krcrtv.com
A Red Bluff Elementary school set to have new classrooms, replacing portable classrooms
RED BLUFF, Calif. — An elementary school in Red Bluff is getting an upgrade on a few long overdue classrooms. Thanks to voters voting 'YES' on Measure C, it provided school funding to construct and replace outdated infrastructure and replace portable classrooms with new classrooms; Metteer Elementary, located on Kimball, is one of four schools in Red Bluff that will receive the much-needed facility improvements.
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff Union School District works to improve safety for students and staff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — School is in session for students and faculty in the US, and with the climate the country is in; as the violence of school shootings continues to happen on school grounds, how are schools keeping your children safe?. In the wake of violence and school...
krcrtv.com
"Now a month is lost," Chico explains homeless enforcement standstill and objection
CHICO, Calif. — Enforcement at Chico homeless encampments is at a standstill. Specifically why has been kept under wraps, until now. Chico City Manager Mark Sorensen, via a press release, says that the city chose an unidentified location to clear out earlier this month. Per the Warren v. Chico settlement agreement, they’re required to deliver a notification alerting the plaintiffs, Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC), of this information before pursuing the rest of the enforcement process. Sorensen said that happened on August 3.
krcrtv.com
Butte Strong Fund awards $350,000 grant to 'Hope Crisis Response Network'
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte Strong Fund has awarded a $350,000 grant to a nonprofit that organizes volunteer home rebuilding projects in the Camp Fire footprint. Hope Crisis Response Network has completed six homes, has 12 under construction and has another dozen projects ready to begin. Its goal is to build 15 homes a year.
krcrtv.com
Blues & Brews benefit concert seeks to bridge $400,000 "shortfall" at homeless shelter
CHICO, Calif. — Shelter space is more in demand now for Chico's homeless population since the city began anti-park camping enforcement earlier this year. However, the shelters say they don't have the money to keep up. This is true at the Torres Shelter, operated by the True North Housing...
krcrtv.com
Drought persists in Butte County
OROVILLE, Calif. — At the Butte County drought meeting at the Oroville Board of Supervisor Chambers on Thursday, officials continued to emphasize the drought assistance program which can bring gallons of water to affected homes with dry wells. One important statistic was brought up: among the homes listed as...
krcrtv.com
Loved ones desperately search for missing Anderson business owner
ANDERSON, Calif. — Family members in Shasta County are on a desperate search to track down their loved one who went missing mid-week. Keith Stotts, owner of Stotts & Sons Inc. House Moving, has not been seen since Wednesday, according to family members. They shared multiple photos and a...
krcrtv.com
REBRANDING OROVILLE: city's public image to change in an effort to increase tourism
OROVILLE, Calif. — Tourism in Butte County is bouncing back after the blows of pandemic closures. One of its star attractions, the City of Oroville, is spending thousands of dollars on rebranding in hopes of making this bounce back even stronger. The City of Oroville contracted with North Star...
krcrtv.com
Bird e-scooters officially ride into the City of Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — The City of Anderson announced they are the newest location chosen for Bird Scooters—a last-mile electric scooter sharing company dedicated to bringing low-cost environmentally friendly transportation solutions to communities across the world. If you've been to Redding lately, you've certainly seen locals riding the scooters...
krcrtv.com
Enloe Comprehensive Cancer Center $10.5 million closer to diminishing travel need for sick
CHICO, Calif. — Chico's Enloe Medical Center says the Northstate has one of the highest disease rates in the state, unfortunately including cancer. But strides are being made to keep treatment and its patients here at home. By the end of 2025, Enloe anticipates a nearly 100,000 square-foot comprehensive...
krcrtv.com
Chico detectives arrest man for breaking into local burger joint late last month
CHICO, Calif. — A Chico man was caught on camera burglarizing a local burger restaurant in late July. Through their investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect they called the "hamburglar," and arrest him this week. Officers with the Chico Police Department (CPD) received a report of an...
krcrtv.com
Butte County Public Health declares local emergency for Avian Flu
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Butte County Public Health (BCPH) declared a local health emergency after the Butte County Agricultural Commissioner's Office (BCAG) confirmed avian influenza in a domestic flock of birds within the county. Avian influenza is a disease that can be transmitted from birds to humans, creating a...
krcrtv.com
PG&E announces new remote grid systems expansion for rural communities
PASKENTA, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announces how they would be expanding their remote grid program to more rural areas with four new stand-alone power systems (SAPS or SPS). “PG&E has identified many locations where remote grids may be the most effective way of reducing wildfire...
krcrtv.com
2 people dead after their car is found down embankment
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center received a call from the Gridley Police Department about a male subject contacting 911 after finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road.
krcrtv.com
Oroville city council member denies "political smear" accusations after jury investigation
OROVILLE, Calif. — Bullying, mismanagement and violations are some of the findings the Butte County Grand Jury listed in its most recent report of Oroville city government operations. A city official targeted casts doubt on its validity, while his competitor in the upcoming election rebukes indications he was one of the people who anonymously contributed.
