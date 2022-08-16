Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
How you can help FoCo law enforcement learn a valuable skill to protect themselves on the jobJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
Resources for Georgia Writers and AuthorsAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Georgia State
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike JourneyDeanLandPaulding County, GA
Related
Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
Crews clean up rainbow crosswalks after vandalism in Midtown
ATLANTA — Crews worked to clean up Midtown's rainbow crosswalks at 10th and Piedmont Avenue after it was vandalized Wednesday night. A spokesperson for the mayor's office said Atlanta Police immediately notified them of the vandalism. You can see crews, in the photo below, cleaning up a swastika that was painted on one of the crosswalks.
Multiple units damaged after fire at Smyrna apartment complex, fire officials say
SMYRNA, Ga. — Five units have been damaged after an apartment fire on Old Concord Road in Smyrna, according to the Cobb County Fire Department. They add that around midnight, firefighters found smoke and fire in the attic of one of the buildings at the Arbors at Smyrna. Right...
Sen. Ossoff pushes to stop trains from blocking roads after 11Alive investigation
ATLANTA — Trains block crossings for hours and sometimes days at a time. It's an issue 11Alive Investigates dug into all year. Now, our investigation is getting results. U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff launched an inquiry with the Federal Railroad Administration pushing for more investigation into train delays. His office credits 11Alive's investigation with informing him of the problem.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
911 callers waiting longer for ambulance service in Atlanta, data shows
ATLANTA — Emergency response times are increasing in Metro Atlanta, according to Grady EMS. 11Alive obtained 911 calls in two different deadly shootings this month. Callers had no trouble reaching a dispatcher in both instances, but the dispatcher was on hold trying to reach Grady EMS for at least three to four minutes.
APD: Man investigators believe spray-painted swastika onto Rainbow Crosswalk in custody
ATLANTA — A man authorities believe vandalized the Rainbow Crosswalk by spray-painting a swastika onto it is now in custody, according to Atlanta Police. APD initially said Friday afternoon they were conducting an investigation after a person barricaded themselves in Midtown in the 700 block of Peachtree Street. In...
Four people accidently shot inside Lovejoy Walmart
LOVEJOY, Ga. — Four people have been shot after a gun accidently went off inside the Walmart on Tara Boulevard. At this time, details are limited. However, Lovejoy Police said that a man in the store accidently shot himself in the leg with the weapon, only to have the bullet ricochet and hit three other people in the store.
Atlanta's Rainbow Crosswalk, Federal Reserve building vandalized with swastikas
ATLANTA — For the second time this week, the City of Atlanta is having to clean the Rainbow Crosswalk after a hate symbol was painted onto it - and the suspected perpetrator has also vandalized a new location. Atlanta Police said early Friday morning that a swastika had been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Historic Sweet Auburn building saved from demolition
ATLANTA — Once destined to be demolished, a historical piece of Atlanta's past was preserved last Tuesday. The 114-year-old building at 229 Auburn Avenue is known to have held the first Black banking company, established in 1910. The building was a space for the Black community to start building...
2-year-old hit by car backing out of driveway, GSP says
WACO, Ga. — A 2-year-old was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car that was backing out of a driveway Friday evening, according to the Georgia State Patrol. GSP said the crash happened around 7:05 p.m. along Woodland Circle in Haralson County. The child was taken...
Thousands around Atlanta to participate in meal to remember 1906 massacre
ATLANTA — Next month, thousands in metro Atlanta will sit down for meals around the city to commemorate and remember the 1906 Atlanta massacre. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach got a preview of the collaborative, community event that will tell the truth about the past and discuss the path for the future.
Authorities search for vehicle involved in deadly Barrow County hit and run
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol are looking to identify a vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on Highway 211 near the Huntington Trace subdivision. According to a Facebook post, the sheriff's office believes the incident happened Saturday night...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of raping woman in church parking lot, suspect wanted
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Troup County released a sketch of a man who allegedly raped a woman in a church parking lot earlier this month. The sheriff's office said it happened on August 9, around 2 p.m., at a church at Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway. A woman told authorities that while she was entering the church driveway, a dark blue, large pick-up truck rolled up to her.
Decomposing soybeans from train car derailment kill wildlife in Georgia creek
ATLANTA — Three derailed train cars have created quite the mess after spilling soybeans - yes, soybeans - into Flat Creek, according to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. In a Facebook post, the organization notes how the creek feeds into the Chattahoochee River. As a result of the soybeans decomposing in the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Man wanted for nearly 28 years in Atlanta murder finally captured during routine traffic stop
ATLANTA — A man who'd been wanted in Atlanta for murder for nearly 28 years was finally caught this week during a routine traffic stop, according to the FBI. The agency said in a release that Muhammed Bilal El-Amin was captured by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, near Athens, in the course of the traffic stop.
Skinny DeVille gives an update on Nappy Roots bandmate's condition after robbery at Atlanta brewery
ATLANTA — The musician, whose real name is William Hughes, was seen coming in and out of the brewery with friends and staff after his bandmate and business partner Scales was robbed and kidnapped there Wednesday night. "We're not going anywhere. We're not going to be deterred. One way...
Parents raise safety concerns about broken cameras in DeKalb County Schools
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Just weeks into the new school year, a serious security concern is top of mind for many parents in DeKalb County. Parents contacted 11Alive frustrated and fearful that front door cameras at several DeKalb schools weren't working -- and hadn't been for months. The district...
Emergency crews recover body from Chattahoochee River overnight
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Rescue crews in Cobb County recovered a body from the Chattahoochee River later Monday night. Cobb County Fire and Rescue searched the water and recovered the body of a man. His identity has not been released. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Accused serial rapist wanted in metro Atlanta, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man is wanted in connection to allegedly raping and beating multiple women in different areas in metro Atlanta, police said on Thursday. Dunwoody Police Department said 46-year-old Marco A. Johnson is wanted in connection to rape, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Police said he is typically seen in Chamblee, Doraville and Dunwoody areas.
West Nile Virus detected in 2 Atlanta parks after positive mosquito traps found, city council says
ATLANTA — The Fulton County Board of Health has found more positive mosquito traps for West Nile Virus, according to Atlanta City Council. A tweet posted by Councilmember Byron Amos says that the traps have been found at Grove Park and Spring Valley Park, both located in northwest Atlanta.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0