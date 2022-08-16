CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were detained at a high school football game after several shots were fired in the parking lot Friday evening. Montgomery County Sheriff officials said around 9:10 p.m., during a football game on the West Creek High School campus, deputies observed suspicious activity in the campus parking lot. A vehicle with an open trunk was seen traveling above the posted speed. Authorities said the officers on the scene then heard and saw gunshots fired. They then radioed dispatch for assistance, and responding patrol deputies stopped the suspect vehicle.

