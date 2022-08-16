Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
DEQ investigates Columbia Falls waste water treatment plant failure
KALISPELL, MONT. — The failure of a 800 amp main breaker at the waste water treatment plant in Columbia Falls caused up to 200,000 gallons of partially treated sewage water to pour into the Flathead River for a 24-hour period, according to the city. The Montana Department of Environmental...
NBCMontana
Cannon Fire burns 1,234 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Cannon Fire has grown, now burning 1,234 acres on Saturday. A portion of the Bob Marshall Wilderness closed Friday, as the Cannon Fire burned approached 1,000 acres. The Cannon Fire is burning 15 miles northeast of Condon, on the Spotted Bear Ranger District. The area...
NBCMontana
NEW MAP: Garceau Fire grows to 4,591 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — Overnight infrared mapping shows the Garceau Fire burning 10 miles west of Polson has grown to 4,591 acres. That's an increase of more than 1,800 acres since Wednesay night's flight. The daily flight log noted the following:. Fire perimeter acres increased significantly from the day before....
Fairfield Sun Times
Garceau Fire grows to 3,200 acres, no structures currently threatened
The Garceau Fire has grown to an estimated 3,200 acres as of an update Thursday morning. Containment remains at 0%. A Local Type 3 organization is in command of the fire, and Darrell Clairmont is the Incident Commander. The CSKT Division of Fire reports the fire was split into two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Portion of Bob Marshall Wilderness closes Friday due to Cannon Fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — A portion of the Bob Marshall Wilderness will close Friday, as a wildfire burning in the area approaches 1,000 acres burned. The Cannon Fire is burning 15 miles northeast of Condon, on the Spotted Bear Ranger District. The area closure includes the following areas:. From the...
Secretary of the Interior returning to Montana
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Montana to celebrate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.
NBCMontana
Swan Valley Cafe catches fire in Condon
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Swan Valley Café caught on fire in Condon Thursday afternoon. The Swan Valley Emergency Services responded to a call about the fire around 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene at 1:08 p.m. Fire Chief Randy Williams said the Swan Valley Café is located right...
NBCMontana
New fire start burns northwest of Marion, Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — Marion Fire District and Department have confirmed a new fire start on Grubb Mountain. The Montana DNRC's fire map does not include an acreage estimate for the fire. It's burning northwest of both Marion and Kalispell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Garceau Fire grows to 1,500 acres
The Garceau Fire which is burning about six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch area broke out Tuesday.
NBCMontana
Outdoor painting event planned in downtown Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Kalispell Downtown Association and KALICO Art Center are planning a live event called Kalispell's Downtown Art Challenge: Clarence Rundell Historical Renditions. It will features 10 painters painting live in downtown Kalispell at a variety of local businesses. The event runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to...
NBCMontana
Black bear cruises Kalispell neighborhood
KALISPELL, Mont. — A black bear was spotted taking a stroll around a Kalispell neighborhood early Friday morning. This video shows when the bear was first seen, just outside of Peterson Elementary School. A view sent us the video through ChimeIn after posting about the sighting online. A different...
Elmo Fire update: Aug. 14
A total of eight structures have been lost to the Elmo Fire which began on July 29 west of Elmo along Highway 28.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flathead Beacon
New York Woman Charged with Vehicular Homicide Pleads Not Guilty
A 25-year-old New York woman who allegedly fatally struck a pedestrian with her vehicle last month and fled the scene in Kalispell pleaded not guilty to a felony count of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol. Desirea Garrera, 25, entered the plea during an Aug. 18 arraignment hearing...
Black bear seen wandering in downtown Kalispell
State wildlife officials report a black bear has been seen wandering around downtown Kalispell on Friday.
NBCMontana
Special Olympics Montana to host picnic in Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — Special Olympics Montana Glacier Area will host a community picnic to celebrate athletes and their families, volunteers and staff. The picnic provides an opportunity for others to learn about the program and get involved with the upcoming season of activities. Snacks, food trucks, games and a...
Montana man facing international kidnapping charge pleads not guilty
Jacob Strong -- who was found earlier this summer in Costa Rica and arrested -- has pleaded not guilty to charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.
NBCMontana
NW Montana Fair organizers aim to bring it back bigger and better
KALISPELL, MONT. — The theme for this years fair is “Experience Montana’s best,” which fair organizers are working to accomplish. According to organizers, ticket day sales have exceeded previous years and the biggest event the rodeo has brought in 400 more tickets then their best year to date.
NBCMontana
Thompson Falls man indicted for kidnapping
MISSOULA, Mont. — Jacob Strong, who failed to meet his son's mother for a custodial exchange in Thompson Falls last August, is in custody and is due in court Friday. Strong, his son Harrison Sterling Strong and his mother Candace Bright, were located in Costa Rica. Strong was transported...
Sanders County man arrested for international parental kidnapping
Jacob Strong was located earlier this summer in Costa Rica and arrested on a Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution warrant..
NBCMontana
Yellowstone filming takes place in Arlee
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kevin Costner's hit tv show, Yellowstone, continues to film in a number of local communities. The community page for the town of Arlee, north of Missoula, says the Yellowstone series is filming by the water tower today. It asks the public let the crews be able...
Comments / 0