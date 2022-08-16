ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg Salem senior Wallish provides huge heart

By Paul Schofield
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem senior Jerome Wallish

One thing a person can’t see is the size of a football player’s heart.

At 5-foot-6, 125-pounds, not many people would fear Greensburg Salem senior Jerome Wallish.

But don’t be fooled: Wallish isn’t afraid of a challenge. In fact, he relishes it.

“You have to keep putting the work in,” Wallish said. “You can’t let anyone say you’re too small. Just keep giving it your all.”

Wallish has started as a defensive back for three seasons at Greensburg Salem. This year, he’ll be used as a wide receiver.

Greensburg Salem coach Dave Keefer said Wallish does well is his intensity and the way he wants to play football.

“He has a burning passion, and he wants to be the player on the field that makes an impact,” Keefer said. “That passion and fire that he has makes him a great football player. He’s a very unselfish player.

“In today’s world, it is tough to find kids willing to do what the team asks you. He’s a great example of that. We respect how he plays.”

During the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association 7-on-7 tournament, Wallish was flagged for celebrating a defensive play. It was something he knows he can’t do during the season.

“I have to control my emotions better,” Wallish said. “I know better.”

Keefer said he’s spent a lot of time talking about managing emotion.

“He gets very excited and very frustrated sometimes,” Keefer said. “He must improve on how he reacts in those situations.

“I use the example when you go into a football game, you want guys (you) want to go into a fist fight with. I probably said it ten times; if I’m going into a fist fight, I want Jerome on my side. We may not win the fight, but I guarantee you that Jerome will still be fighting for me.”

Wallish said the key to his success is hard work and not allowing people to get into his head because of his size.

“I’m not a vocal leader,” Wallish said. “I like to show what I can do.”

And Wallish is confident about his abilities.

“I think I’m really good for my size,” Wallish said. “A lot of people think they can catch the ball over me, and then they don’t.”

Keefer said Wallish has the heart of lion.

“Jerome is an underdog, and because he is small he’s going to battle his tail off and try to find ways to win.

“He never backs down to competition. If he’s going up against a 6-foot-3 guy, he’s going to battle him. He keeps bouncing back. He plays high school football because he loves playing. That’s the type of guys you want on your team.”

