NBC4 Columbus

Gun drawn in Columbus store has police on lookout for man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee. The suspect on Wednesday walked into the store in the 1400 block of E. Livingston Avenue. A security camera video showed him walking around the inside and looking at a few products. He then came […]
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police arrest 92 people in Franklinton, Hilltop operation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police made more than 90 arrests, recovered eight illegal guns, issued 69 liquor citations and seized more than 50 grams of cocaine as part of an operation in Franklinton and Hilltop. In response to violent crime trends in the two areas, police completed its fifth “Operation Unity” to address violent […]
10TV

92 people arrested in Franklinton, Hilltop during 5th Operation Unity

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to crack down on crime, the Columbus Division of Police completed the fifth Operation Unity collaboration focusing their patrol operations in the Franklinton and Hilltop neighborhoods. Police describe Operation Unity as a collaborative effort aimed at removing violent offenders, weapons and narcotics from...
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
WSYX ABC6

92 people arrested, 58 vehicles impounded in 5th 'Operation Unity'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police conducted its fifth Operation Unity Wednesday, leading to the arrests of 92 people. Operation Unity is a collaboration of law enforcement and social services working together in specific neighborhoods in response to recent violent crime. Focusing on Franklinton and the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe woman threatens to kill local judge

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman found herself in hot water after allegedly threatening to kill a local judge. According to a report obtained by the Guardian, dispatchers received a call from a woman who stated that another female subject was demanding to see Judge Jeff Benson. Benson presides over the Probate and Juvenile Division of the Ross County Court of Common Pleas.
WSYX ABC6

Popular Grandview restaurant announces permanent closing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Grandview restaurant announced the closing of its kitchen Thursday. CLEAVER, located along 1st Avenue, stated in a Facebook post that its restaurant closed for good. According to the post, the kitchen wasn't bringing enough guests to its location. Owners said the year had been...
WSYX ABC6

Parents nervous of potential strike at Columbus City School resource fair

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For the first time, Columbus City Schools held a resource fair at Fort Hayes high school where thousands of community members took part. The event was focused on getting students of all ages excited and prepared for the start of school. However, parents remain nervous about how the start of the school year will look with a potential strike from teachers looming.
WSYX ABC6

Franklin County mask advisory lifted as COVID-19 cases drop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health has lifted the indoor mask advisory that was issued in July as COVID-19 cases decline in Franklin County. On Thursday, Franklin County moved down to yellow on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a medium spread of the virus in the county.
WSYX ABC6

Food Truck Festival adding heart-healthy element

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend, Friday, August 19-21. This year, the festival teamed up with the United Soybean Board to make some of your favorite festival food a bit more heart-healthy. If you have driven on Ohio roadways, you’ve come across...
