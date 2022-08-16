ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

94.9 WMMQ

What’s Going On This Weekend: Classic Cars, Dogs, Fairs & More

Summer's nearing its end, but there's still time to get out and enjoy what Mid-Michigan has to offer this season!. Here's a look at what's happening around the region the weekend of August 20-21, 2022. Danish Festival. Danish Festival 2022 is happening in Greenville through Sunday (August 18-21). The event...
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Astonishing, One Star Reviews For Lansing Area Restaurants

Reviews for businesses are always good to read before I decide on where I spend my money. I don't take all reviews seriously. I believe that when people have a good experience, their review is honest. I think that when there is a negative review, people are agitated when they write the review and they take their "human" sense out of the scenario.
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Lansing Meijer Worker Honored For Returning 1 Mil Shopping Carts

It's a subject that seems to stir up a lot of debate amongst those on social media: returning your shopping cart. For some reason, the subject, at least from what I've witnessed, has the potential to enrage those who feel accused of being a bad person for not returning their shopping cart. Those feelings most likely stem from a recent theory dubbed "the Shopping Cart Theory" which is described as a test to determine whether or not a person is capable of self-governing in a situation where there's no "law" in place to make them do what is "right". It's an easy rabbit hole to fall into and you can read more about this theory here.
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Look At This Abandoned High School In Flint, Michigan

Who doesn't love finding or exploring an abandoned place? There is a certain thrill to it, even if you're just sitting on the other side of the monitor. Many of today's famous YouTubers and TikTokers have tended to get some kind of recognition from doing some sort of exploration of an abandoned building.
FLINT, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan

During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
OWOSSO, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Remember This? Woolly Mammoth Skeleton Found Buried on Chelsea, Michigan Farm: 2015

Many of us have fantasies of finding buried treasure or historical artifacts...for a farmer in Chelsea, it really happened. This historical artifact was an animal...a now-extinct woolly mammoth, a relative of the elephant, that was found in the soybean field of farmer James Bristle. According to Mlive, on Monday, September 28, 2015, James and a friend were out in the field digging in an attempt to create a lift station for a gas line. They hit something that they thought was some kind of warped, bent fence post...but it turned out to be a giant rib.
CHELSEA, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Outstanding Views You’ll Treasure In Lansing

Although it's only mid August, summer is coming to an end soon. Take advantage of the daylight and warmer temperatures while you still can. Michigan is loaded with amazing views. Often times I have thought I needed to be deep into the U.P. or on a Great Lake to enjoy some amazing views. I was lying to myself. There are great views all over the state and we have some cool views right here in mid Michigan.
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Look: Abandoned Pirate Park Amusement Park In Flint

A place where kids came to have fun on a nice summer's day, which is now sitting in ruins and collecting graffiti. It's not all that bad though, as there is an investor who is looking to restore the park to its once former glory. Look Inside This Abandoned Flint...
FLINT, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Lansing Will See Some Fall-Like Weather This Weekend

Michigan's summer has really been a scorcher this year. We've seen some extremely high temperatures and humidity. If you've been struggling to keep cool so far, you'll finally feel some relief this weekend with some fall-like temperatures. After weeks of temperatures in the 80s and 90s, and skyrocketing levels of...
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

