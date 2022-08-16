Read full article on original website
Related
Top Billings Restaurants People Would Eat Their Last Meal At
Yesterday on our socials, I asked YOU where your last meal would be here in Billings, and what you'd get. Below, we dive into those responses, and I'll share MY choice. After a 12-hour poll, here's the official list of options from our fans:. Cook It Myself. Play Inn. Stacked.
Settle the Debate Montana. Are You an Ice Cream Biter or Licker?
In a bad mood? Fix it with an ice cream cone. Earlier this week I ran into some relatively minor - yet extremely frustrating - technical issues here at the broadcast center. It was too early to start drinking and I still had work to do. So in lieu of booze, I went for some ice cream. Backing away from my keyboard, I stormed out of the office, zipped down the elevator, and walked a block or so to get some delicious frozen dairy and chill my bad attitude a little bit.
LOOK: New Billings Businesses Now Open, More Coming Soon
Construction is nearing completion on some new businesses in Billings, with several other properties already having their openings in the Magic City. Here are some stores, restaurants, and coffee shops that have opened, or plan to be open before the end of 2022:. New Goodwill location now open in downtown...
WOW: The LAST Day at The Last Best Place of Summer in Billings
After spending nearly 4 hours in the 90+ degree sun today, wearing a poorly chosen all-black outfit (I'm not the brightest sometimes), I've celebrated my last visit to the 2022 MontanaFair! Check out my adventures below, and send your adventures to us on the app!. The Final Day of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The BEST Soup Stops in Billings
Recently, with the news of Entree Soup being vandalized (to read about that, click the button below), I noted how much the community enjoys our soup, especially in the colder months! As August winds down, here are my favorite stops for some delicious soup!. Entree Soup (You knew this was...
Busy Intersection on Billings West End Could Be Messy Beginning Monday
Lane widening and traffic signal work will begin next week around one of the busiest intersections on Billings' west end, which could have traffic snarled in the area for the next month and a half. According to the post on the City of Billings Public Works Facebook page, crews will...
I Gotta’ Ask. What’s Up With the Foot Found in Yellowstone Park?
A human foot, still inside its shoe, was found floating in a thermal feature in Yellowstone National Park earlier this week, and I have so many questions about the finding. Maybe I watch too much Dateline, but the scenario has left me scratching my head. Where is the rest of...
Road Rage in Billings Leads to Man Being Shot Near Downtown
Billings Police are investigating a road rage incident that ended with a shooting near the YMCA downtown last night (Saturday). According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded at 7:42 pm to the 4th Avenue North and North 32nd Street intersection for a shooting report. Billings Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did You Know This Popular Summer Business Started in Montana?
This business is known for providing travelers with fantastic, cheap places to stay in almost any part of the country. Most businesses in Montana are small, locally owned ventures. We typically don't see Fortune 500 companies start here. There is, however, one company that was founded in Montana that is now an essential part of travel in the United States.
There’s an All New Option For Touring Montana’s Beartooth Highway
The Beartooth Highway is arguably one of the most scenic drives in America, and there's a brand new option for people that want to experience all of the beauty that the highway has to offer. If you don't want to drive yourself, the Buses of Yellowstone Preservation Trust has a...
Officials Say Deep Draw Fire South of Billings is Still Smoldering
The Deep Draw Fire is now 75% contained, according to the latest update on Inciweb from incident commanders. The fire was reported on August 12 around 8 pm near the Carbon County and Big Horn County line, approximately 10 miles east of Bridger and miles south of the Yellowstone County border. The photo above was taken from a post the agency released on Tuesday evening.
‘Things Are Crazy & Getting Out of Hand': MontanaFair Shooting is Concerning (OPINION)
So we are still trying to figure out all the details about what happened last night at the fair. Apparently, there was a shooting between some youth that sent a person to the hospital. Right away a couple of questions come to mind. Number one, they have metal detectors that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Billings Builder is Ready to Go as State Approves 3D Home Printing
Your next new home in the Treasure State could be constructed by 3D printing technology, thanks to the recent approval of the building technique by the State of Montana Department of Labor and Industry. You may be familiar with hobby-level 3D printers. The inexpensive model seen below is available online...
If You Dug Straight Down from Billings, Where Would You End Up?
When I was a kid, I got in massive trouble for digging holes in our dirt driveway; probably because my mother didn't want to drive her car into a massive hole while trying to park her car. But, we all know why I was doing it. I thought to myself, what if I kept digging through the Earth? Where would I appear at? As it turns out, the answer isn't as cool as you might think.
Adorable Puppy Needs a Home in Billings, as Does 3-Legged Dog
Our featured Wet Nose this week is an 8-week-old puppy named Leo, who is full of personality. He's a Boxer mix and looking for his person now at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Here's what our friends at YVAS have to say about this adorable young pup:. Leo is a...
Billings Police Arrest 13-Year-Old on Multiple Charges After Shooting
A teenage boy was arrested by Billings Police early this morning (Sunday) following a shooting in a northside neighborhood. According to the social media post on @BillingsPD, officers responded to a reported shooting at 3:44 am Sunday (8/21) in the 2100 block of Burnstead Drive. When BPD officers arrived on...
Music, Food, Fun. Head to Red Lodge Aug 21 for Summer Fest
According to the calendar, summer doesn't officially end til September 22, but for all practical purposes it's quickly winding down. Most kids in the Billings area will head back to school in less than two weeks and before we know it the leaves will be dropping from trees and Old Man Winter will come shuffling back into Montana. Before the summer season wraps up, you now have one more really great reason to head to Red Lodge in August.
Cute Little Soup Business in Billings Ransacked by Young Vandals
All I can hear in my head is Homer Simpson's "Why you little!" at Bart Simpson for doing something stupid. Why? Multiple little idiots decided to break into Entree Soup, IN BROAD DAYLIGHT (PAY BETTER ATTENTION BILLINGS, SHEESH), causing this local small business to close their drive-thru windows for the week to repair.
Electric Buses Are Coming to Billings Thanks to $3.8 Million Grant
As a result of the Federal Transit Administration's new Low-No Emission and Bus Facilities Program, you'll soon see MET Transit buses around town that aren't like their usual fleet. That's because instead of guzzling gasoline, they'll need to charge overnight. That's right, they're electric buses. The grant will also help improve the bus stations with charging stations and training of staff. But, when will we see them? That answer remains to be seen for now.
Could the MontanaFair Shooting in Billings Have Been Prevented?
By now I'm sure that you've heard about the shooting at the fair Monday night. As of this time, we don't know the official details. But when I was first reading about it this morning at 3:30 a.m., the first thing that I thought was "Metal Detectors". Then found out that it's actually legal to carry a gun at the fair. If you want to walk around with one holstered on your hip, it's legal. That is, as long as you satisfy the requirements to own a gun in Montana.
97.1 KISS FM
Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT
97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://971kissfm.com
Comments / 0