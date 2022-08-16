ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Charlotte High School football coach reinstated, CMS confirms

By Connor Lomis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A head football coach at West Charlotte High School was reinstated Monday after being suspended about two weeks ago, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials confirmed to Queen City News.

PREVIOUS | CMS: West Charlotte High School’s head football coach suspended

“Following our investigation, we have decided to reinstate Coach Sam Greiner as the head football coach for West Charlotte High School,” a statement from the school district said. “Coach Greiner will continue to build a strong athletic program at West Charlotte and our students will remain a top priority on and off the football field.  We are looking forward to a productive and successful 2022-2023 school year at West Charlotte High School.”

CMS would not go into detail about Greiner’s suspension, other than he was being suspended with pay, elaborating that he was ‘being investigated’ for eligibility issues.

Parents began taking action by starting a petition to reinstate Griener.

One mother said the complaints against Griener came from people who wanted his job.

“Greiner really uplifts those guys, and it’s bigger than football. He gets them ready for life,” said Rex Coble, whose son is a freshman on the football team.

PREVIOUS | Questions loom after West Charlotte High’s head football coach suspended

West Charlotte High School’s first game will be against Butler Friday, Aug. 26, at 7:00 p.m.

