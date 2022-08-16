Read full article on original website
Ready to ‘Ohh and Ahh’? Detroit’s Woodward Dream Cruise is This Weekend
Photo by Seb [ P34K ] Hamel on Unsplash[/caption]I don't know why, but this year, the Woodward Dream Cruise just kind of snuck up on me. This annual event that sprouted organically in Motown has become a major event. The main day-long event this year happens on Saturday, August 20th.
What’s Going On This Weekend: Classic Cars, Dogs, Fairs & More
Summer's nearing its end, but there's still time to get out and enjoy what Mid-Michigan has to offer this season!. Here's a look at what's happening around the region the weekend of August 20-21, 2022. Danish Festival. Danish Festival 2022 is happening in Greenville through Sunday (August 18-21). The event...
Astonishing, One Star Reviews For Lansing Area Restaurants
Reviews for businesses are always good to read before I decide on where I spend my money. I don't take all reviews seriously. I believe that when people have a good experience, their review is honest. I think that when there is a negative review, people are agitated when they write the review and they take their "human" sense out of the scenario.
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
Lansing Meijer Worker Honored For Returning 1 Mil Shopping Carts
It's a subject that seems to stir up a lot of debate amongst those on social media: returning your shopping cart. For some reason, the subject, at least from what I've witnessed, has the potential to enrage those who feel accused of being a bad person for not returning their shopping cart. Those feelings most likely stem from a recent theory dubbed "the Shopping Cart Theory" which is described as a test to determine whether or not a person is capable of self-governing in a situation where there's no "law" in place to make them do what is "right". It's an easy rabbit hole to fall into and you can read more about this theory here.
Feel Like You’re Living ‘Home Alone’ With This Michigan Mansion Up For Sale
This massive Michigan mansion will have you screaming, "Kevin!!!" At first glance, I totally thought it was the McCallister home from the classic 1990 Christmas movie. You almost expect the wet bandits to pop up when scrolling through the photos! (Check out the inside and outside of the house in the gallery below!)
Historic School House Turned Home For Sale in St. Johns, Michigan
I scroll through real estate listings just like I scroll through Instagram or Facebook. But wouldn't you know it...I found this old house on Instagram!. I follow For The Love of Old Houses on Instagram, and boy did they find a gem this time, and right here in mid-Michigan!. Historic...
Frankenmuth is Called the Handholding Capital of Michigan
Next week my wife and i will be celebrating our 14th wedding anniversary. The actual date is August 23 and we plan on spending the entire day in Frankenmuth, right here in beautiful Michigan. We've both been to Frankenmuth several times in the past and we both absolutely love it...
Look At This Abandoned High School In Flint, Michigan
Who doesn't love finding or exploring an abandoned place? There is a certain thrill to it, even if you're just sitting on the other side of the monitor. Many of today's famous YouTubers and TikTokers have tended to get some kind of recognition from doing some sort of exploration of an abandoned building.
Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
Longest Garage Sale in Michigan Taking Place This Weekend
Are you ready to check out Michigan's longest garage sale which is considered to be 180 miles long? If so, better get to it because it's happening this weekend. There are many Michiganders who travel miles and miles down any Michigan road to find bargains at garage sales. I remember...
Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan
During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
Remember This? Woolly Mammoth Skeleton Found Buried on Chelsea, Michigan Farm: 2015
Many of us have fantasies of finding buried treasure or historical artifacts...for a farmer in Chelsea, it really happened. This historical artifact was an animal...a now-extinct woolly mammoth, a relative of the elephant, that was found in the soybean field of farmer James Bristle. According to Mlive, on Monday, September 28, 2015, James and a friend were out in the field digging in an attempt to create a lift station for a gas line. They hit something that they thought was some kind of warped, bent fence post...but it turned out to be a giant rib.
What’s a “Bee City”? And Why Does Ypsilanti Hold That Title?
Recently, I was on the official website for the city of Ypsilanti and noticed a badge that indicated they were a Bee City. Naturally, this piqued my interest as I had never heard of a Bee City before. So, what exactly is a Bee City and what does that mean for the city of Ypsilanti?
Win Tickets to John Mulaney at Wharton Center
Comedian John Mulaney brings the From Scratch tour to the Wharton Center in East Lansing on September 8 at 10 PM, and we've got your tickets.
Outstanding Views You’ll Treasure In Lansing
Although it's only mid August, summer is coming to an end soon. Take advantage of the daylight and warmer temperatures while you still can. Michigan is loaded with amazing views. Often times I have thought I needed to be deep into the U.P. or on a Great Lake to enjoy some amazing views. I was lying to myself. There are great views all over the state and we have some cool views right here in mid Michigan.
Look: Abandoned Pirate Park Amusement Park In Flint
A place where kids came to have fun on a nice summer's day, which is now sitting in ruins and collecting graffiti. It's not all that bad though, as there is an investor who is looking to restore the park to its once former glory. Look Inside This Abandoned Flint...
Lansing Will See Some Fall-Like Weather This Weekend
Michigan's summer has really been a scorcher this year. We've seen some extremely high temperatures and humidity. If you've been struggling to keep cool so far, you'll finally feel some relief this weekend with some fall-like temperatures. After weeks of temperatures in the 80s and 90s, and skyrocketing levels of...
Lansing’s Favorite Breakfast Bagel Spot Has a Second Downtown Location
I love to see a local business thriving, and that's what seems to be happening with Lansing's favorite breakfast bagel spot, Goodfellas Bagel Deli because they've opened another location. It wasn't too long ago (back in early May) that we reported that Goodfellas was opening a location in Downtown East...
