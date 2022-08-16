Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Annual Gilford Old Home Day Aug. 27
GILFORD — The annual Gilford Old Home Day celebration will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27. This year’s theme is “A Night at the Movies.” The festivities include: the annual Parade at 10 a.m. (featuring bands and many traditional floats), musical entertainers including the “Bryan Conway” and “Buckleberry Ferry,” interactive line-dance instruction led by Bonnie Deutch, games for all ages, crafts, live music, great food, outstanding fireworks and a dance to wrap things up. The majority of activities take place at the Gilford Village Field.
laconiadailysun.com
NH Music Festival conductor celebrates 25 years
PLYMOUTH — Paul Polivnick was honored Aug. 9 for his dedicated leadership of the festival symphony orchestra. Devoted audience members gathered at the Common Man in Plymouth to give Paul and his wife, Marsha, a fond farewell after 25 years of loyal service. Under Paul’s musical direction, the festival orchestra size increased over the years, their recording “Summer Lightning” was received with acclaim, and musicians returned year after year for the opportunity to rehearse and perform under his inspired leadership. Paul will always retain the title of Conductor Laureate of the NH Music Festival.
laconiadailysun.com
GCC to host annual Summer Fair as part of Gilford Old Home Day
GILFORD — Gilford Community Church will host its annual Summer Fair Friday, Aug. 26 at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Held in conjunction with the Town of Gilford’s Old Home Day on August 27. GCC festivities will include music, chuck wagon, hot dogs, ice-cream, refreshments, and silent auction with proceeds to support the church’s philanthropy.
laconiadailysun.com
'The Women with Silver Wings' at Moultonborough Public Library
MOULTONBOROUGH — The library and the Moultonborough Historical Society are partnering up in September to recognize World War II events and people, kicking off the World War II theme with a New Hampshire Humanities Perspectives book discussion led by museum curator and historian, Carrie Brown, on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
laconiadailysun.com
Rare book specialist Ken Gloss to speak at Gilford Community Church
GILFORD — Ken Gloss, proprietor of the internationally known Brattle Book Shop in Boston, will discuss the value of old and rare books at Gilford Community Church on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. A rare book specialist and appraiser frequently seen on national TV, Gloss will discuss growing...
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford Historical Society book signing on Old Home Day Aug. 27
GILFORD — Members of the Gilford Historical Society will be selling their newly published book, “Color Your Way Through Gilford's History” in front of the Meetinghouse (across from the entry to the village field) from 9 a.m. to noon during Gilford's Old Home Day celebration on Saturday, Aug. 27. On each page there is a brief history of a place of interest with a photo and on the facing page an artist's fanciful drawing of it that can be colored.
laconiadailysun.com
Senior Moment-um Beach BBQ and bocce and cornhole Sept. 12
GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring an end of the summer Senior Moment-um program on Monday, Sept. 12. Participants will meet at Gilford Town Beach at 11:30 a.m. for a barbecue lunch and some friendly bocce ball and/or cornhole for those who are interested. The barbecue will include hotdogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, pickles, chips and salad. Drinks and paper goods will also be provided.
laconiadailysun.com
Plastic collection Aug. 20
LACONIA — The Laconia-Gilford Lions Club and the Green Sanctuary Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia is holding its latest soft plastics collection drive on Saturday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The plastics recycling drives to date have collected a grand total of 2,281 lbs.,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
laconiadailysun.com
Ronn Bronzetti joins NHBM board
WOLFEBORO — After spending the majority of his professional life in nonprofit fundraising, Ronn Bronzetti and his wife Sara moved to Wolfeboro five years ago and began a residential real estate agency. Now, Bronzetti finds himself back in the nonprofit world, joining the board of trustees at the New Hampshire Boat Museum.
laconiadailysun.com
Girls Inc. of NH get their hands dirty at Lakes Region Community College
LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College hosted Girls Inc. of Manchester in their Automotive facility on July 29. Girls from ages 11 to 16 visited stations throughout the shop to engage in interactive tutorials on changing tires, wiper blades, headlight bulbs, and checking tire tread. LRCC’s state-of-the-art auto facilities fit in perfectly for the group’s summer theme of “Planes, Trains, & Automobiles.”
laconiadailysun.com
Annual summer mission trip delivers more than fun for youth
GILFORD — Recently, seven youth returned from Gilford Community Church’s Summer Mission Trip, an annual one-week excursion that saw the group visit Pennsylvania to assist families with repairs to their homes among other related tasks. The experience, according to youth participants, was overwhelmingly positive. “I really enjoyed the...
laconiadailysun.com
Cyanobacteria threat topic of recent presentation
MEREDITH — Recently the Waukewan Watershed Advisory Committee, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association and the Windy Waters Conservancy co-sponsored a public educational program on the growing threat of cyanobacteria to our lakes and ponds. The July 20 program held at the Meredith Community Center was well attended by over 65...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laconiadailysun.com
Friends of the Gilford Public Library’s annual Pie and Ice Cream Sale and Used Book Sale
GILFORD — As Gilford Old Home Day comes again this year, the Gilford Public Library invites you to join them at their annual Pie and Ice Cream and Used Book Sales hosted by the Friends of the Gilford Public Library. The event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. on...
laconiadailysun.com
Afghan evacuees find refuge at Steele Hill
SANBORNTON — Five Afghan men who work in housekeeping, laundry or landscaping at Steele Hill Resort have a name for Kathy van Engelen, the Laconia woman who helps them each week with shopping, banking, learning English and learning to drive. They call her “teacher,” a title of honor. Then...
laconiadailysun.com
Guided paddle from Grey Rocks Conservation area Sept. 1
HEBRON — Join Newfound Lake Region Association’s Watershed Steward, Anthony Jaster, on a guided paddle from Grey Rocks Conservation Area on Sept. 1 at 10 am. During this 2-hour paddle Anthony will be discussing various attributes of the watershed, and how those attributes tie into fish habitats and support fish populations. Participants will also get a better sense of which fish are present in the watershed. Participants should be prepared with water, appropriate clothing, and gear for the weather. They will also need to provide their own kayak and PFD. To register, go to Newfoundlake.org/events or call 603-744-8689.
laconiadailysun.com
Celebrating The Mount’s 150th Anniversary: David Warren on Aug. 24
WEIRS BEACH — Historian and ship modeler David Warren will give a talk on “The S.S. Mount Washington and WW II” at the Lake Winnipesaukee Museum on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. Since seating is limited, reservations are requested, by e-mail to lakewinnipesaukeemuseum@gmail.com. This program is free for Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society members; for non-members there is a $5 fee.
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford landscaper nets two LandOpt Awards
GILFORD — Jeremy Clark of Belknap Landscape was honored as Project Manager of the Year by the LandOpt network of landscape contractors. Clark outpaced dozens of potential candidates representing LandOpt firms spanning the United States. "We've been lucky to have Jeremy at Belknap for over 20 years, and we...
laconiadailysun.com
First Baptist Church of Lower Gilmanton summer service
GILMANTON — The First Baptist Church in Lower Gilmanton on Route 107, the old white church on top of the hill, is following with tradition by having a service on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. Pastor Nathan Pickowicz of Harvest Baptist Church in Gilmanton Iron Works accompanied by...
laconiadailysun.com
City to hold parking garage update meeting
LACONIA — There will be a public information meeting about the downtown parking garage on the third floor of the Belknap Mill at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug 24. The meeting will update attendees on the rehabilitation project’s status and to review proposed design concepts and their associated costs.
laconiadailysun.com
Keys for college: Benefit concert at Lakeport Opera House will support scholarships for students entering trade school
LACONIA — The names “Granite Foundation” and “Jimmy Keys” might not be well-known in the Lakes Region, but that’s likely to change soon, in part because of an event Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Lakeport Opera House. That’s the night when pianist, entertainer and...
Comments / 0