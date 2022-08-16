Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Police: Windsor man charged with attempted murder of loss prevention officer at Buckland Hills shoppes
MANCHESTER — A Windsor man turned himself in to police Saturday night and was charged with allegedly shooting a loss prevention officer at a Macy’s in the Shoppes at Buckland Hills earlier this week. Richard LaPlante, 30, was charged with criminal attempt/murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and carrying...
Register Citizen
Police identify Manchester mall shooting suspect
MANCHESTER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor man they say shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills on Friday afternoon. The suspect on Saturday was identified as 30-year-old Richard “Rico” LaPlante, of Windsor. The warrant included charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault, and called for a $1 million bond, according to police.
Register Citizen
Police searching for suspect in McDonald’s parking lot armed robbery
MIDDLETOWN — Police say they are searching for a suspect who pointed a gun at an individual during a meetup in the McDonald’s parking lot at 611 South Main St. on Saturday. The suspect, who was described as a heavyset male wearing a gray hoodie and dark shorts,...
NBC Connecticut
Item Being Sold Online Stolen From Vendor During In-Person Meeting: Police
A face-to-face meeting between an online vendor and a potential buyer in Middletown did not go as initially anticipated. Police say two individuals had discussed the purchase of at least one item that was being sold online and decided to meet in-person at the McDonald's on South Main Street to conduct the sale.
Register Citizen
Richard Dabate sent to prison in ‘Fitbit murder’ after haunting CT town for years
ELLINGTON — There was a sense of relief Friday in the northern Connecticut town shaken for years by a mother’s homicide that gained national attention as the “Fitbit murder.”. On Thursday, Richard Dabate was sentenced to 65 years in prison — one year shy of the maximum...
Register Citizen
Hartford police: 2 people shot in 2 hours in overnight incidents
HARTFORD — Two people were shot overnight in separate incidents in the city, police said. Officers first responded to Saint Francis Hospital around 12:15 a.m. Saturday after a gunshot wound victim sought care, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Boisvert said the man, who he described as being in his 40s,...
Register Citizen
Police: Husky puppy stolen in Bridgeport armed robbery
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a recently purchased husky puppy was stolen from a Norwalk man who was pistol-whipped during an armed robbery this week. The man was sitting in his car at the intersection of Stratford Avenue and Hollister Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after taking the puppy for a walk when three male suspects wearing black clothing, two of whom were holding firearms, approached him, according to police. One of the suspects holding a firearm pointed the weapon at the man and ordered him out of the car, police said.
Register Citizen
Police: 2 men shot after dispute outside Bridgeport bar
BRIDGEPORT — A dispute outside a local bar led to two men getting shot early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Broad and Bank streets for a report of shots fired around 2:25 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city’s emergency management director. Police...
Register Citizen
Man convicted of 2012 West Haven killing awaiting new trial three years after verdict overturned
MILFORD — The man convicted of pulling the trigger during a 2012 West Haven killing is awaiting a new trial more than three years after the state Supreme Court overturned a jury’s verdicts in his case. Eugene Walker, 36, appeared briefly before Judge Peter Brown on Wednesday in...
Register Citizen
Police: Stolen puppy found unharmed and returned to owner
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they have recovered the puppy that was stolen from its owner after the man was pistol-whipped during an armed robbery early Wednesday. According to police, the 12-week-old male husky was found unharmed on a woman’s porch in the East End of Bridgeport around 9 a.m. Saturday.
Eyewitness News
Security guard shot during Macy’s shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall
A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. Tax free week kicks off on Sunday in Connecticut. Hartford is preparing for Sunday's Puerto Rican festival. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tensions are growing over nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
Shooting at mall sends one to hospital
MANCHESTER — Police Friday night were still searching for the suspect of a mid-day shooting outside a clothing store at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills mall that sent one person to the hospital with a gun shot wound to the abdomen. Police said the shooting happened around noon in...
East Haven police charge Meriden man in connection to overdose death
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police charged a Meriden man in connection to the fatal overdose of a 20-year-old woman. On March 10 in 2021, police and fire officials were dispatched to a home on Rabbit Rock Road upon hearing the report of a possible overdose. Upon their arrival at the scene, officials […]
Register Citizen
Naugatuck police release photos of home burglary suspects
NAUGATUCK — Police say they are seeking to identify individuals suspected of burglarizing a home on Maple Avenue on Thursday. The residential burglary was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said on Facebook. Naugatuck released the photos of two men who were captured on a home security camera outside...
Eyewitness News
Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts. Police said that around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Stephen Baker and 33-year-old Timothy McDonald, both of Simsbury, were arrested on Wilbraham Road. They said prior to the arrests,...
East Hartford Man Accused Of Smuggling People From Brazil To US For Profit
By the time he was busted by federal agents in June 2022, Connecticut resident Fagner De Lima told police he had been smuggling humans into the country for two decades. De Lima, age 41, of East Hartford, was indicted by a grand jury Thursday, Aug. 18, on one count of attempted human smuggling in federal court in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Simsbury men arrested for allegedly attempting to steal catalytic converter in Springfield
Two men from Simsbury, Connecticut were arrested Thursday for allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic converter on Wilbraham Road in Springfield.
One dead in Bridgeport hit-and-run
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hit-and-run in Bridgeport Saturday morning left one dead, according to police. Bridgeport Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Success Avenue. The report involved a silver or white Chevy truck. A vehicle matching that description was found by […]
Register Citizen
Warrant: Witness heard screams before speeding car slammed into tree, killing 2 people in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE — Police have charged a New Jersey man with negligent homicide in connection with a crash that killed two of the passengers in his vehicle on the Wilbur Cross Parkway last year. Juan Fernandez, 38, of Union City, N.J., was also charged with four counts of second-degree assault,...
Register Citizen
New Haven man facing prison for stealing 2,000 cartons of cigarettes from Milford business
MILFORD — A New Haven man charged with stealing more than 2,000 cartons of cigarettes while working for a Milford-based tobacco distributor will serve jail time after taking a plea deal, according to court records. The suspect, 36-year-old Luis Cruz, entered a written plea of nolo contendere, or no...
