Recipients of $30,000 in Grants to be Revealed Live on Sept. 21. Kayla Stephens, Youth Educator and DV Counselor at Hope’s Door, won the Purple Ribbon Award in the category Program/Shelter Employee of the Year. Hope’s Door is a domestic violence services agency located in Hawthorne, NY, whose mission is to end domestic violence and empower its victims to achieve safety, independence, and healing from the trauma of abuse.

HAWTHORNE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO