Read full article on original website
Related
masonwebtv.com
Final Mason County Primary Election Results
Election officials with the Mason County Auditor’s Office certified the August 2nd Primary Election on Tuesday. Officially, Democrat Miguel Gutierrez and incumbent Republican Sharon Trask will face off in the General Election for Mason County Commissioner District 3. Gutierrez finished with 2,387 votes (43.03%) and Trask had 1,666 (40.05%). The third candidate in the race, Republican Mark Carlson, ended up with 1,487 votes (26.82%). And there were four write-in votes (0.07%).
State troopers nab 170 HOV violators in under 3 hours in King County on Wednesday
Washington State Patrol troopers cited 170 high-occupancy vehicle lane violators in a span of under three hours on Wednesday, Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted. Johnson said that HOV violators are the source of the most complaints in District 2, which is King County. During Wednesday’s emphasis patrol, troopers also stopped three...
KOMO News
Hot, dry weather spurs Red Flag warning as fire danger mounts for Washington counties
SEATTLE — The forecast this week calls for very hot and dry conditions across many areas of the state, prompting the National Weather Service to issue new fire warnings for much of Western Washington. The Red Flag warning starts Wednesday at 11 a.m. and extends through 10 p.m. Thursday.
KOMO News
2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington state residents asked to watch for world’s largest moth
BELLEVUE, Wash. — State agriculture officials and entomologists are asking the public to be on the lookout for the world’s largest-known moth after one was seen in Bellevue last month. A University of Washington professor initially reported a sighting of the atlas moth, which has a wingspan of...
King County to recount state Senate race with candidates separated by just 65 votes
A mandatory recount will occur for the two Democrats vying for the second spot in the Washington state Senate race for the 47th District. Claudia Kauffman (D) and Satwinder Kaur (D) are only separated by 65 votes. Kauffman has 8,179 votes and Kaur has 8,114 votes as of Aug. 16, 2022.
nbcrightnow.com
AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
Chronicle
Republican Seattle City Attorney Making Quicker Filing Decisions, Prosecuting Misdemeanors More Often, Report Says
The Seattle City Attorney's Office is making the decision on whether to prosecute misdemeanors in a fraction of the time they were last year, and choosing to prosecute more than twice as often, according to a mandatory report prepared for the City Council and released Wednesday. In her campaign and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Homeland Security working alongside local law enforcement to stop rampant human trafficking
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) continues to crack down on human trafficking in King County, particularly in high-profile spots like Aurora Ave., as the organization has made 70 trafficking arrests this year in the Pacific Northwest. “We continue to see sex trafficking continuing in all the different cities across the Pacific...
KOMO News
WEATHER WARN: Red Flag issued starting Wednesday through rest of the week
SEATTLE — We are issuing a Weather Warn starting Tuesday night through the remainder of the week after a Red Flag warning was issued for a large portion of Western Washington. The National Weather Service issued the warning for Snohomish, Pierce, Skamania, Lewis, King, Skagit, Whatcom, Thurston and Cowlitz...
q13fox.com
Crews investigate cause of early morning building fire in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - An investigation is underway after the Olalla Bay Market and Landing building caught on fire early Tuesday morning. According to South Kitsap Fire and Rescue (SKFR), before 3:00 a.m., firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire near the corner of Banner Rd. SE AND Crescent Valley Rd. SE.
KOMO News
USPS mail truck crashes in Grays Harbor, driver found dead
ELMA, Wash. — Officials are investigating after a USPS mail truck crashed and its driver died east of Elma Wednesday before noon. Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of State Route 8 when the box truck, carrying Amazon packages, fell 65 feet off the roadway down an embankment. The driver, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXRO.com
Fatality accident involving mail delivery driver.
-UPDATE- The U.S. Postal Service tells KXRO that the driver was not one of their employees despite initial reports from authorities.-UPDATE- A fatality accident outside Elma, and an accident at the scene, has traffic blocked. The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that a package truck was found over an embankment...
Tri-City Herald
Lawsuit contends Redistricting Commission withheld public records to hide offensive texts
A lawsuit has been filed in Thurston County Superior Court alleging the Washington State Redistricting Commission violated the state’s Public Records Act. Arthur West, an Olympia resident and open government advocate, filed the complaint on Monday. The lawsuit alleges that the redistricting commission committed a series of violations and...
Man wanted in several counties holes up in Bothell trailer, causes standoff
BOTHELL, Wash. — A man who Bothell police said tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl and was wanted in several counties barricaded himself inside a trailer on Tuesday evening. Officers were called to the 20500 block of 32nd Drive Southeast, where a couple of homes near the trailer were evacuated while officers tried to get the man to come out.
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 Years
A cigarette butt collected from the crime scene was the break in the case. Patricia Barnes (image courtesy of Kitsap county sheriff's office) Twenty-six years after Patricia Barnes, a sixty-one-year-old Seattle, Washington resident’s body, was discovered in Olalla, Washington, her case has been solved thanks to advanced DNA testing.
Heat Advisory in effect for the Puget Sound region through Thursday
SEATTLE — A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the Puget Sound region as temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80s to mid 90s again Thursday. The Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) will be in effect for most of the region until midnight Thursday.
42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
My Clallam County
PA man dies after Carlsborg crash
CARLSBORG – A 91-year-old Port Angeles man died after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck in Carlsborg. It happened just before five Wednesday morning. According to the State Patrol, Robert Nekuda was unable to stop his 2006 Buick. It ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer combination. The semi-truck driver had slowed for a red light at the intersection of Highway 101 and Carlsborg Road.
Southbound I-5 reopens in Tacoma following multi-vehicle crash
TACOMA, Wash. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma reopened following a crash involving three cars and a motorcycle Tuesday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the crash near South 56th Street just before 1 a.m. The roadway reopened to traffic around 7:45 a.m.
Comments / 0