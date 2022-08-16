ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ vs Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ – Can Both Series Win? | Analysis

Insiders explain the strategy behind scheduling the runs for ”House of the Dragon“ and ”Rings of Power“ at the same time. Two of the most popular properties in entertainment history, both epic fantasy tales with swords, dragons and heroic blonde warriors in the lead, will go head to head as HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” debuts on Sunday only to be followed by Amazon Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” on Friday, Sept. 2.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Shopping#Subscription Service#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#Linus Company Amazon#Amazon Prime#Svp
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy