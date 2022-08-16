Read full article on original website
ONE GOAL ENOUGH FOR QUAKERS
SALEM OH- After a hard fought 80 minutes of soccer, by both United and Salem, Salem comes out on top with a score of 1-0. Salems defense played very well, holding off United’s attack the whole game. Colin Reisen had 6 saves in goal. Lance Bailey scored the lone goal for Salem.
SALEM CLIPS EAGLES WINGS
SALEM OH- Salem Girls Soccer opened their season at Sebo Stadium with a 5-0 win over the United Eagles. Goals by Rylee Hutton (hat trick), Abbie Davidson and Captain Mikaylynn Murphy and assists from Hutton, Davidson and CeCe Perez paced the Lady Quakers attack. The defense played strong as a unit lead by Kaylee Carlisle in goal with their first shutout of the young season.
BOARDMAN AND HOOVER END SCORELESS
BOARDMAN OH- The Lady Spartans were held by North Canton Hoover in a 0-0 draw at Spartan Stadium. Despite generating 14 shots, 5 on target, none of them were able to find the back of the net. The draw brings our record to 0-1-1. Junior Sarah Blasco led the attack...
COLVIN TAKES CHARGE
LISBON, OH – Lisbon Blue Devils running back, Haiden Colvin, sat down with Rick Dailey for a one of a kind player profile this week. Haiden, a senior, will look to emerge as a big leader for this Lisbon team on both sides of the football. Colvin talks with...
SPARTANS STUMBLE IN HOME OPENER
BOARDMAN OH- The Boardman varsity volleyball team fell to an offensive North Canton Hoover team in 3 sets during their home opener in BHS gymnasium. After trailing the first two sets, the Spartans brought life back into their offense, but ultimately it wasn’t enough to take down the Vikings.
INDIANS TAKE A THRILLER IN CANFIELD
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals and Girard Indians opened up the 2022 fall volleyball season at Canfield high school on Saturday morning. The Cardinals and Indians went 5 sets, with the Indians taking the final set to claim victory. This match was a rematch from last year, as Canfield took...
BLUE DEVILS PASS EARLY ROAD TEST
COLUMBIANA OH- The McDonald Blue Devils have quickly become one of the top volleyball programs in the area. The program in just its 4th year of existence traveled to Columbiana looking to improve on the 16 wins they achieved just a season ago. The Clippers coming off their own successful...
OFFENSIVE BURST PROPELS CANFIELD TO FIRST WIN
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- The Cardinals travelled to Ursuline for their first match of the season at Youngstown State University. The Cardinals put on a scoring clinic to outlast Ursuline 5-1. Canfield’s Maci Toporcer was all over the pitch, contributing 2 goals and 2 assists. The Cardinals also got contributions from the...
BULLDOGS BREAK OUT THE BROOMS IN OPENER
YOUNGSTOWN OH- Lakeview comes in to 2022 with their core of talent in tact. Carrying a roster loaded with senior leadership, the Bulldogs hope to be one of the best teams in the area. They didn’t miss a beat in their first game of the campaign as they traveled to Mooney and earned the win in straight sets (25-11 25-16 25-7)
POTTERS MARCH AWAY FROM MINERVA
MINERVA OH- The East Liverpool Potters entered the 2022 campaign with a ton of question marks. Friday night the young Potters hopefully answered some of those questions en route to a dominant 44-7 win over Minerva. First year head coach Don Phillips brought his over 30 years of coaching experience to East Liverpool in hopes of getting a young Potters squad headed in the right direction. Early in the 1st quarter it appeared that the stage may have been too bright for the Potters as a muffed snap to the punter led to a Minerva 5 yard touchdown giving the Lions an early 7-0 lead.
LISBON FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH MATT ALTOMARE
LISBON, OH – The Lisbon Blue Devils coming into a season with a lot of talent returning from last year’s squad that will be leaned on throughout the course of the season. Returning this year is a very experienced and exciting junior class led by quarterback Trevor Siefke and running back Austin Dailey.
EAGLES DEFENSE STANDS UNITED IN VICTORY
ATWATER OH- In the first three weeks of this year’s football season, like years prior, has featured a lot of non conference games that present new challenges and matchups that today’s generation may have yet to see. This was exactly the case on Friday night in Atwater, Ohio, as The Waterloo Vikings welcomed in The United Golden Eagles for a matchup that has not occurred in over twenty years! Also debuting new bleachers and pressbox, along with a renovated concession stand and bathrooms. It is safe to say, Waterloo Stadium is decked out for the foreseeable future.
FITCH POSTS WIN OVER LIONS
AUSTINTOWN OH- The boys soccer team was victorious in their first match of the season, securing a 2-1 victory over Notre Dame Cathedral Latin on Saturday afternoon at Greenwood Chevrolet Falcon Stadium. In the process they provided new head coach, Anthony James with his first career at Fitch. Senior Nick...
PALESTINE BATTLES IN LOSS TO MALVERN
EAST PALESTINE OH- When building a program, you have to be able to take away as many positives as possible during games. East Palestine had plenty of things go right despite a loss to Malvern 31-14. After the Hornets got on the board first, East Palestine put together a quality...
CANFIELD WALKS AWAY VICTORIOUS IN TOP BILLED MATCHUP
BELOIT OH- Ever since the schedule for 2022 came out, people have been talking about the Week 1 brawl between Canfield and West Branch. What was billed as one of the best quarterback duels the area has ever seen lived up to the hype all night long. Canfield. It was...
STRUTHERS SHINES BRIGHT
STRUTHERS OH- it’s been three seasons since the struthers wildcats finished with a winning record, this season they look to change that, and what a better way to do that than with a big victory against St Thomas Aquinas of Louisville 49-6. Quarterback Jason Dukes was out with an...
BEAVERS STUMBLE IN THE VALLEY
GNADENHUTTEN OH- The Beavers fell in their season opener on the road against the Indian Valley Braves by a final score of 41-20, in a game which was a true tale of two halves. The Beavers got the ball first and started off strong, showcasing their array of offensive talent on a methodical 68 yard TD drive capped by a 12 yard Austin Cline rushing TD. The drive included carries for Blake Lucas, Caleb White, and Caden Foster, Kaydon Bobby, and Dylan Ferguson. Indian Valley responded with a Field Goal drive of their own to make it 7-3, and the both offenses stagnated until the end of the first when Gradu Kinsey broke off a 37 yard TD run which gave the Braves a 10-7 lead. Both offenses then went quiet again until the Beavers put together a TD drive capped off by a QB sneak TD run from Cline again, and the score would be 13-10 at the break.
LISBON WITHSTANDS BOMBERS RAID
LISBON OH- Lisbon found ways to continue positive energy in 2022 with a season opening victory over Windham on Friday night. Ever aspect of the game was working for the Blue Devils as they ran away with a 40-25 win. Lisbon’s offense was a machine on the day. They finished...
GIRARD OPENS SEASON WITH A BLAST
STREETSBORO OH- The Girard Indians beat the Streetsboro Rockets 42-24 in an inter conference showdown at Streetsboro. Girard had a lot to prove going into this Friday night matchup after being moved up in the rankings and after last years disappointing loss at home in their week one matchup versus these same Rockets.
URSULINE IMPRESSES IN SEASON OPENER
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio- Coming off a heartbreaking last-minute loss in the 2021 Division IV State Championship game against Clinton Massie, the Ursuline Irish could not wait to begin the 2022 campaign and get last year behind them. With some holes to fill on the offensive side of the ball with the graduation of three of the most prolific athletes to ever dawn the Green and Gold in Brady Shannon (UCF Baseball), DeMarcus McElroy (Marshall), and Dean Boyd (Harvard), some new names were going to have to step up for Ursuline to get back to their winning ways against a very athletic Brookfield team.
