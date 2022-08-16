Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Free outdoor 5th annual live Art & Chalk Fest on 8/20 at MOWA in West Bend, WI| By Jennifer Turner
West Bend, WI – Art & Chalk Fest, a free outdoor live arts festival returns to West Bend for its 5th annual two-day event showcasing Wisconsin art and artists. Presented by the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA), Art & Chalk Fest takes place Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21. The museum expects to welcome more than 20,000 visitors this year.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | James J. Goodman, a.k.a. Jim, Jimmy and Daddy, 53, of the town of Hartford, WI
August 21, 2022 – Town of Hartford, WI – James J. Goodman, a.k.a. Jim, Jimmy and Daddy, 53, of the town of Hartford, was called to Heaven on July 31, 2022, in his home, where he wanted to be. His beloved wife and three children cared for him...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Badger Heritage Chapter of the Wisconsin Antique Motorcycle Club of America
August 20, 2022 – There will be a Harley-Davidson Motorcycle parade pulling into Washington County around 5 p.m. this Saturday evening as the servi-car motorcycle ride, The Crawl featuring members of the Badger Heritage Chapter of the Wisconsin Antique Motorcycle Club of America returns to West Bend, WI. About 16 servi-car motorcycles took off from behind Carl M. Kuss Field on Thursday for a brief 100-mile tour up to Jean Davidson’s cottage in Saxville, WI.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Longtime Oconomowoc bar sold, last day Saturday
OCONOMOWOC — A longtime Oconomowoc bar is having one last celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, ahead of its closure. Owner Mandy Counsell said the sale of Huba-Huba Bar and Grill was a sudden development. “It was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, but it was an offer we didn't want to...
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs | Immediate opening for maintenance position at Laufer Trucking in Hartford, WI
Hartford, WI – Laufer Trucking, Inc., 955 Western Drive, Hartford, WI has an immediate opening for a full-time maintenance position. The position is Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Overtime after 40 hours. 45+ hour work week. Paid vacation from the start. 401k, 11 paid holidays. Relaxed...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
MOWA annual Art & Chalk Fest today | By Jennifer Turner
August 20, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Join the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) at its annual Art & Chalk Fest—a live arts weekend on Saturday and Sunday, August 20–21 in West Bend, Wisconsin. We get a lot of questions about what the chalk artists...
wpr.org
23-year-old man buys Wisconsin golf course, hopes to attract younger generation to golf
It was mostly a joke in college. What if Tyler Luedtke, now 23, bought the Sir Lanserlot Golf Course in Plymouth? He's from the area and played that course as a kid. And about a year and a half ago while he was at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, he floated the idea to a friend.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs named
WEST BEND, Wis. - Officials with West Bend's Shalom Wildlife Zoo shared an update on social media Saturday, Aug. 20 after their four new tiger cubs were named. Zoo officials asked for the public's input in naming the cubs, and they received hundreds of suggestions. The cubs' names are as...
milwaukeemag.com
Bartolotta Restaurants’ Next Fine Dining Venture Will Be in Lake Country
A little news to get you pumped for summer of 2023. That’s when The Bartolotta Restaurants is projected to open a fine dining restaurant and elevated catering venue called The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant. It will occupy the former Seven Seas on Nagawicka Lake in Hartland (1807 Nagawicka Road), which closed in 2020 after close to 40 years in business.
spectrumnews1.com
Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
menomonee-falls.org
The Legend of Death's Door with Brennan Christianson
Have you ever wondered about the Door County Death’s Door and how it came to be named that? The strait between Door County and Washington Island is rich in history and lore. Brennan Christianson, Site Manger and Collectors Coordinator for the Death’s Door Maritime Museum in Gills Rock, researched and curated THE LEGEND OF DEATH’S DOOR power point and will speak on the topic. Christianson has a Master’s Degree in Public History and a certificate in Museum Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, as well as a Bachelor's degree in History, with Minors in German and Humanities from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Collett Systems offering limited-supply laptop deal
West Bend, WI – Get your Business Class Dell 5580, 15.6″ laptop while they are in stock. Act fast before they’re gone – Collett Systems, 419 S. Main Street, West Bend, WI. Limited time; limited stock.
Retired racer creates racing apparel business, opens store in South Milwaukee
He aspired to become a race car driver. When he retired, he turned to making racing apparel. His now-thriving operation started in the basement and is now housed in South Milwaukee.
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Former Mirro Property, What’s Next?
We are nearing the 5-year anniversary of the demolition of the former Mirro building on Washington Street in Manitowoc, and yet, the property remains vacant. Many people are asking what is happening with that plot of land located in the 1500 block of Washington Street. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickles told...
WISN
'I'm not surprised': Northridge Mall deadline passes with nearly no updates
MILWAUKEE — Friday's deadline for the court-ordered safety upgrades at the former Northridge Mall has passed. Last week, Milwaukee fire Chief Aaron Lipski called out the owners, Black Spruce Enterprises, for not following a 2019 court order, to maintain and properly secure the massive abandoned mall grounds. Lipski said...
WISN
Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings
MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Motor vehicle crash Hwy 60 and Hwy P with severe injuries | By Dodge Co. Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt
August 21, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – On August 20, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a traffic crash on State Highway 60 at the intersection with County Highway P, in the Township of Rubicon, Dodge County, Wisconsin. Initial investigation...
Ozaukee Land Trust gets final push to purchase, preserve lakefront property
The Ozaukee Washington Land Trust now has the money it needs to be able to purchase and preserve the 132-acre Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs property that lies along Lake Michigan.
