ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Kinzinger: Trump’s ‘evolving explanation’ on FBI search ‘just like Jan. 6′

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2reqz3_0hIU5hzp00
Tweet

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Monday characterized former President Trump’s shifting defense for taking classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate as an “evolving explanation” similar to the way he blamed a variety of groups for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and pinned the riot on everyone but his own supporters.

On CNN’s “The Situation Room,” host Wolf Blitzer asked Kinzinger to assess how much of a national security risk it was to keep such highly sensitive material outside a secure government space as a host of Republicans defend Trump and insist he did nothing wrong.

“The explanations from Donald Trump fearing stuff was planted to all the sudden saying he just like mentally declassified this stuff to saying, well, people take work home all the time, I mean, just like anything, just like Jan. 6, when it started as an antifa operation, then it was the FBI, and then it was really just a bunch of tourists, and then it was a bunch of people that were misunderstood,” Kinzinger told Blitzer.

“There is always an evolving explanation, but that evolving explanation is always a lie, and it points to the fact that Donald Trump knew what he was doing,” Kinzinger concluded. “So I don’t know the details of the raid. But it certainly seems like Donald Trump’s explanation is not accurate.”

Kinzinger serves on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Lawmakers have spent months trying to determine Trump’s involvement in the attack that day, detailing a pressure campaign on former Vice President Mike Pence and other officials to overturn the election results while egging on his supporters to “fight like hell” in the wake of his 2020 election defeat.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was searched last week by the FBI, after which an unsealed search warrant made public on Friday detailed how federal authorities suspect that Trump violated the Espionage Act and other laws.

Trump has ripped the FBI and Department of Justice while giving varying explanations for why he did nothing wrong.

He has decried the agency’s action as “political persecution” and at one point floated the idea that evidence had been planted in the search.

Then, Trump’s argument evolved, with the former president and his team saying he had declassified the documents that were at Mar-a-Lago.

The Trump team later put out a statement saying that “everyone ends up having to bring home their work from time to time” and that Trump would take documents, including classified documents, to his residence to “prepare for work the next day.”

In his latest defense, Trump claimed documents were taken that are covered by attorney-client and executive privileges and called on the FBI to return them.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolf Blitzer
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Cnn#Republicans#Antifa#House
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Gen. Kellogg: Trump did request Nat’l Guard troops on Jan. 6th; asks Congress to release his testimony

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg said last week that former President Donald Trump did in fact request National Guard troops be deployed in Washington D.C. before the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kellogg said he was present at the time of Trump’s request, and Congress should release his testimony to the public.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

The Hill

667K+
Followers
79K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy