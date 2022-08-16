ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

krcrtv.com

A Red Bluff Elementary school set to have new classrooms, replacing portable classrooms

RED BLUFF, Calif. — An elementary school in Red Bluff is getting an upgrade on a few long overdue classrooms. Thanks to voters voting 'YES' on Measure C, it provided school funding to construct and replace outdated infrastructure and replace portable classrooms with new classrooms; Metteer Elementary, located on Kimball, is one of four schools in Red Bluff that will receive the much-needed facility improvements.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Drought persists in Butte County

OROVILLE, Calif. — At the Butte County drought meeting at the Oroville Board of Supervisor Chambers on Thursday, officials continued to emphasize the drought assistance program which can bring gallons of water to affected homes with dry wells. One important statistic was brought up: among the homes listed as...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Loved ones desperately search for missing Anderson business owner

ANDERSON, Calif. — Family members in Shasta County are on a desperate search to track down their loved one who went missing mid-week. Keith Stotts, owner of Stotts & Sons Inc. House Moving, has not been seen since Wednesday, according to family members. They shared multiple photos and a...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Bird e-scooters officially ride into the City of Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — The City of Anderson announced they are the newest location chosen for Bird Scooters—a last-mile electric scooter sharing company dedicated to bringing low-cost environmentally friendly transportation solutions to communities across the world. If you've been to Redding lately, you've certainly seen locals riding the scooters...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Butte Strong Fund awards $350,000 grant to 'Hope Crisis Response Network'

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte Strong Fund has awarded a $350,000 grant to a nonprofit that organizes volunteer home rebuilding projects in the Camp Fire footprint. Hope Crisis Response Network has completed six homes, has 12 under construction and has another dozen projects ready to begin. Its goal is to build 15 homes a year.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Missing at-risk elderly Chico woman last contacted Aug. 17

CHICO, Calif. — Have you seen this person?. The Chico Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 76-year-old Edwina Nearing. Police said Nearing is an at-risk elderly woman who was last contacted by her family on Wednesday night: Aug. 17. Nearing's family reported her missing the following morning after she was missing from her home.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Logging truck crashes over edge of Highway 70 near Oroville

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A logging truck crashed off Highway 70 near Oroville early Monday morning. Cal Fire Butte Unit officials said two people were rescued 150 feet below the roadway after suffering moderate injuries in the crash. They were transported to a nearby hospital, officials said. The logging...
OROVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend reported missing after weekend trip to Reno

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend have been missing for days after they were supposed to return home from a trip but never came back. The Yuba City Police Department said 29-year-old Janette Pantoja and 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala headed to Hot August Nights, an annual car show in Reno, but planned to come back that same Saturday. But they never came back.
YUBA CITY, CA
krcrtv.com

2 people dead after their car is found down embankment

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center received a call from the Gridley Police Department about a male subject contacting 911 after finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

PG&E announces new remote grid systems expansion for rural communities

PASKENTA, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announces how they would be expanding their remote grid program to more rural areas with four new stand-alone power systems (SAPS or SPS). “PG&E has identified many locations where remote grids may be the most effective way of reducing wildfire...
PASKENTA, CA
FOX40

Fatal Highway 20 collision blocks westbound lane

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans District 3 reported on Friday that a major crash is blocking the westbound lane of Highway 20 around Leesville Road in Colusa County. According to CHP, the cause of the blockage is due to a fatal head-on collision between a Semi-truck and a sedan. This is a developing story.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Police search for three suspects after armed robbery in Chico

CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department is looking for three suspects related to an armed robbery at an apartment complex Wednesday night. Officers first responded to the apartment complex's parking lot in the 1100 block of W. 6th Street around 5:10 p.m. after witnesses said three men with guns robbed three victims of cash and other personal property, according to Chico Police.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

"Now a month is lost," Chico explains homeless enforcement standstill and objection

CHICO, Calif. — Enforcement at Chico homeless encampments is at a standstill. Specifically why has been kept under wraps, until now. Chico City Manager Mark Sorensen, via a press release, says that the city chose an unidentified location to clear out earlier this month. Per the Warren v. Chico settlement agreement, they’re required to deliver a notification alerting the plaintiffs, Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC), of this information before pursuing the rest of the enforcement process. Sorensen said that happened on August 3.
CHICO, CA

