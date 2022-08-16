ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

krcrtv.com

A Red Bluff Elementary school set to have new classrooms, replacing portable classrooms

RED BLUFF, Calif. — An elementary school in Red Bluff is getting an upgrade on a few long overdue classrooms. Thanks to voters voting 'YES' on Measure C, it provided school funding to construct and replace outdated infrastructure and replace portable classrooms with new classrooms; Metteer Elementary, located on Kimball, is one of four schools in Red Bluff that will receive the much-needed facility improvements.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

"Now a month is lost," Chico explains homeless enforcement standstill and objection

CHICO, Calif. — Enforcement at Chico homeless encampments is at a standstill. Specifically why has been kept under wraps, until now. Chico City Manager Mark Sorensen, via a press release, says that the city chose an unidentified location to clear out earlier this month. Per the Warren v. Chico settlement agreement, they’re required to deliver a notification alerting the plaintiffs, Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC), of this information before pursuing the rest of the enforcement process. Sorensen said that happened on August 3.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Butte Strong Fund awards $350,000 grant to 'Hope Crisis Response Network'

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte Strong Fund has awarded a $350,000 grant to a nonprofit that organizes volunteer home rebuilding projects in the Camp Fire footprint. Hope Crisis Response Network has completed six homes, has 12 under construction and has another dozen projects ready to begin. Its goal is to build 15 homes a year.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Drought persists in Butte County

OROVILLE, Calif. — At the Butte County drought meeting at the Oroville Board of Supervisor Chambers on Thursday, officials continued to emphasize the drought assistance program which can bring gallons of water to affected homes with dry wells. One important statistic was brought up: among the homes listed as...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Loved ones desperately search for missing Anderson business owner

ANDERSON, Calif. — Family members in Shasta County are on a desperate search to track down their loved one who went missing mid-week. Keith Stotts, owner of Stotts & Sons Inc. House Moving, has not been seen since Wednesday, according to family members. They shared multiple photos and a...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Bird e-scooters officially ride into the City of Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — The City of Anderson announced they are the newest location chosen for Bird Scooters—a last-mile electric scooter sharing company dedicated to bringing low-cost environmentally friendly transportation solutions to communities across the world. If you've been to Redding lately, you've certainly seen locals riding the scooters...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Butte County Public Health declares local emergency for Avian Flu

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Butte County Public Health (BCPH) declared a local health emergency after the Butte County Agricultural Commissioner's Office (BCAG) confirmed avian influenza in a domestic flock of birds within the county. Avian influenza is a disease that can be transmitted from birds to humans, creating a...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

PG&E announces new remote grid systems expansion for rural communities

PASKENTA, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announces how they would be expanding their remote grid program to more rural areas with four new stand-alone power systems (SAPS or SPS). “PG&E has identified many locations where remote grids may be the most effective way of reducing wildfire...
PASKENTA, CA
krcrtv.com

2 people dead after their car is found down embankment

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center received a call from the Gridley Police Department about a male subject contacting 911 after finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

