ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Police identify Manchester mall shooting suspect

MANCHESTER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor man they say shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills on Friday afternoon. The suspect on Saturday was identified as 30-year-old Richard “Rico” LaPlante, of Windsor. The warrant included charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault, and called for a $1 million bond, according to police.
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Item Being Sold Online Stolen From Vendor During In-Person Meeting: Police

A face-to-face meeting between an online vendor and a potential buyer in Middletown did not go as initially anticipated. Police say two individuals had discussed the purchase of at least one item that was being sold online and decided to meet in-person at the McDonald's on South Main Street to conduct the sale.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Federal Prosecutors#Hartford#Honda
Register Citizen

Hartford police: 2 people shot in 2 hours in overnight incidents

HARTFORD — Two people were shot overnight in separate incidents in the city, police said. Officers first responded to Saint Francis Hospital around 12:15 a.m. Saturday after a gunshot wound victim sought care, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Boisvert said the man, who he described as being in his 40s,...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Husky puppy stolen in Bridgeport armed robbery

BRIDGEPORT — Police say a recently purchased husky puppy was stolen from a Norwalk man who was pistol-whipped during an armed robbery this week. The man was sitting in his car at the intersection of Stratford Avenue and Hollister Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after taking the puppy for a walk when three male suspects wearing black clothing, two of whom were holding firearms, approached him, according to police. One of the suspects holding a firearm pointed the weapon at the man and ordered him out of the car, police said.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 2 men shot after dispute outside Bridgeport bar

BRIDGEPORT — A dispute outside a local bar led to two men getting shot early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Broad and Bank streets for a report of shots fired around 2:25 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city’s emergency management director. Police...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Stolen puppy found unharmed and returned to owner

BRIDGEPORT — Police say they have recovered the puppy that was stolen from its owner after the man was pistol-whipped during an armed robbery early Wednesday. According to police, the 12-week-old male husky was found unharmed on a woman’s porch in the East End of Bridgeport around 9 a.m. Saturday.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Journal Inquirer

Shooting at mall sends one to hospital

MANCHESTER — Police Friday night were still searching for the suspect of a mid-day shooting outside a clothing store at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills mall that sent one person to the hospital with a gun shot wound to the abdomen. Police said the shooting happened around noon in...
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Naugatuck police release photos of home burglary suspects

NAUGATUCK — Police say they are seeking to identify individuals suspected of burglarizing a home on Maple Avenue on Thursday. The residential burglary was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said on Facebook. Naugatuck released the photos of two men who were captured on a home security camera outside...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts. Police said that around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Stephen Baker and 33-year-old Timothy McDonald, both of Simsbury, were arrested on Wilbraham Road. They said prior to the arrests,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

One dead in Bridgeport hit-and-run

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hit-and-run in Bridgeport Saturday morning left one dead, according to police. Bridgeport Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Success Avenue. The report involved a silver or white Chevy truck. A vehicle matching that description was found by […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy