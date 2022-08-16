Read full article on original website
I work in Walmart – it’s obvious when customers steal thanks to red flag at the self-checkout, it’s impossible to miss
A WALMART worker has claimed employees know when customers are trying to steal while using the self-checkout. The staffer claimed the tactics used by alleged shoplifters are impossible to miss. In a video, seen by Fox Business, the worker referred to certain behaviors that some shoppers exhibit. He also said...
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ vs Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ – Can Both Series Win? | Analysis
Insiders explain the strategy behind scheduling the runs for ”House of the Dragon“ and ”Rings of Power“ at the same time. Two of the most popular properties in entertainment history, both epic fantasy tales with swords, dragons and heroic blonde warriors in the lead, will go head to head as HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” debuts on Sunday only to be followed by Amazon Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” on Friday, Sept. 2.
SAG-AFTRA Board Approves New Agreement With AMPTP Limiting Exclusivity in TV Contracts
The national board of SAG-AFTRA approved a new agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on Saturday, which will limit exclusivity in television actors’ contracts. The vote was almost unanimous, with 95.5% in favor of the measure. The new deal will markedly cut down the...
‘Murder House Flip’ Season 2 Producer: ‘We Want the Homeowners to Find Peace and Tranquility’
“Murder House Flip,” the home renovation show where two designers makeover portions of properties once at the center of notorious crimes, returned to Roku this month for its second season, aimed at helping homeowners reclaim their spaces. Some of the homeowners the show features in Season 2 knew upon...
