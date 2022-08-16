Read full article on original website
William Creitz | Petition Process Should Be Public
The following is a copy of a letter to Dean Logan, Los Angeles County recorder. As a long-time resident of Los Angeles County and a former precinct volunteer for the county, I am requesting that impartial observers be allowed to watch the verification process whereby the 717,000 signatures on the District Attorney George Gascón recall petition are counted, verified, and certified with full transparency.
signalscv.com
What Can the City Do For You?
The city of Santa Clarita prides itself on the services it provides residents. Many Santa Clarita residents aren’t aware of the depth and breadth of many services offered by the city. Here’s a short look at “What can Santa Clarita Do For You?”. Transportation. Adrian Aguilar, Transit...
signalscv.com
Hart district introduces firearm detection canine unit to schools
District officials review safety protocols, invite community to safety discussion Aug. 31. The William S. Hart Union High School District gave a safety update to members of the public as the school year has just begun — and, in addition, the district announced a firearm detection canine unit that will be deployed each morning to one or more of the district’s school sites.
signalscv.com
Volunteers help create a new sense of beauty in Newhall
Even with the blazing heat of summer on Saturday, 83 volunteers showed up for Preserving Newhall Community Day to bring beautification to the areas of Newhall that needed it most. “The goal today really is to help kind of revitalize this East Newhall area,” said City Community Preservation Manager Michael...
Public invited to West Creek play area groundbreaking
The city of Santa Clarita invites the public to a groundbreaking ceremony for the second inclusive play area in the city. The event is scheduled to take place on Monday at 9:30 a.m. at West Creek Park, located at 24247 Village Circle. This new play area will include elements that...
signalscv.com
Saugus district gives safety updates to its parent community
School site staff recommended to lock doors and limit who enters campus. The Saugus Union School District recommended school staff at each of its 15 sites lock the front gates and look into purchasing camera/buzzer systems after engaging with the parent community in numerous ways in the past month. In...
signalscv.com
Wicks’ original cartoon collection donated to SCV Historical Society
The complete works of nationally recognized editorial cartoonist Randy Wicks, who drew pointed and poignant illustrations of local and worldwide life for The Signal, has been donated to the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society. The collection has been under the care of Kiza Hilton, who led a group of more...
Procession honors late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez
Community members, local law enforcement agencies, and fire departments honored late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez with a precession from Ventura to Oxnard on Monday afternoon just days after her unexpected death. The post Procession honors late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Free tire collection event set for Aug. 27
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their used tires at the free tire collection event on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event will take place at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station parking lot, located at 19201 Via Princessa. In partnership with...
signalscv.com
Public Health: Hospitalizations, case rates and deaths fall
Deaths, hospitalizations and COVID-19 case rates have all fallen and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health seems confident this will continue. At the Health Department’s weekly press briefing, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer announced that although transmissions still remain high, Public Health is optimistic about the future.
signalscv.com
Canyon High lockdown raises concerns in parents
Just hours after Canyon High School was briefly locked down on Wednesday while sheriff’s deputies searched for a teen suspected of threatening his mother and stealing her car, parents and school board members discussed the challenges of protecting student safety both on and off campus. Joe Messina, William S....
multihousingnews.com
Ventura County Asset Sells for $93M
The units, built as luxury condominiums, resemble single-family homes. Interstate Equities Corp. has acquired The Vines at Riverpark, a 164-unit multifamily community in Oxnard, Calif., for $93 million, in an off-market transaction. The seller was Champion Real Estate Co., represented by Senior Director Mike Murphy and Managing Director Adrienne Barr with Berkadia Institutional Solutions.
Santa Clarita native supports Navy’s ‘Take Charge and Move Out’ mission
TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Oklahoma – A Santa Clarita native and 2020 California State University graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One. Its TACAMO (“Take Charge and Move Out”) mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.
signalscv.com
Quail Fire at 58 acres, 50% contained
The Quail Fire, which broke out early Wednesday evening in Castaic, has reached 58 acres, but is now 50% contained as of Thursday, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials. In addition to an 8-acre growth in the estimation of size since the last update on Wednesday, first responders reported...
$18M deal in lawsuit over boy's death at California school
LA PUENTE, Calif. (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome who died after falling while strapped to a chair in class five years ago have reached an $18 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against a Southern California school district, attorneys said Wednesday. Lawyers for the family of Moises Murrillo announced the deal during a news conference in the city of La Puente, east of Los Angeles, where he attended Sunset Elementary School. Moises was unsupervised on May 31, 2017 when he fell backwards, striking his head on the floor and fracturing his neck, according to the lawsuit brought by Martin Murrillo and Roberta Gomez. The boy had been taken out of his special adaptive stroller by staff and strapped to a school chair, the lawsuit stated. He went into cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital, where he died on June 4, 2017 of spinal cord trauma, the court filing said.
signalscv.com
Trash truck forced to dump load due to fire
A trash truck belonging to Burrtec Waste Industries caught fire at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Friday, forcing the truck to dump its load onto the street. The fire occurred on the 26000 block of Avenue Hall in Valencia and, according to Giovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
signalscv.com
The Cube hosting dual skating competitions
The Cube is hosting the United States Figure Skating National Qualifying Series and the ISI Inaugural Open Competition this weekend. Events will last until Sunday, running 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. “We encourage all of our residents to come beat the heat and support our local...
signalscv.com
Choral singing group for older adults ushers in fall season
Santa Clarita-area older adults who love to sing can power up their voices this fall with the Encore Chorale of Santa Clarita at Newhall Church of the Nazarene. What was once an affiliate of Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, is now an official program of the Annapolis, Maryland, nonprofit that is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.
Vaccines urged in California as polio, ‘a completely preventable disease,’ resurges in NY
Polio is circulating in New York, raising fears in California that the viral disease may next spread to the West Coast. A case confirmed in New York in July was the first in nearly a decade, and officials said that finding one case could indicate that there are hundreds more. On Friday, the virus was […]
NBC Los Angeles
Prosecutors Have Asked to Hold Nurse Charged in Fatal Windsor Hills Crash With No Bail
The LA County District Attorney’s Office has asked a judge to hold in jail with no bail the woman accused of killing six people in a fiery crash earlier this month in Windsor Hills, citing ‘worsening’ mental health concerns. In a motion to oppose bail release the...
