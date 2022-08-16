KEARNEY — The members of the Taylor Scott Band can shred on just about any song. They have the ability to improvise and create a unique sound live on stage. “Sometimes we get carried away with playing all the notes and blazing through everything because we can,” he said in an interview from his home in Denver. “But I really value musicians like B.B. King. Putting ‘soul’ into it and making choices to play for people and not just yourself, sometimes that means playing one note — what’s best for the music — instead of being the showoff or hauling ass to the other end of the field.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO