kwit.org
Cultural Continuum 8.19.22 Richard Steinbach
Richard Steinbach joins Steve Smith this week to talk about a Sunday concert with the Sioux City Symphony Youth Orchestra performing with their SCSO mentors. Also its the Sgt. Floyd Memorial Encampment, the final Movies in the Park weekend and a White Party at Sioux City Conservatory of Music.
kwit.org
Newscast 08.19.22: Iowa leads the nation in wind energy generation in the second quarter; Today is the deadline to apply for an open seat on the SC School Board
A new report shows Iowa led the nation in the amount of wind power that came online during April, May and June. Nearly 60% of the electricity being generated in Iowa comes from wind turbines and solar installations according to the Clean Grid Alliance, a group that advocates for green energy.
