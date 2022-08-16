ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘You’ve Been a Star’: Late Nipsey Hussle Honored with Walk of Fame Star

By Tomás Mier
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eCuDQ_0hIU1FKl00

South Central Los Angeles has a star in Hollywood. On Monday, the late Nipsey Hussle — a native of the city’s Crenshaw neighborhood — was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of Amoeba Music. The event coincided with what would’ve been the rapper’s 37th birthday.

In front of a gathered crowd that included YG and Roddy Ricch, Hussle, whose real name was Airmiess Asghedom, was remembered by partner Lauren London, his sister Samantha Smith, and grandmother Margaret Boutte, who accepted the honor on his behalf.

“I think I speak for the entire city of L.A., we all know Hussle was destined for greatness. This moment only amplifies that for us,” London said, holding back tears. “Nip would’ve been honored by this moment.”

“Whenever you’re in the City of Angels and you see this star, I hope it encourages you to break away from whatever might be holding you back and for you to run your marathon until God says that it’s finished,” she added.

During Hussle’s sister’s speech, Smith said she was “in awe but not surprised” by the impact his late sibling had on music and the entertainment industry.

“You’ve been a star in my eyes, the family’s eyes, God’s eyes, far before the accolades caught up,” Smith said. You’ve affected the lives of so many in the realest ways.”

Hussle died in 2019 after being gunned down by a man named Eric Holder, who was convicted of first-degree murder last month. Holder was also convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter. During closing arguments in the case, the prosecutor of the case called Hussle a “favorite son” of South L.A. and commended his continued connection with the community he was raised in.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp Are Ready to Party in New Trailer for HBO Series ‘The Idol’

HBO has debuted a new trailer for the Weeknd’s forthcoming TV series, The Idol, which introduces the expansive cast. The clip premiered during the musician’s concert in Las Vegas last night and has since dropped online. The trailer puts Depp’s over-sexed pop star character in the spotlight before introducing the supporting cast, which now includes Moses Sumney and Red Rocket‘s Suzanna Son. Previously announced cast members, including Troye Sivan, Rachel Sennott, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, and Hank Azaria, also pop up. The series — created by the Weekend, Reza Fahim and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson — stars Abel Tesfaye and...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

‘I’m Probably Like Five Percent Healed’: How Westside Boogie Learned to Accept His Own Growth

It’s an overcast weekday afternoon in August, and Westside Boogie is holed up in a recording studio just off Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park. Less than six weeks removed from the release of his second studio album, June’s More Black Superheroes, the Compton native is trying to stick to an ambitious work regimen (a finished verse and hook for every recording session, “just so I can keep my sword sharp”). But for now, these efforts are embryonic. “I usually feel like I’m gonna have a concept before I even start but it never works out,” Boogie says. “Shit just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Villano Antillano Is Making History: ‘We Have to Be Proud and Stand Tall’

Click here to read the full article. On a quiet day in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Villano Antillano sips her margarita and smiles. “It tastes so good!” she teases as a sky full of cotton-candy clouds glows pink and purple over the San Juan Smokehouse. Antillano, 27, is one of the most compelling MCs in Spanish-language rap today, making memorable appearances on Argentinean producer Bizarrap’s celebrated freestyle video series, an onstage tribute to Ivy Queen, and a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico that made noise across the island. She’s a prolific lyricist...
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"

Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crenshaw, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
HIP HOP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren London
Person
Samantha Smith
Person
Eric Holder
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Roddy Ricch
Rolling Stone

Trump Loses It Over Nuclear Docs Report, Again Suggests ‘Planted’ Evidence

Donald Trump, his lawyers, and his allies in Congress and the conservative media have spent the week suggesting that the FBI may have planted evidence when they searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday. It reeked of a defense tactic should the Justice Department have found anything incriminating, and now that The Washington Post has reported they were searching for classified nuclear weapons documents, wouldn’t you know it, Trump is once again suggesting that the information may have been “planted” at Mar-a-Lago.
POTUS
ABC News

Paris Jackson poses for new Skims swimwear campaign: See photos

Kim Kardashian's Skims brand has a familiar face starring in its latest swim campaign: Paris Jackson. Jackson, the only daughter of the late pop legend Michael Jackson, was photographed for the ad campaign by Mark Hunter -- also known as "The Cobrasnake" -- wearing several swim looks from Skims' latest drop, and showing off her vibrant tattoos.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Ne Hollywood Walk Of Fame#Entertain#Walk Of Fame Star#Central Los Angeles
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
MUSIC
urbanbellemag.com

Kendra Robinson Reveals Where She Stands with Yung Joc Amid LHHATL Drama & Rumors

Yung Joc has been accused of cheating on Kendra Robinson. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s relationship was the focal point. Spice found out that a friend may have a very long history with Joc. In fact, she told Spice that she has allegedly been messing around with Joc for 14 years. And although things have allegedly been on and off between them, she feels like their connection will hold up regardless of whether he is married or not. Spice then brought her friend around the others. She told Karlie Redd that the last time she for sure hooked up with Joc was allegedly back in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Saucy Santana Shakes His Thing With ‘Booty’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with a performance of “Booty.” Joined by a DJ and a group of dancers, the Florida rapper went all in, dancing around in an outfit with the song’s titled emblazoned over his rear end. Santana, known for his 2020 hit “Material Girl,” released “Booty” in June after teasing it on social media. The upbeat single samples the same song as Beyoncé’s momentous 2003 hit “Crazy in Love”: the Chi-Lites “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).” The recorded version includes an appearance by...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé Has Her Beyhive Buzzing After Dropping Surprise ‘I’m That Girl’ Teaser

The Renaissance visuals are coming — for real, for real. After dropping her LP with only a few stills to give fans the chance to “be limitless in their expansive listening journey,” Beyoncé is ready to give her Beyhive the colorful glam, looks, and visual art that they’ve come to expect from their Queen Bey. On Friday, Beyoncé released what she titled ” I’M THAT GIRL (Official Teaser)” — a teaser for what will be either the long-form visual to accompany the album or a music video for “I’m That Girl.” Or, perhaps the visual for Renaissance is called “I’m That Girl?” We’re...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Reportedly ‘Doing Just Fine’ Amid Split Rumors

Rest easy, weary world. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly “doing just fine.”. In recent days, you may or may not have been made privy to rumors of the social media variety positing that one of pop culture’s most undeniably headlineable couples had entered Splitsville. But that’s not true, at least according to sources cited in an early Wednesday report from TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

73K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy