ysnlive.com
PALESTINE BATTLES IN LOSS TO MALVERN
EAST PALESTINE OH- When building a program, you have to be able to take away as many positives as possible during games. East Palestine had plenty of things go right despite a loss to Malvern 31-14. After the Hornets got on the board first, East Palestine put together a quality...
ysnlive.com
FITCH POSTS WIN OVER LIONS
AUSTINTOWN OH- The boys soccer team was victorious in their first match of the season, securing a 2-1 victory over Notre Dame Cathedral Latin on Saturday afternoon at Greenwood Chevrolet Falcon Stadium. In the process they provided new head coach, Anthony James with his first career at Fitch. Senior Nick...
ysnlive.com
BULLDOGS BREAK OUT THE BROOMS IN OPENER
YOUNGSTOWN OH- Lakeview comes in to 2022 with their core of talent in tact. Carrying a roster loaded with senior leadership, the Bulldogs hope to be one of the best teams in the area. They didn’t miss a beat in their first game of the campaign as they traveled to Mooney and earned the win in straight sets (25-11 25-16 25-7)
ysnlive.com
ROCKETS FLY HIGHER THAN CLIPPERS
LOWELLVILLE OH- Lowellville put on a show Friday night as their offense flexed on the way to a 55-14 victory over Columbiana. Vinny Ballone was electric just as everyone expected him to be. He threw for six touchdowns, and ran for another. He finished 14/19 with 296 yards. He also ran 9 times for 136 total yards. One of his many highlights was a 73 yard strike to Brayden Dabney. Anthony Lucente was the benefactor of a 43 yard touchdown pass.
ysnlive.com
INDIANS TAKE A THRILLER IN CANFIELD
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals and Girard Indians opened up the 2022 fall volleyball season at Canfield high school on Saturday morning. The Cardinals and Indians went 5 sets, with the Indians taking the final set to claim victory. This match was a rematch from last year, as Canfield took...
ysnlive.com
CANFIELD WALKS AWAY VICTORIOUS IN TOP BILLED MATCHUP
BELOIT OH- Ever since the schedule for 2022 came out, people have been talking about the Week 1 brawl between Canfield and West Branch. What was billed as one of the best quarterback duels the area has ever seen lived up to the hype all night long. Canfield. It was...
ysnlive.com
EAGLES DEFENSE STANDS UNITED IN VICTORY
ATWATER OH- In the first three weeks of this year’s football season, like years prior, has featured a lot of non conference games that present new challenges and matchups that today’s generation may have yet to see. This was exactly the case on Friday night in Atwater, Ohio, as The Waterloo Vikings welcomed in The United Golden Eagles for a matchup that has not occurred in over twenty years! Also debuting new bleachers and pressbox, along with a renovated concession stand and bathrooms. It is safe to say, Waterloo Stadium is decked out for the foreseeable future.
ysnlive.com
JOURDAN’S DOUBLE DOUBLE HIGHLIGHTS FALCONS IMPRESSIVE START
AUSTINTOWN OH- In one of many volleyball games to kick off the high school season, Austintown Fitch opened up their season on Saturday morning. Their opponents? A Federal League Foe in The Massillon Perry Panthers! These two teams last met in 2021 as a part of a tri-match in which Austintown won two sets to none.
ysnlive.com
POTTERS MARCH AWAY FROM MINERVA
MINERVA OH- The East Liverpool Potters entered the 2022 campaign with a ton of question marks. Friday night the young Potters hopefully answered some of those questions en route to a dominant 44-7 win over Minerva. First year head coach Don Phillips brought his over 30 years of coaching experience to East Liverpool in hopes of getting a young Potters squad headed in the right direction. Early in the 1st quarter it appeared that the stage may have been too bright for the Potters as a muffed snap to the punter led to a Minerva 5 yard touchdown giving the Lions an early 7-0 lead.
ysnlive.com
LISBON WITHSTANDS BOMBERS RAID
LISBON OH- Lisbon found ways to continue positive energy in 2022 with a season opening victory over Windham on Friday night. Ever aspect of the game was working for the Blue Devils as they ran away with a 40-25 win. Lisbon’s offense was a machine on the day. They finished...
