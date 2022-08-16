Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
411mania.com
AEW Reportedly Had Big Plans For Kris Statlander Before Injury
As previously reported, Kris Statlander is expected to be out for six-to-eight months following a torn ACL in her knee, as well as several impaction fractures. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW had “significant” plans for Statlander before her injury. This included a match with Jade Cargill, which they had been building to on television. Cargill is now focused entirely on a feud with Athena.
411mania.com
Update On Status of Kota Ibushi In NJPW
Kota Ibushi has been very clear about his issues with New Japan Pro Wrestling this year, criticizing the company for several different reasons and even making accusations about Yakuza ties. The company later fined Ibushi and the member of staff he had issues with, and it was later reported the situation had calmed down. However, Ibushi has yet to return to NJPW.
411mania.com
Tenille Dashwood Reportedly Done With Impact
Following speculation about her status with Impact Wrestling, a new report says Tenille Dashwood has exited the company. PWInsider has confirmed with sources in the company that Dashwood is done with the company, as her contract has expired. It was reported yesterday that Dashwood was removed from the Impact roster...
411mania.com
411’s Broken Skull Sessions Report: Charlotte Flair on Relationship with Becky Lynch, Sasha/Naomi Walking Out, and More!
-This is Awesome has been on hiatus the last two weeks, but we were gifted with a new Austin interview this week. Let’s get to it!. -Steve Austin welcomes us to the show and tells us Charlotte is a workhorse that can have a great match with anyone on the roster. She is also a 13-time World Champion!
411mania.com
William Regal Recalls Working With Bobby Eaton In WCW, What He Learned About Tag Team Wrestling From Him
On a recent edition of Gentleman Villain, William Regal discussed working with Bobby Eaton as part of the Blue Bloods in WCW, what he learned about tag team wrestling from Eaton, and much more. You can read his comments below. William Regal on working with Bobby Eaton as part of...
411mania.com
WWE News: Xia Brookside Confirms Release From WWE, Triple H Notes Milestone For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Note On Wrestlers In Montreal Tonight’s Smackdown
– In a post on Twitter, Xia Brookside confirmed that she has been released from WWE. Her name was included among several talents that had been moved to WWE’s Alumni section yesterday. She wrote: “Where it all began. 8th August 2018 I debuted for the @WWE #maeyoungclassic, 28th august...
411mania.com
Gunther Says He Enjoyed Working Empty Arena Matches in NXT UK
The pandemic led to a lot of empty arena shows in WWE and beyond, and Gunther says he enjoyed the experience. The WWE Intercontinental Champion recently spoke with Keith Whittier for a new interview and weighed in on the shows that took place in front of no audience due to COVID restrictions, noting that his style worked well in the unique environment.
411mania.com
Note On The Current Plan For AEW All Out Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
It was previously reported that next week’s AEW Dynamite will have a title unification match, with AEW World Champion CM Punk facing interim World Champion Jon Moxley. At the start of Wednesday’s episode, it was said that would be the main event of All Out on September 4, before it was changed to happen earlier.
411mania.com
Update On MJF And His Status With AEW
MJF hasn’t been seen in AEW since the Dynamite after Double or Nothing, where he buried Tony Khan and dropped a F-bomb on national television (which was censored). This came in the middle of speculation about his status with the company, as there were rumors he was unhappy about pay and wanted to leave, while others suggested the issues were settled and turned into a worked-shoot storyline.
411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes
– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Notes on Tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Name for KUSHIDA and MCMG Stable, New Series 4 Micro-Brawlers
– PWInsider reports that the Fatal 4-Way match featuring Laredo Kid vs. Rey Horus vs. Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Also, the Impact World Title No. 1 Contender 6-Man Elimination match will headline tonight’s show. The match features Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann vs. Bandido.
411mania.com
Bron Breakker Shares Photo Posing With Fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade
– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker shared a photo on his Instagram account yesterday, possibly hinting at a relationship between himself and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. While he didn’t outright confirm the two are in a relationship now, he simply wrote “W” in the caption for “Win” or “Winning.”
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For UWN Primetime Live PPV
The UWN has an updated lineup for Sunday’s Primetime Live PPV on FITE TV. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Sunday at 8 PM ET on FITE, per PWInsider:. * UWN Heritage Championship Match: Zicky Dice vs. TBA. * Rickey Shane Page vs. Karl...
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.19.22
We’re north of the border for the 1,200th episode and odds are that is not going to be the biggest deal. We are only a few weeks away from Clash At The Castle and now we should be in for some build to the show. There is a lot that needs to be done for the card and maybe we can get some of that done tonight. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho on How Booking Plans Changed for His Storyline With Eddie Kingston
– During a recent edition of the Swerve City Podcast, AEW star Chris Jericho discussed the creative booking of storylines in AEW and how his storyline with Eddie Kingston was changed along the way. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Chris Jericho on how storylines can be tweaked in AEW:...
411mania.com
William Regal Thanks WWE NXT UK For The Memories
As you’ve probably heard, the WWE NXT UK brand is going away, as WWE announced its final show will be Worlds Collide on September 4. In its place will be the new NXT Europe, which launches in 2023. In a post on Twitter, William Regal said goodbye to the brand and thanked everyone involved for the memories.
411mania.com
Goldberg Comments On Why He Never Fought Steve Austin For WWE
When WWE signed Goldberg in 2003, there was a tide of fan-favorite match options for the WCW Champion with his new company, but he never faced Steve Austin, despite the popularity of both performers. Speaking on Talk is Jericho, Goldberg commented on the potential of the never-seen encounter (via Wrestling Inc). You can listen to the complete episode and read a highlight below.
411mania.com
Zoey Stark Reportedly Injured, Her Team May Be Replaced On Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
UPDATE: PWInsider has confirmed that Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are backstage at Smackdown in Montreal and will take the place of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. That means they will face Natalya and Sonya Deville in the WWE women’s tag team title tournament. Lyons is not at today’s...
