2022 MLB Playoffs could see latest World Series in history
The World Series could go later than ever.
MLB announced its playoff schedule on Monday, and it came with several notable dates for the newly expanded postseason.
Things kick off on Oct. 7 with all four games of the wild card series and could go all the way to Nov. 5 — the latest finish date in MLB playoff history — thanks to the 2022 season’s lockout-delayed opening.
Twelve teams will make the postseason under the new format, with the top two teams in each league getting first-round byes. The No. 3 seed faces No. 6 and No. 4 plays No. 5 in three-game series.
The best-of-five Division Series will start Oct. 11, top seeds play the winner of the 3-6 matchup, with No. 2 facing the 4-5 victor.
For the Championship Series, it will go best-of-seven and start Oct. 18 for the National League with the American League a day later.
On Friday, Oct. 28, the last two teams standing will go head-to-head in the best-of-seven World Series. It’s the first time the championship round begins on a Friday since 1915. If a winner-take-all Game 7 finale is required, it will happen on Nov. 5. Previously, the World Series has gone as late as Nov. 4 on two occasions: 2001, after the 9/11 attacks caused a one-week delay in the end of the regular season, and in 2009.Full MLB playoff schedule:
WILD CARD SERIES
Friday, Oct. 7
NL Wild Card A, Game 1, ESPN
NL Wild Card B, Game 1, ESPN
AL Wild Card A, Game 1, ESPN
AL Wild Card B, Game 1, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 8
AL Wild Card A, Game 2, ESPN
AL Wild Card B, Game 2, ESPN
NL Wild Card A, Game 2, ESPN
NL Wild Card B, Game 2, ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 9
NL Wild Card A, Game 3, ESPN (if necessary)
NL Wild Card B, Game 3, ESPN (if necessary)
AL Wild Card A, Game 3, ESPN (if necessary)
AL Wild Card B, Game 3, ESPN (if necessary)
DIVISION SERIES
Tuesday, Oct. 11
NLDS A, Game 1, FOX or FS1
NLDS B, Game 1, FOX or FS1
ALDS A, Game 1, TBS
ALDS B, Game 1, TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 12
NLDS A, Game 2, FOX or FS1
NLDS B, Game 2, FOX or FS1
Thursday, Oct. 13
ALDS A, Game 2, TBS
ALDS B, Game 2, TBS
Friday, Oct. 14
NLDS A, Game 3, FS1
NLDS B, Game 3, FS1
Saturday, Oct. 15
NLDS A, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)
NLDS B, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)
ALDS A, Game 3, TBS
ALDS B, Game 3, TBS
Sunday, Oct. 16
ALDS A, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)
ALDS B, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)
NLDS A, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)
NLDS B, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)
Monday, Oct. 17
ALDS A, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)
ALDS B, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
Tuesday, Oct. 18
NLCS Game 1, FOX or FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 19
NLCS Game 2, FOX or FS1
ALCS Game 1, TBS
Thursday, Oct. 20
ALCS Game 2, TBS
Friday, Oct. 21
NLCS Game 3, FS1
Saturday, Oct. 22
ALCS Game 3, TBS
NLCS Game 4, FOX or FS1
Sunday, Oct. 23
NLCS Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)
ALCS Game 4, TBS
Monday, Oct. 24
ALCS Game 5, TBS (if necessary)
NLCS Game 6, FS1 (if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 25
ALCS Game 6, TBS (if necessary)
NLCS Game 7, FOX and FS1 (if necessary)
Wednesday, Oct. 26
ALCS Game 7, TBS (if necessary)
WORLD SERIES
Friday, Oct. 28
Game 1 (at better record), Fox
Saturday, Oct. 29
Game 2 (at better record), Fox
Monday, Oct. 31
Game 3, Fox
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Game 4, Fox
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Game 5, Fox (if necessary)
Friday, Nov. 4
Game 6, Fox (if necessary, at better record)
Saturday, Nov. 5
Game 7, Fox (if necessary, at better record)
