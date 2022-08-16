Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Volunteers with Children’s Coalition keep Early Head Start playground locations clean
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana hosted its Super Saturday Playground Cleanup Saturday morning. Volunteers met at the coalition’s five Early Head Start playground locations throughout the Monroe and West Monroe areas on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon. Chief Operating...
KNOE TV8
Sterlington will have a vacant council seat in November
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington mayor Caesar Velasquez will have two challengers this November and one of them is Alderman Matt Talbert. Since Talbert won’t be running for reelection for his current position and the mayor says no qualified candidates have come forward yet, that means there’s currently no one who would fill the position.
KNOE TV8
Friday Night Blitz Preview: Ouachita Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Second year head coach Todd Garvin is trying to build off the success of last years season with the Lions. Ouachita Parish beat the West Monroe Rebels for the first time since 1994. With many key players returning such as senior defensive end Kendrick Cooley, the Lions have high expectations for themselves in 2022.
Monroe shooting near the Jesus the Good Shepherd School sends two victims to the hospital
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, shortly before 2:30 p.m. on August 19, 2022, shots were fired on the 700 block of Matthew Street, near the Jesus the Good Shepherd School. As a result of the shooting, two victims were harmed, but with non-life-threatening injuries. The victims are currently receiving treatment […]
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Tech plays last scrimmage before season opener
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - La Tech Football held its last intersquad scrimmage under the lights at The Joe. Head Coach Sonny Cumbie and his players said they still have some things to clean up such as pre-snap penalties before the Bulldogs travel to Missouri for their season opener Sept. 1.
KNOE TV8
Gas leak in neighborhood next to KNOE leads to evacuations
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ATMOS Energy is working on repairing a gas leak in an upscale neighborhood near Oliver Road. The gas leak is on Toulouse Drive in the Maison Orleans neighborhood roughly 100 yards from KNOE. Nearby areas have been evacuated. ATMOS is on the scene now doing repairs....
myarklamiss.com
Three teens in custody after shooting Wednesday afternoon
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An 18-year-old El Dorado man is in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. A total of three juveniles, two 17-year-old brothers and a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection to the shooting, which was reported just before noon Wednesday at the 500 block of F Ave.
KNOE TV8
St. Francis invests $4 million in cancer care services
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Francis Medical Center is investing four million dollars to turn its cancer center into a one-stop shop. It’ll house all the services that cancer patients need in one building and should be open by early October. The medical center is also adding three local...
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
KNOE TV8
Monroe shooting injures 2, police searching for suspect
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted for attempted second-degree murder and burglary charges. On August 19, shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers say they responded to the 700 block of Matthew Street in Monroe about a shooting. Officers say...
KNOE TV8
ATMOS repairing gas leak on Oliver Road near KNOE
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ATMOS Energy is working on repairing a gas leak along Oliver Road near the Maison Orleans neighborhood. Maison Orleans is the walled neighborhood along Oliver Road. Gas to the line has been turned off so gas is no longer leaking in the area. The damaged line...
KNOE TV8
Stabbing leaves one dead in Monroe, suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a stabbing they say happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2022. Officers say they responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to the stabbing. They say the initial investigation showed that two...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested in Grambling burglary
A woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly broke into a Grambling residence and stole several items. Grambling Police responded to a Bowmans Place residence where the victim said he left home about 9:30 a.m. for a doctor’s appointment. When he returned several hours later, he found his door kicked off the hinges. The victim reported several items missing, including music CDs, a bag of medication, and a coffee can of coins.
Argument leads to fatal stabbing; Monroe man charged with Murder
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 15, 2022, shortly before 10:30 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to a stabbing. During their investigation, officers discovered that an argument between two individuals took place where Jeron Wade allegedly pulled a knife, stabbing the victim. According […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrestee escapes patrol car
A man was arrested early Monday morning after he allegedly discarded suspected drug paraphernalia and attempted to flee from an officer. At about 12:30 a.m., a Ruston Police officer spotted a car with its lights off and doors open on Union Avenue off South Jones Street. When the driver saw the officer, he looked startled, closed his door, and an item believed to be a “crack pipe” was thrown out the passenger side of the car. The car then attempted to flee.
Louisiana Attorney General Drops Charges Against Motorist Struck 18 Times By State Trooper’s Flashlight
The Louisiana Attorney General’s office dismissed all charges Monday against Aaron Larry Bowman related to a 2019 incident when he was assaulted by former Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown during a traffic stop, according to KNOE. Last summer, body camera footage that was kept secret for more than two...
