HEBRON — Join Newfound Lake Region Association’s Watershed Steward, Anthony Jaster, on a guided paddle from Grey Rocks Conservation Area on Sept. 1 at 10 am. During this 2-hour paddle Anthony will be discussing various attributes of the watershed, and how those attributes tie into fish habitats and support fish populations. Participants will also get a better sense of which fish are present in the watershed. Participants should be prepared with water, appropriate clothing, and gear for the weather. They will also need to provide their own kayak and PFD. To register, go to Newfoundlake.org/events or call 603-744-8689.

HEBRON, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO