wvlt.tv
Waverly community holds candle-lit vigil remembering devastating floods 1 year later
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunday marks one year since the devastating floods that hit the city of Waverly. Several homes were destroyed, and lives were lost, but those lives were honored on Saturday night. WSMV spoke to community members and leaders at a candle-lit vigil held at the County-City Courthouse.
Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville following car crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police began investigating a car wreck on Friday night on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway near Fire Station Road in Clarksville. CPD said the crash occurred at 5:15 p.m., involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was life-flighted to Nashville, and their injuries status is unknown now.
Three people detained after allegedly shooting gun at high school football game
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were detained at a high school football game after several shots were fired in the parking lot Friday evening. Montgomery County Sheriff officials said around 9:10 p.m., during a football game on the West Creek High School campus, deputies observed suspicious activity in the campus parking lot. A vehicle with an open trunk was seen traveling above the posted speed. Authorities said the officers on the scene then heard and saw gunshots fired. They then radioed dispatch for assistance, and responding patrol deputies stopped the suspect vehicle.
Car repos surge as some car owners struggle to make payments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tow truck drivers said they are seeing a surge of vehicle repossessions amid a trifecta of inflation, gas prices and poor spending habits. In the past month, Andre’s Towing said it’s getting between 10 and 15 repo calls each day. “I was say tax...
Luke Knox, former Brentwood Academy football standout, dies at 22
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Brentwood Academy football standout has died, according to Florida International University officials. Luke Knox, 22, died suddenly late Wednesday night after being hospitalized, according to FIU. No cause of death was given. Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox,...
