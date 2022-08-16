Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Kearney High cross country excited for growth opportunities in new season
KEARNEY — With the start of the new school year, the Kearney High boys and girls cross country teams are beginning to prepare for their first meets. With some senior leadership and a lot of new runners, the Bearcats are hopeful for another competitive season. Boys. The Kearney High...
Kearney Hub
2-A-Days: Star player greets new coach at Pleasanton
PLEASANTON — After 26 years, the Pleasanton Bulldogs opened football practice under the direction of a new coach. Noah Pelan takes over for Ricci Westland, who stepped down as the Bulldogs’ head coach. But Westland didn’t leave a bare cupboard. Treven Wendt, last year’s Hub Territory 8-Man...
Kearney Hub
A cop, a coach: Couple moves to Kearney to inspire athletic Christian ministry
A cop and a coach are now collegiate and youth Christian mentors. Rick and Linda Roh are the first married couple to serve here as area representatives for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a nonprofit, international sports ministry. At first, the Lincoln couple resisted moving to Kearney. With their three...
Kearney Hub
2-A-Days: Overton girls taking aim at state
OVERTON — The Overton girls are making plans for Lincoln in November. The Eagles are on a state-tournament run, having qualified the last three years. They’re also on a Fort Kearny Conference run, having played in the conference tournament finals for six straight years. They’re on another run,...
Kearney Hub
2-A-Days: Minden is on the radar in all fall sports
MINDEN — The bark is back in the Minden Whippets. The Minden volleyball team hit its stride at the end of last season, finishing 23-12 and winning the Southwest Conference. With eight players who started at various positions last season, the Whippets are poised to make some noise in Class C2.
Kearney Hub
Kristensen reflects on 20 years at UNK's helm
KEARNEY — Douglas Kristensen loves seeing the positive impact the University of Nebraska at Kearney has on its students, particularly his own children. When Kristensen took on the role of chancellor at UNK in July 2002, his daughters, Morgan and Paige, were aged 8 and 3. They grew up attending events on campus that helped shape their young lives.
Kearney Hub
2-A-Days: Lexington runners hope to stay on top
LEXINGTON — After years of chasing the state championship, the Lexington cross country team finally reached the top. Now, it wants to stay there. Coach Sam Jilka said this year’s team is more experienced than last year’s and has a “dedicated core group of runners excitedly approaching the 2022 season … wanting to continue to feed their hunger to see how they can improve their abilities and time results.”
Kearney Hub
UNK College of Ed gives community service award to ESU 10 employees
KEARNEY — Representatives from the University of Nebraska at Kearney College of Education made a surprise announcement during Monday’s board meeting at Educational Service Unit 10. They dropped by to recognize coordinator Alexandra Dillon and the Early Learning Connection team with the “Making a Difference” Outstanding Community Service...
Kearney Hub
Central Nebraska Woodcarvers to boost skills with buffalo project
The Central Nebraska Woodcarvers is hosting a woodcarving class that will bring 10 woodcarvers from central Nebraska and northern Kansas to Kearney Aug. 26-28. A renowned woodcarver and instructor, Roger Nadrchal (carvedbyroger.com) will be teaching the class project, a Resting Buffalo, at the CNW Kearney clubhouse. Woodcarvers from Kearney, Ponca...
Kearney Hub
Ravenna man makes a move to Kearney Chamber marketing
RAVENNA — Don’t quit your day job. Instead, feed your passion in your spare time. That’s the advice of Rylee Mills, co-founder of the Make a Move Podcast, a Ravenna-produced podcast featuring individuals who explain how they achieved their dreams. His partner in the venture is Kirk...
Kearney Hub
Taylor Scott brings funk and blues at Cunningham’s Journal
KEARNEY — The members of the Taylor Scott Band can shred on just about any song. They have the ability to improvise and create a unique sound live on stage. “Sometimes we get carried away with playing all the notes and blazing through everything because we can,” he said in an interview from his home in Denver. “But I really value musicians like B.B. King. Putting ‘soul’ into it and making choices to play for people and not just yourself, sometimes that means playing one note — what’s best for the music — instead of being the showoff or hauling ass to the other end of the field.”
Kearney Hub
Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South
Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (43) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Kearney Hub
Woman cited following car-train crash Thursday near Holdrege
HOLDREGE — One person was injured after a car was struck by a train Thursday morning between Holdrege and Funk. At 11:24 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley of rural Holdrege was struck by an Amtrak train at the intersection of Highway 6/34 and R Road, according to a press release from the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office. Woosley failed to yield at the train track crossing and began to enter the railway in front of the train.
Kearney Hub
Kearney will get AT&T store, but when?
KEARNEY — An AT&T sign went up at 3901 Second Ave. on Thursday, ending the mystery of what business would occupy the vacant building at one of Kearney’s busiest intersections. A crew from The Sign Center continued its sign-hanging work at the AT&T site on Friday. Liberty Cleaners...
Kearney Hub
Speeding prevention by Kearney police nets many violators
KEARNEY — Kearney Police Department joined law enforcement agencies across the nation July 20-Aug. 14 in raising awareness of the dangers of speeding and reminding citizens to obey speed limits. During this selective enforcement campaign, officers worked 31 hours of overtime, in addition to regular patrol, enforcing posted speed...
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County deputies cite 28 for speeding during crackdown
KEARNEY — Buffalo County Sheriff's deputies had 256 traffic contacts and issued 28 citations for speeding violations during the July 20-Aug. 14 national speeding prevention high-visibility enforcement campaign. In addition to the speeding tickets, Buffalo County deputies issued 15 citations for other traffic violations. Deputies issued 213 warning/defect cards...