ysnlive.com
BEAVERS STUMBLE IN THE VALLEY
GNADENHUTTEN OH- The Beavers fell in their season opener on the road against the Indian Valley Braves by a final score of 41-20, in a game which was a true tale of two halves. The Beavers got the ball first and started off strong, showcasing their array of offensive talent on a methodical 68 yard TD drive capped by a 12 yard Austin Cline rushing TD. The drive included carries for Blake Lucas, Caleb White, and Caden Foster, Kaydon Bobby, and Dylan Ferguson. Indian Valley responded with a Field Goal drive of their own to make it 7-3, and the both offenses stagnated until the end of the first when Gradu Kinsey broke off a 37 yard TD run which gave the Braves a 10-7 lead. Both offenses then went quiet again until the Beavers put together a TD drive capped off by a QB sneak TD run from Cline again, and the score would be 13-10 at the break.
ysnlive.com
TIGERS RUN WILD IN WEEK ONE
GENEVA OH- Ashtabula St. John hosted the Newton Falls Tigers on Thursday night at Spire Institute to kick off the Ohio High School football season on YSN. St. John played two divisions up on Thursday night, hosting division 5 opponent Newton Falls. The Tigers came out with a bang, scoring...
ysnlive.com
GIRARD OPENS SEASON WITH A BLAST
STREETSBORO OH- The Girard Indians beat the Streetsboro Rockets 42-24 in an inter conference showdown at Streetsboro. Girard had a lot to prove going into this Friday night matchup after being moved up in the rankings and after last years disappointing loss at home in their week one matchup versus these same Rockets.
ysnlive.com
RESERVE SPREADS IT OUT TO GET THE WIN
BERLIN CENTER OH- John Armeni is 1-0 as the head football coach for the Western Reserve Blue Devils. Armeni’s squad hosted Liberty in the season opener, and a balanced attack pushed them to victory. Offensively for Western Reserve, three different receivers scored a touchdown. Josh Stamp and Jack Darney...
ysnlive.com
LATE FIELD GOAL LIFTS SPARTANS OVER MOONEY
MINERAL RIDGE OH- The Boardman Spartans football team opened up the season with a hard fought 10-7 victory over Cardinal Mooney at Mineral Ridge High School Friday night. Austin Congson kicked a go ahead field goal in his first varsity action with under 5:00 minutes left in the game to give the Spartans the victory.
ysnlive.com
RAMS GET SWEET REVENGE ON PYMATUNING VALLEY
PYMATUNING OH- Last season Mineral Ridge opened the season with Pymatuning Valley. It did not go as planned. The Lakers beat the Rams 22-7, and it was a game everyone inside the program felt like they left on the table. Well this season they got start off with the Lakers again, and it was a completely different story. The Rams emphatically earned revenge with a 41-8 win.
ysnlive.com
SALEM CLIPS EAGLES WINGS
SALEM OH- Salem Girls Soccer opened their season at Sebo Stadium with a 5-0 win over the United Eagles. Goals by Rylee Hutton (hat trick), Abbie Davidson and Captain Mikaylynn Murphy and assists from Hutton, Davidson and CeCe Perez paced the Lady Quakers attack. The defense played strong as a unit lead by Kaylee Carlisle in goal with their first shutout of the young season.
ysnlive.com
JFK LOOKS TO KEEP BUILDING
WARREN OH- Warren JFK didn’t have to travel far in Week 1 as they opened with an up and coming Champion program. The Eagles didn’t make life easy for the Flashes, as they rolled to a 44-14 win. A pick six from freshman Devonte Taylor in the first...
ysnlive.com
HUBBARD HAILS SUPREME
HUBBARD, Ohio – For the first time since Youngstown East stole Hubbard’s perfect regular season on the last play of the game in week 10 of 2018, the Eagles and Golden Bears faced off on opening weekend of the 2022 high school football season. Looking to replace their...
ysnlive.com
SOUTH RANGE PROVES TO BE TOO MUCH FOR TIGERS
CANFIELD, OH- It didn’t take long to realize how special this season could be for both South Range and Springfield in 2022. With both sidelines looking to see what they have to work with this year, South Range would stand tall after all was said and done to the tune of 37-7.
