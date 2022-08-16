ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Sterlington will have a vacant council seat in November

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington mayor Caesar Velasquez will have two challengers this November and one of them is Alderman Matt Talbert. Since Talbert won’t be running for reelection for his current position and the mayor says no qualified candidates have come forward yet, that means there’s currently no one who would fill the position.
STERLINGTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Friday Night Blitz Preview: Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Second year head coach Todd Garvin is trying to build off the success of last years season with the Lions. Ouachita Parish beat the West Monroe Rebels for the first time since 1994. With many key players returning such as senior defensive end Kendrick Cooley, the Lions have high expectations for themselves in 2022.
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Ouachita Parish, LA
Education
County
Ouachita Parish, LA
City
Walker, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana Tech plays last scrimmage before season opener

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - La Tech Football held its last intersquad scrimmage under the lights at The Joe. Head Coach Sonny Cumbie and his players said they still have some things to clean up such as pre-snap penalties before the Bulldogs travel to Missouri for their season opener Sept. 1.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Gas leak in neighborhood next to KNOE leads to evacuations

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ATMOS Energy is working on repairing a gas leak in an upscale neighborhood near Oliver Road. The gas leak is on Toulouse Drive in the Maison Orleans neighborhood roughly 100 yards from KNOE. Nearby areas have been evacuated. ATMOS is on the scene now doing repairs....
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Three teens in custody after shooting Wednesday afternoon

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An 18-year-old El Dorado man is in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. A total of three juveniles, two 17-year-old brothers and a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection to the shooting, which was reported just before noon Wednesday at the 500 block of F Ave.
EL DORADO, AR
KNOE TV8

St. Francis invests $4 million in cancer care services

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Francis Medical Center is investing four million dollars to turn its cancer center into a one-stop shop. It’ll house all the services that cancer patients need in one building and should be open by early October. The medical center is also adding three local...
MONROE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Mcdonald
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud

Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe shooting injures 2, police searching for suspect

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted for attempted second-degree murder and burglary charges. On August 19, shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers say they responded to the 700 block of Matthew Street in Monroe about a shooting. Officers say...
KNOE TV8

ATMOS repairing gas leak on Oliver Road near KNOE

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ATMOS Energy is working on repairing a gas leak along Oliver Road near the Maison Orleans neighborhood. Maison Orleans is the walled neighborhood along Oliver Road. Gas to the line has been turned off so gas is no longer leaking in the area. The damaged line...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Stabbing leaves one dead in Monroe, suspect arrested

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a stabbing they say happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2022. Officers say they responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to the stabbing. They say the initial investigation showed that two...
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Address#Mcdonald
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman arrested in Grambling burglary

A woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly broke into a Grambling residence and stole several items. Grambling Police responded to a Bowmans Place residence where the victim said he left home about 9:30 a.m. for a doctor’s appointment. When he returned several hours later, he found his door kicked off the hinges. The victim reported several items missing, including music CDs, a bag of medication, and a coffee can of coins.
MyArkLaMiss

Argument leads to fatal stabbing; Monroe man charged with Murder

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 15, 2022, shortly before 10:30 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to a stabbing. During their investigation, officers discovered that an argument between two individuals took place where Jeron Wade allegedly pulled a knife, stabbing the victim. According […]
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrestee escapes patrol car

A man was arrested early Monday morning after he allegedly discarded suspected drug paraphernalia and attempted to flee from an officer. At about 12:30 a.m., a Ruston Police officer spotted a car with its lights off and doors open on Union Avenue off South Jones Street. When the driver saw the officer, he looked startled, closed his door, and an item believed to be a “crack pipe” was thrown out the passenger side of the car. The car then attempted to flee.
RUSTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy