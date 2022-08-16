ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Free outdoor 5th annual live Art & Chalk Fest on 8/20 at MOWA in West Bend, WI| By Jennifer Turner

West Bend, WI – Art & Chalk Fest, a free outdoor live arts festival returns to West Bend for its 5th annual two-day event showcasing Wisconsin art and artists. Presented by the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA), Art & Chalk Fest takes place Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21. The museum expects to welcome more than 20,000 visitors this year.
WEST BEND, WI
VIDEO | Badger Heritage Chapter of the Wisconsin Antique Motorcycle Club of America

August 20, 2022 – There will be a Harley-Davidson Motorcycle parade pulling into Washington County around 5 p.m. this Saturday evening as the servi-car motorcycle ride, The Crawl featuring members of the Badger Heritage Chapter of the Wisconsin Antique Motorcycle Club of America returns to West Bend, WI. About 16 servi-car motorcycles took off from behind Carl M. Kuss Field on Thursday for a brief 100-mile tour up to Jean Davidson’s cottage in Saxville, WI.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Longtime Oconomowoc bar sold, last day Saturday

OCONOMOWOC — A longtime Oconomowoc bar is having one last celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, ahead of its closure. Owner Mandy Counsell said the sale of Huba-Huba Bar and Grill was a sudden development. “It was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, but it was an offer we didn't want to...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Food Drink#Restaurants#Restaurant Info#All American#Mexican
MOWA annual Art & Chalk Fest today | By Jennifer Turner

August 20, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Join the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) at its annual Art & Chalk Fest—a live arts weekend on Saturday and Sunday, August 20–21 in West Bend, Wisconsin. We get a lot of questions about what the chalk artists...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs named

WEST BEND, Wis. - Officials with West Bend's Shalom Wildlife Zoo shared an update on social media Saturday, Aug. 20 after their four new tiger cubs were named. Zoo officials asked for the public's input in naming the cubs, and they received hundreds of suggestions. The cubs' names are as...
WEST BEND, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Bartolotta Restaurants’ Next Fine Dining Venture Will Be in Lake Country

A little news to get you pumped for summer of 2023. That’s when The Bartolotta Restaurants is projected to open a fine dining restaurant and elevated catering venue called The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant. It will occupy the former Seven Seas on Nagawicka Lake in Hartland (1807 Nagawicka Road), which closed in 2020 after close to 40 years in business.
HARTLAND, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
menomonee-falls.org

The Legend of Death's Door with Brennan Christianson

Have you ever wondered about the Door County Death’s Door and how it came to be named that? The strait between Door County and Washington Island is rich in history and lore. Brennan Christianson, Site Manger and Collectors Coordinator for the Death’s Door Maritime Museum in Gills Rock, researched and curated THE LEGEND OF DEATH’S DOOR power point and will speak on the topic. Christianson has a Master’s Degree in Public History and a certificate in Museum Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, as well as a Bachelor's degree in History, with Minors in German and Humanities from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Collett Systems offering limited-supply laptop deal

West Bend, WI – Get your Business Class Dell 5580, 15.6″ laptop while they are in stock. Act fast before they’re gone – Collett Systems, 419 S. Main Street, West Bend, WI. Limited time; limited stock.
WEST BEND, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Former Mirro Property, What’s Next?

We are nearing the 5-year anniversary of the demolition of the former Mirro building on Washington Street in Manitowoc, and yet, the property remains vacant. Many people are asking what is happening with that plot of land located in the 1500 block of Washington Street. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickles told...
MANITOWOC, WI
WISN

Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings

MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
MILWAUKEE, WI

