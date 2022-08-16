A man was arrested early Monday morning after he allegedly discarded suspected drug paraphernalia and attempted to flee from an officer. At about 12:30 a.m., a Ruston Police officer spotted a car with its lights off and doors open on Union Avenue off South Jones Street. When the driver saw the officer, he looked startled, closed his door, and an item believed to be a “crack pipe” was thrown out the passenger side of the car. The car then attempted to flee.

RUSTON, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO