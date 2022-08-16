Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSYX ABC6
Family feels violated after robbers run down Clintonville man and steal his tools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Clintonville father of four is being treated at the hospital after robbers hit him and then dragged him with their vehicle. Columbus Police are investigating the hit-skip that happened about 4 a.m. Friday. Witnesses said some guys were stealing tools from a work van...
WSYX ABC6
Woman suspected to be connected to large drug trafficking organization sought by police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of being a part of a large drug trafficking operation in Central Ohio. The Central Ohio High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Commission said the group is known for the...
Gun drawn in Columbus store has police on lookout for man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee. The suspect on Wednesday walked into the store in the 1400 block of E. Livingston Avenue. A security camera video showed him walking around the inside and looking at a few products. He then came […]
Columbus police arrest 92 people in Franklinton, Hilltop operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police made more than 90 arrests, recovered eight illegal guns, issued 69 liquor citations and seized more than 50 grams of cocaine as part of an operation in Franklinton and Hilltop. In response to violent crime trends in the two areas, police completed its fifth “Operation Unity” to address violent […]
Teen in foster care linked to stolen car, fatal crash; foster parent who reported stolen Mercedes no longer fostering
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ten months after a crash killed a woman who was struck nearly head-on by a stolen car driven by an unlicensed teen in foster care, the Columbus Division of Police has forwarded its work to the juvenile prosecutor’s office. The foster parent who reported the...
92 people arrested in Franklinton, Hilltop during 5th Operation Unity
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to crack down on crime, the Columbus Division of Police completed the fifth Operation Unity collaboration focusing their patrol operations in the Franklinton and Hilltop neighborhoods. Police describe Operation Unity as a collaborative effort aimed at removing violent offenders, weapons and narcotics from...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
WSYX ABC6
92 people arrested, 58 vehicles impounded in 5th 'Operation Unity'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police conducted its fifth Operation Unity Wednesday, leading to the arrests of 92 people. Operation Unity is a collaboration of law enforcement and social services working together in specific neighborhoods in response to recent violent crime. Focusing on Franklinton and the...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Knight facing department charges, attorney says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An attorney representing Columbus Division of Police Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight said she is facing departmental charges. He said the charges are retaliatory. "In the history of the division, it is unprecedented for someone to be departmentally charged over such a minor issue," attorney Zach...
WSYX ABC6
COTA employees give back to community, hand out over 9,000 pounds of food this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of COTA employees came together to give back to the community they serve!. Earlier this week, COTA's BELIEVE Employee Resource Group and the Mid-Ohio Food Collective handed out over 9,400 pounds of food to people at the Northern Lights Park and Ride, located on Cleveland Avenue.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe woman threatens to kill local judge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman found herself in hot water after allegedly threatening to kill a local judge. According to a report obtained by the Guardian, dispatchers received a call from a woman who stated that another female subject was demanding to see Judge Jeff Benson. Benson presides over the Probate and Juvenile Division of the Ross County Court of Common Pleas.
WSYX ABC6
Barefoot bomb threat suspect taken into custody, charged with making terroristic threats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man who threatened from a tree that he had a bomb in downtown Columbus was taken into custody shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. Nicholas Goodrich, 44, is charged with making terroristic threats, according to court documents. Columbus police were called downtown at about 3:30...
WSYX ABC6
Popular Grandview restaurant announces permanent closing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Grandview restaurant announced the closing of its kitchen Thursday. CLEAVER, located along 1st Avenue, stated in a Facebook post that its restaurant closed for good. According to the post, the kitchen wasn't bringing enough guests to its location. Owners said the year had been...
WSYX ABC6
Delaware County Sheriff's Office still seeking help identifying Zoombezi Bay thief
POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — The Delaware County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who stole multiple bags at Zoombezi Bay and has used one of the stolen credit cards at a Kroger grocery store. Police say the suspect has multiple tattoos on both...
WSYX ABC6
Parents nervous of potential strike at Columbus City School resource fair
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For the first time, Columbus City Schools held a resource fair at Fort Hayes high school where thousands of community members took part. The event was focused on getting students of all ages excited and prepared for the start of school. However, parents remain nervous about how the start of the school year will look with a potential strike from teachers looming.
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County down to yellow on CDC COVID-19 community level map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After spending four weeks in orange, Franklin County has been moved down to yellow on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is medium spread of the virus in the county. The move from orange to yellow means the CDC no longer recommends wearing...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County mask advisory lifted as COVID-19 cases drop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health has lifted the indoor mask advisory that was issued in July as COVID-19 cases decline in Franklin County. On Thursday, Franklin County moved down to yellow on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a medium spread of the virus in the county.
Columbus demands Fort Rapids resort owners to clean up property, threatens hefty fine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The owners of an ousted Columbus water park and hotel wracked with code violations will forfeit thousands of dollars if their property isn’t cleaned up. The City of Columbus filed a judgment Monday against the owners of the former Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Resort, Jizi Cui and Jeff Oh Kern, after […]
WSYX ABC6
Food Truck Festival adding heart-healthy element
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend, Friday, August 19-21. This year, the festival teamed up with the United Soybean Board to make some of your favorite festival food a bit more heart-healthy. If you have driven on Ohio roadways, you’ve come across...
Police searching for woman who stole customer’s wallet from retail store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a woman who stole from a store on Soldano Blvd. A 53-year-old woman left her wallet on the counter at the service center of a retail store in the 3600 block of Soldano Blvd. on Aug. 6, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Another woman […]
