ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight

ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Crews clean up rainbow crosswalks after vandalism in Midtown

ATLANTA — Crews worked to clean up Midtown's rainbow crosswalks at 10th and Piedmont Avenue after it was vandalized Wednesday night. A spokesperson for the mayor's office said Atlanta Police immediately notified them of the vandalism. You can see crews, in the photo below, cleaning up a swastika that was painted on one of the crosswalks.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Sen. Ossoff pushes to stop trains from blocking roads after 11Alive investigation

ATLANTA — Trains block crossings for hours and sometimes days at a time. It's an issue 11Alive Investigates dug into all year. Now, our investigation is getting results. U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff launched an inquiry with the Federal Railroad Administration pushing for more investigation into train delays. His office credits 11Alive's investigation with informing him of the problem.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Traffic
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
11Alive

Four people accidently shot inside Lovejoy Walmart

LOVEJOY, Ga. — Four people have been shot after a gun accidently went off inside the Walmart on Tara Boulevard. At this time, details are limited. However, Lovejoy Police said that a man in the store accidently shot himself in the leg with the weapon, only to have the bullet ricochet and hit three other people in the store.
LOVEJOY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown#Pedestrian Scramble#The Pedestrian#Crosswalks
11Alive

Historic Sweet Auburn building saved from demolition

ATLANTA — Once destined to be demolished, a historical piece of Atlanta's past was preserved last Tuesday. The 114-year-old building at 229 Auburn Avenue is known to have held the first Black banking company, established in 1910. The building was a space for the Black community to start building...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
11Alive

Man accused of raping woman in church parking lot, suspect wanted

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Troup County released a sketch of a man who allegedly raped a woman in a church parking lot earlier this month. The sheriff's office said it happened on August 9, around 2 p.m., at a church at Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway. A woman told authorities that while she was entering the church driveway, a dark blue, large pick-up truck rolled up to her.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Accused serial rapist wanted in metro Atlanta, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man is wanted in connection to allegedly raping and beating multiple women in different areas in metro Atlanta, police said on Thursday. Dunwoody Police Department said 46-year-old Marco A. Johnson is wanted in connection to rape, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Police said he is typically seen in Chamblee, Doraville and Dunwoody areas.
DUNWOODY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy