GNADENHUTTEN OH- The Beavers fell in their season opener on the road against the Indian Valley Braves by a final score of 41-20, in a game which was a true tale of two halves. The Beavers got the ball first and started off strong, showcasing their array of offensive talent on a methodical 68 yard TD drive capped by a 12 yard Austin Cline rushing TD. The drive included carries for Blake Lucas, Caleb White, and Caden Foster, Kaydon Bobby, and Dylan Ferguson. Indian Valley responded with a Field Goal drive of their own to make it 7-3, and the both offenses stagnated until the end of the first when Gradu Kinsey broke off a 37 yard TD run which gave the Braves a 10-7 lead. Both offenses then went quiet again until the Beavers put together a TD drive capped off by a QB sneak TD run from Cline again, and the score would be 13-10 at the break.

GNADENHUTTEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO