ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

‘No one thought it went well:’ Local leader, veteran on Afghanistan withdrawal a year on

By Christian Garzone
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJJxc_0hIU1vxv00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A year on, and many across the nation are reflecting on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. News 8 ran an exclusive story back then with the wife of the Kabul base commander ; she described a scene of uncertainty and chaos– something many saw on TV screens across the world.

Marine Nick Stefanovic did two tours in Afghanistan. He’s now the director of the Veterans Service Agency for Monroe County . “…and (we) help a lot of the veterans who served in Afghanistan get their benefits and deal with stuff that happened over there,” he says.

A year after the withdrawal, Stefanovic says no one is satisfied with how it happened, or what came after.

“Everybody remembers the video footage of guys falling off the plane as it left Kabul Airport,” he says, adding, “No one thought it went well.”

From the American and Afghan casualties– to the billions of dollars of equipment left behind,– to the Taliban taking back control. Stefanovic says it was toughest to watch for those who served.

“Some of us left a part of ourselves over there– and a lot of us worked really closely with the interpreters,” he says.

Stefanovic says the interpreters then and now are big targets for the Taliban. All the more reason to continue to get everyone who wants out, out.

“They hated the interpreters. They were traitors (to the Taliban),” he says. He did say Congressman Joe Morelle’s office has been instrumental in helping secure the resettlement of refugees evacuating the country since August of last year, including organizations like ‘Keeping Our Promise’ .

For servicemembers still dwelling on the withdrawal– he says know when to unplug and get help. This is a situation that will remain for years to come.

“Go and practice some self-care because often we can too easily get sucked back into that war in our minds,” he says.

He said there will never be a day when the US and its allies can trust the Taliban government. He hopes that the best can eventually come out of such a tough situation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
Monroe County, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Two occupied houses shot overnight, RPD says

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating two separate house shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first one took place on Thurston Road near Roxborough Road at around 12:48 a.m. Officers say the occupied house was struck multiple times. The RPD says the two adult occupants were not injured during the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Drought conditions across US and local food prices, shortages

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) The American Farm Bureau put out a new survey saying 60% of US farmland is facing a severe drought (mainly the Southwest, West, and Central Plains). In response, farmers are killing off crops that won’t reach maturity– and selling off heads of cattle early. That 60% of farmland is about 40% of […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester Police Accountability Board names newest board member

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Police Accountability Board welcomed its newest member Thursday night during a videoconference meeting, and once again expressed frustration over what members call a lack of cooperation from the Rochester Police Department and city leaders. Daniel Cadet Sr. is a social worker at Rochester General Hospital. The other PAB Members shared […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Taliban#American
News 8 WROC

The Esther Project Inc. expands mission during housing crisis

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Esther Project Inc. is a local organization that assists families and women obtain resources to support a transition from homelessness into sustainable and permanent housing. It began over 16 years ago as the organization’s founder and Executive Director, Cheryl Snead, opened her family’s home to women and single mothers. The […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD says two men dead in separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating two separate homicides that took place overnight Sunday. The first homicide took place on Olean Street near Lunsford Lane at around 1:40 a.m. Officers say they located a man in his 20s on the sidewalk who had been shot in […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
News 8 WROC

Man fatally struck on the Inner Loop, state police say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place overnight Sunday on the Inner Loop in Rochester. The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. Troopers say a man was walking in the westbound lanes between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was struck by a motorist […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester Rundown: RFD captain resigns, BID passes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

NYSP: Man fatally struck on the Inner Loop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place overnight Sunday on the Inner Loop in Rochester. The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. Troopers say a man was walking in the westbound lanes between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was struck by a motorist […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy