riverjournalonline.com
Hope’s Door Receives 2022 Purple Ribbon Award
Recipients of $30,000 in Grants to be Revealed Live on Sept. 21. Kayla Stephens, Youth Educator and DV Counselor at Hope’s Door, won the Purple Ribbon Award in the category Program/Shelter Employee of the Year. Hope’s Door is a domestic violence services agency located in Hawthorne, NY, whose mission is to end domestic violence and empower its victims to achieve safety, independence, and healing from the trauma of abuse.
riverjournalonline.com
Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley to host 16th Annual Walk For Wishes Walkathon
Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley is seeking walkers to join in its 16th annual Walk for Wishes benefit on Sunday, October 23rd at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Yorktown Heights, NY. The Foundation is currently working on over 250 pending wishes with the average cost of a wish ranging between, $7,500...
riverjournalonline.com
Ossining Educator Awarded International Recognition Of ISTE Certification
Allison Bacon, Coordinator of Instructional Technology at Ossining Union Free School District, has been awarded the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Certification. The ISTE Certification is designed to help educators take the next steps in using technology for instruction—to move from simply integrating technology to focusing on pedagogy...
