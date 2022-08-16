Registration is required for this activity. This is a 3 night backpack where we will camp at both of the major overlook camping areas (Rohrbaugh Plains and Lion's Head). We will spend one night along Red Creek. The total distance is about 15 miles with some steep terrain on Saturday. The route is point to point and will require a car shuttle. We are generally hiking from a higher elevation to a lower elevation. **Mark Hreczuck is a leader in training under the supervision of David Mong who is the leader of record.** This backpack is suitable for beginners in good physical condition. Please note that the trails tend to be rocky and wet. There are several stream crossings (water shoes required) and that the Lion's Head campsite has no water and sometimes requires a long walk to find some. Moderate: Fitness level and/or past experience to sustain the activity at a moderate pace is required. Expect to be active up to 4-6 hours per day. Reasonable breaks in the action. The trip is open to families. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Note that we will not hang our food for protection from the bears. Everyone will need to bring some form of canister or product like the Ursack. Leaders can help advise you if you don't have one. All participants must attest to being vaccinated (or agree to testing) before they will be approved for a spot. Everyone must show their documents at the trailhead.

