LOVEJOY, Ga. — Four people have been shot after a gun accidently went off inside the Walmart on Tara Boulevard. At this time, details are limited. However, Lovejoy Police said that a man in the store accidently shot himself in the leg with the weapon, only to have the bullet ricochet and hit three other people in the store.

LOVEJOY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO