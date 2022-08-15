ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Hope’s Door Receives 2022 Purple Ribbon Award

Recipients of $30,000 in Grants to be Revealed Live on Sept. 21. Kayla Stephens, Youth Educator and DV Counselor at Hope’s Door, won the Purple Ribbon Award in the category Program/Shelter Employee of the Year. Hope’s Door is a domestic violence services agency located in Hawthorne, NY, whose mission is to end domestic violence and empower its victims to achieve safety, independence, and healing from the trauma of abuse.
HAWTHORNE, NY
Ossining Educator Awarded International Recognition Of ISTE Certification

Allison Bacon, Coordinator of Instructional Technology at Ossining Union Free School District, has been awarded the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Certification. The ISTE Certification is designed to help educators take the next steps in using technology for instruction—to move from simply integrating technology to focusing on pedagogy...
OSSINING, NY

