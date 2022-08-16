ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Lines’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Lucky Lines” game were:

04-05-12-16-18-24-26-29

(four, five, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $14,000

