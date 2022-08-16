Read full article on original website
KPBS
Binational Friendship Park's 51st anniversary celebrates past, present and future
This weekend, supporters of Friendship Park will mark the 51st anniversary of its inauguration. But KPBS reporter Tania Thorne says most of the celebrations will take place on the Mexico side because the US side of the binational park is still closed to the public. Friends of Friendship Park announced...
KPBS
Thousands of San Diego students return to school
Thousands of students returned to San Diego County schools Wednesday, and between COVID-19 safety measures and new laws affecting public school districts, there's a lot to talk about. Then, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. discusses his work on the Jan. 6th committee, and how the recent FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago has escalated political tensions. Plus, a new effort to beef up county jail staffing and safety measures. Then, bicycling advocates say the death of a Carlsbad mother while riding her ebike is a wake up call about how unsafe our streets are for cyclists. Also, California has begun a big push to get more four-year-olds enrolled in transitional kindergarten - or TK, but not every parent of an eligible child is ready to sign up. And finally, several residents of the Northern California beachside city, Pacifica recently discovered a forgotten fact about their hometown. During World War II, a Japanese internment camp was located there. The discovery has prompted many to ask, "Why didn't anybody tell us?"
KPBS
As COVID data trends downward, San Diego County continues to offer vaccination options
The at-home COVID test is an important tool to stop the spread of the virus but health officials are warning that it may take more than one test to know if you really are COVID-19 free. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has details. San Diego County public health officials Thursday again...
KPBS
California invests billions for youth mental health services
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a $4.7 billion effort to increase access to mental health and substance use support services for young people in California. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says the effort looks to address the lack of mental health care that was further exposed by the pandemic. The “Master Plan...
KPBS
San Diego author's new memoir describes a life violently altered, but 'Not Broken'
Born to indigenous working class Mexican immigrants in San Diego in the 1970s, Jesse Leon’s childhood was violently altered when he was 11 years old. In his new memoir "I'm Not Broken," Leon said that before being violently sexually assaulted he was a nerdy kid who loved to learn.
KPBS
New CDC isolation guidelines signal move to 'chronic' phase of the pandemic
Late last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed COVID isolation guidelines, signaling a move by government agencies to issue public health policies that stand the greatest chances of actually being followed by a population that is growing COVID-weary. Under the new recommendations, the onus of mitigation lies...
KPBS
Pilot seriously injured after plane crashes onto El Cajon street, grazing SUV
A pilot was seriously injured but able to walk away from the wreckage of a light plane that crashed Thursday onto a city street in eastern San Diego County. The single-engine Cessna 195 went down shortly after 10:30 a.m. between two bridges separating the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 8 over Greenfield Drive in El Cajon, Heartland Fire & Rescue spokesman Andy McKellar said.
KPBS
San Diego weekend arts events: 'The Pleasure Trials,' Festival of Books, Khalid Alkaaby and more
Playwright Sarah Saltwick's 2022 play "The Pleasure Trials" chronicles a fictional pharmaceutical company's clinical trials for a new drug touted to enhance the female libido. The trials are popular, and the play follows the fallout from the elevated hopes for the drug's success. In her director's note, Marti Gobel writes,...
KPBS
'Frog and Toad': From the page to the stage entertaining and educating
The classic children’s books featuring “Frog and Toad” are now finding new life on stage and in the wilderness of East County. The stories first written in the 1970s by Arnold Kobel taught many children how to read. Today, the beloved characters continue their legacy of learning providing entertainment and education.
KPBS
Young man pleads guilty to murdering woman on Carlsbad hiking trail
A young man pleaded guilty Thursday to fatally stabbing a 68-year-old woman on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17 years old. The defendant, whose name is withheld because he was a minor at the time of the offense, admitted to a murder count filed against him in connection with the Nov. 23, 2020, death of Lisa Thorborg. A San Diego County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman said he is slated to be sentenced Sept. 1 in San Diego Juvenile Court.
KPBS
Beach Folk
Palm trees, surfboards and Mexican food don’t exactly conjure up images of Appalachia and dueling banjos, but if you look hard enough, you will find a thriving Bluegrass Music scene right here in our backyard. We’re joined by Prairie Sky, a talented Bluegrass band from San Diego. And the high energy folk band Finnegan Blue blends rock, bluegrass, Celtic music, and New Orleans second line jazz for a truly unique sound. Headed by brother and sister musicians Anna Lee and Willie Fleming, Finnegan Blue combines strong vocals and driving rhythms that make for exciting live performances. And while some of their songs sound like they’ve been passed down through the ages, their music is all original.
