Bron Breakker Shares Photo Posing With Fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade

– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker shared a photo on his Instagram account yesterday, possibly hinting at a relationship between himself and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. While he didn’t outright confirm the two are in a relationship now, he simply wrote “W” in the caption for “Win” or “Winning.”
WWE
411mania.com

Updated Lineup For UWN Primetime Live PPV

The UWN has an updated lineup for Sunday’s Primetime Live PPV on FITE TV. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Sunday at 8 PM ET on FITE, per PWInsider:. * UWN Heritage Championship Match: Zicky Dice vs. TBA. * Rickey Shane Page vs. Karl...
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.19.22

We’re north of the border for the 1,200th episode and odds are that is not going to be the biggest deal. We are only a few weeks away from Clash At The Castle and now we should be in for some build to the show. There is a lot that needs to be done for the card and maybe we can get some of that done tonight. Let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

Chris Jericho on How Booking Plans Changed for His Storyline With Eddie Kingston

– During a recent edition of the Swerve City Podcast, AEW star Chris Jericho discussed the creative booking of storylines in AEW and how his storyline with Eddie Kingston was changed along the way. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Chris Jericho on how storylines can be tweaked in AEW:...
WWE
411mania.com

William Regal Thanks WWE NXT UK For The Memories

As you’ve probably heard, the WWE NXT UK brand is going away, as WWE announced its final show will be Worlds Collide on September 4. In its place will be the new NXT Europe, which launches in 2023. In a post on Twitter, William Regal said goodbye to the brand and thanked everyone involved for the memories.
WWE
411mania.com

Goldberg Comments On Why He Never Fought Steve Austin For WWE

When WWE signed Goldberg in 2003, there was a tide of fan-favorite match options for the WCW Champion with his new company, but he never faced Steve Austin, despite the popularity of both performers. Speaking on Talk is Jericho, Goldberg commented on the potential of the never-seen encounter (via Wrestling Inc). You can listen to the complete episode and read a highlight below.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy