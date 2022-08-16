Read full article on original website
Alaska job numbers for July up from year earlier
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A report from the state labor department says Alaska had about 9,900 more jobs last month than it did in July 2021. This comes as the state experiences a more typical tourism season following two pandemic-stunted years. But Alaska still had about 14,100 fewer nonfarm jobs last month than it did in July 2019, the summer before the pandemic.
Employment in Alaska is up 3 percent this July compared to July 2021
UAA adds to their aviation division in an effort to fight pilot shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - National Aviation Week begins Aug. 19, recognizing the achievements that have simplified long-distance travel. The week is a celebration of all things aviation. In 1939 the week was declared a national holiday as aviation was born in the United States. The date even coincides with Orville Wright’s birthday.
New pilot project seeks to build climate change resiliency
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska faces a lot of weather drama. Scientists say the large swings from one extreme to the other, and their increased frequency over time are tell-tale signs of climate change already having significant impacts on the state, whether by sea, by land, or on the people.
Alaska National Guard prohibited by statute to assist with ASD bus driver shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. A National Guard spokesperson said they have been in contact with the Alaska Emergency Operations Center, adding that this partnership is still in the works and they do not have a concrete answer yet if the partnership will be possible.
It’s still unclear whether the elementary school will reopen on Monday following Friday’s cancellation, but the district expects to make that decision by Sunday. Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District spokesperson Jillian Morrissey told Alaska’s News Source that the closure stems from multiple staff who called out for “various reasons” Friday. She said the school received reports prior to the day starting that people weren’t coming into work. Morrissey also said the staffing shortage was not related to the current bus driver shortage the district is experiencing.
Live weather at the Alaska State Fair
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure is shielding the Panhandle from wet weather. However, it is nothing but wet weather in Southcentral Alaska on Friday and more expected Saturday. If you are considering the weather and attending the Alaska State Fair in Palmer over the weekend, the drier day is expected to be Sunday.
Begich says he will accept results, but criticizes Alaska's ranked choice ‘confusion’
WASILLA, Alaska — Republican Nick Begich isn’t a fan of the state’s new ranked choice voting system, but he said he will still accept the results of Tuesday’s special election in Alaska. “I will absolutely accept these election results. I have confidence in our election process...
Persistent rain unable to dampen vendor morale as preparations continue for Alaska State Fair
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Scattered rain showers are rolling this morning across much of Southcentral Alaska, as we continue to remain locked into a wet and cooler weather pattern. While only three days this month have seen dry conditions, looking ahead we’ll see a decent amount of dry time into next week. We’ve got to get through the next 48 hours before we begin to see drier conditions building back into the region.
Fishing Report: Late red run starting to slow down
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska’s News Source Fishing Report is typically done by sports reporter Austin Sjong — but for this week’s edition, the reigns have been passed to reporter Carly Schreck, who battled the rain on the Kenai Peninsula. Schreck — like many Alaskans —...
Despite persistent rain, morale is high as vendors finalize booths ahead of opening day of the Alaska State Fair
Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
Peltola, Palin lead in the special election. Winner to be decided at RCV count on Aug. 31
Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
Iditarod Elementary closed Friday due to staffing shortage
Aug. 17, 2022 Morning update on Alaska's primary and special elections
According to district spokesperson Jillian Morrissey, the district is short about 20-30 drivers. Each school essentially has a designated “no bus” day during the week until those positions can be filled, relying on parents to provide their own student transportation. Bethel Police charge suspect in AVCP Rural Housing...
Anchorage police are investigating suspicious death
A unique project using a place-based approach will help Alaskan communities, that have been traditionally underserved by federal resources, better understand, prepare for, and respond to climate change. Remember, August is our second wettest month of the year, climatologically speaking. Scattered showers expected again on Sunday. Man taken to hospital...
